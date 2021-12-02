ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who has the edge in high-octane game between Bengals and Chargers |On Site

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chargers and Bengals both bring lethal offenses...

The Spun

NFL Head Coach Admits He Made ‘Horrific’ Mistake Sunday

An NFL head coach admitted on Sunday evening that he made a “horrific” mistake during his team’s loss on Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals had been playing well as of late, but they fell back down to Earth on Sunday, losing to the Los Angeles Chargers. Cincinnati fell to Los Angeles,...
Daily Breeze

Live updates: Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals

Quarterback Justin Herbert and the Chargers (6-5) play at the Cincinnati Bengals (7-4 at 1:05 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28. Keep it here for live updates from reporter Gilbert Manzano along with analysis and stats during and after the game. Subscribe to the Notes & Bolts newsletter. Follow reporter Gilbert Manzano...
Bengals.com

Quick Hits: No Freezer Bowl For Bengals-Steelers; Bengals Brace For High Wattage Game; Chasing Explosives; Mixon's March Into Bengals Record Book

In the week that Joe Burrow said he'd play in a field at dawn if they told him to, we ask whatever happened to the cold, see-your-breath AFC North games. Don't look for it Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12), where the 6-4 Steelers and the 5-4-1 Steelers are predicted to play in balmy 43-degree weather on Thanksgiving weekend that is still a bit chilly for some of the newest Bengals.
Daily Breeze

Chargers at Denver Broncos: Who has the edge?

CHARGERS (6-4) AT BRONCOS (5-5) When: Sunday, 1:05 p.m. TV/Radio: CBS (Ch. 2); 98.7 FM; 105.5 FM/94.3 FM (Spanish); Sirius 137. Notable injury designations: Chargers: LG Matt Feiler (questionable; ankle), CB Asante Samuel Jr. (out; concussion) S Alohi Gilman (out; quadriceps), DB Trey Marshall (questionable; ankle/hip), DB Mark Webb Jr. (injured reserve; knee)
Cincy Jungle

Bengals open as slight favorite over Chargers

The Cincinnati Bengals are 7-4 following their 41-10 thrashing of divisional opponent Pittsburgh, and while they’re No. 2 in the AFC North, they should be set for a Wild Card berth if they can keep up their high level of play. They’ll be tested in Week 13 though as Cincinnati...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

8 Bengals who pose biggest threat to Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers take on the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday at 10:00 a.m. PT. Here are a few Bengals players who the Bolts must hone in on to increase their chances of coming out victorious in Week 13. QB Joe Burrow. The Chargers roughed up Burrow in his professional...
The Associated Press

Soaring Bengals host Chargers with both vying for playoffs

LA CHARGERS (6-5) at CINCINNATI (7-4) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. BETTING LINE: Bengals by 3, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Chargers 5-6; Bengals 6-5. SERIES RECORD: Chargers lead 22-15. LAST MEETING: Chargers beat Bengals 16-13 on Sept, 13, 2020, in Cincinnati. LAST WEEK: Chargers lost to Broncos...
FOX Sports

Bengals start critical December stretch against Chargers

CINCINNATI (AP) — For the first time in years, the Cincinnati Bengals are positioned to make some noise in December. The Bengals (7-4), with offensive playmakers and a defense that coalesced in back-to-back blowout wins, find themselves. Except for the 8-3 Baltimore Ravens. every AFC team has at least four...
Bolts From The Blue

Chargers vs. Bengals Week 13: By The Numbers

This Sunday, the Chargers might be taking the field against their toughest opponent yet in the Bengals. With a high-flying offense and a scrappy, energetic defense, this could be another drumming waiting to happen. At 7-4, the Bengals have plenty of young and promising talents on either side of the...
AllBengals

Podcast: Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Chargers Game Preview

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I preview Sunday's game against the Chargers. We breakdown how Joe Burrow and the Bengals' offense stacks up against Derwin James, Joey Bosa and company. We also talk about Justin Herbert's ability, the weapons around him and so much more!. Listen to Locked on Bengals...
OCRegister

Ravens vs. Steelers scouting report for Week 13: Who has the edge?

The Ravens (8-3) head into Pittsburgh for a 4:25 p.m. game Sunday to face a Steelers (5-5-1) team that is coming off an embarrassing 41-10 loss to the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals. Baltimore isn’t used to being favored in Pittsburgh, but they hold significant matchup advantages. Here’s who has the edge in each phase of the game:
WLWT 5

Bengals fall to LA Chargers in a roller coaster game

CINCINNATI — Sunday's game can be perfectly described as a "momentum game." The roller coaster of a game ended with the Bengals falling to the Chargers, 41 to 22. The Bengals struggled to find consistency in all three phases of this afternoon's game. The offense couldn't stay consistent and had costly turnovers. The offensive line struggled to be a cohesive unit, and it plagued the offense throughout the day.
