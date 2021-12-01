ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Evolving from Messaging to Data in Motion

CSO
 6 days ago

It's true, there is a good chance as a technology leader, you have either undertaken or are looking to...

www.csoonline.com

High Point Enterprise

Building and evolving a data platform for advanced analytics in healthcare

In today’s business landscape, companies are overwhelmed with data. New data sources and types of analytics are constantly arriving, meaning the work of creating a data platform that allows data to be ingested, transformed, modeled, and delivered in a purpose-built form never ends. A challenge many organizations face is how...
HEALTH
CIO

To make industrial data actionable, evolve your data historian with an AIoT strategy

In my last article, I wrote about how industrial organizations, in the rush to implement new technologies like AI, the cloud, and the Industrial IoT, have found themselves with a technology stack packed with legacy, plumbed-together, on-premises solutions. The result is an environment with not only multiple siloed data sources, each storing, formatting, and securing data in their own unique ways, but also an equally siloed approach to understanding how to leverage that data into something actionable across the enterprise. Domain experts become not just go-to sources for understanding a certain process or workflow, but the only people with insight and meaningful context into different data sets tracked or generated by different sources.
SOFTWARE
CSO

Building a Bridge Between Sales & Service with Asset Data

Today, large quantities of data are collected in the field and tools like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are allowing service organizations to generate models and prescribe predictive maintenance schedules to devices, optimizing uptime. However, there is untapped potential in this data. This report explores how service organizations...
TECHNOLOGY
CSO

The Evolution of Event-Driven Microservices

In this paper, Confluent presents a sample currency exchange platform to illustrate the design and architecture of event-driven microservices using Apache Kafka and Confluent. At present, Apache Kafka and Confluent enable all microservice core principles. The functions of these technologies are optimal for microservices, including decoupling, separation of concerns, agility, and real-time streaming of event data. Developers can use their preferred tools to deploy microservices as Apache Kafka imposes no precomposed opinion in the Event-Driven Microservices code, build, and deployment toolchain. It's time for unparalleled productivity.
SOFTWARE
NewsBreak
Technology
CSO

An Expert Guide On SBOMS In Cybersecurity

The ever-increasing use of open source code combined with government requirements and recent high profile attacks are leading more organizations to adopt SBOMs as an integral part of their cybersecurity efforts. In this guide, you will learn:. How to use SBOMs. How to select the right SBOM standard. What components...
COMPUTERS
CSO

Automotive Cybersecurity Regulations and Guidelines

The automotive industry continues to be under pressure from cyberattacks targeting all business angles; from the parts they manufacture, to the customer data they house within connected cars and/or their processing systems. This treasure trove of PII, IP, and critical data is attractive to nefarious groups and puts the industry...
TECHNOLOGY
CSO

Forrester Report: The Total Economic Impact™ Of Conga Contracts

Conga provides contract management software solutions that help its customers improve contract management efficiency and reduce contract-related errors and missed business opportunities. Conga commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study and examine the potential return on investment (ROI) that enterprises may realize by deploying Conga Contracts for contract creation and management. The purpose of this study is to provide readers with a framework to evaluate the potential financial impact of Conga Contracts on their organizations.
SOFTWARE
CSO

Digital Without Disruption: Strategies to Handle Todays Top Banking Challenges

Join experts from nCino, with added perspective and research from Salesforce, as they discuss the some of the top digital challenges confronting the banking industry today, share real-life examples and approaches of banks who are successfully navigating these issues, and explain how to devise a plan for your institution to effectively tackle these hurdles.
ECONOMY
CSO

Preventing email data loss in Microsoft 365

Outbound email is the leading cause of data loss across all industries. Microsoft 365’s native security functionality needs augmenting with intelligent technology to provide DLP suited to modern email use. Download your report today to gain insight into email data loss and security in Microsoft 365, including:. How often data...
SOFTWARE
CSO

Critical flaw in ManageEngine Desktop Central MSP tool exploited in the wild

Hackers are exploiting a critical authentication bypass vulnerability in ManageEngine Desktop Central MSP, an endpoint management tool used by managed service providers (MSPs). Attacks started before ManageEngine issued a patch, so all customers are advised to check their systems for signs of exploitation using a special tool released by the developers.
SOFTWARE
CSO

Demystifying DevSecOps Practices and Tooling in Container Environments

It’s hard to pinpoint when the concept of DevOps entered the mainstream. As late as 2017, implementation was still relatively sparse, with many skeptics questioning the approach or simply wondering what the fuss was all about. Today, DevSecOps is following that upward curve, with adopters trying to educate mainstreamers on the benefits, while the yet-to-be convinced often struggle to make sense of common misconceptions.
SOFTWARE
CSO

Malware variability explained: Changing behavior for stealth and persistence

Cybercriminal gangs from Eastern Europe have always followed a rule: Don't steal from Russians or their former Soviet allies. Groups like REvil or DarkSide put kill switches inside their malicious code, checking if the language on the machine it lands on is Russian, Ukrainian, Georgian, Armenian, or Romanian. If it is, the malware simply fails to install.
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

Quantum Origin protects data and systems against evolving quantum attacks

Cambridge Quantum is launching Quantum Origin – a commercially available cryptographic key generation platform based on verifiable quantum randomness. It is a commercial product built using a noisy, intermediate-scale quantum (NISQ) computer and has been built to secure the world’s data from both current and advancing threats to current encryption.
SOFTWARE
CSO

5 New Ideas to Extend DE&I Beyond a One-Time Training

Following the historic social unrest of this past year, many businesses have recommitted to prioritizing diversity, equity, and inclusivity. There’s been a palpable shift, in which the workplace has become a platform for social change, and indifference is an increasingly less viable option. In fact, a recent CNBC article notes “companies that don’t prioritize diversity could see investors ditch their stock.”
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Reuters

China seeks better cross-border control of big data with new plan

SHANGHAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT)called for improved cross-border security management of big data till 2025, in a five-year plan published on Tuesday. The plan, which builds off of China's 14th Five-Year Plan published earlier this year, comes as the country has pushed...
TECHNOLOGY
freightwaves.com

Consumer data shows mixed messages

Before getting into what’s happening in CPG supply chains, here’s something for your calendar: I host the next quarterly The Stockout webinar on Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. ET. Here’s the link to register. Last quarter, there was a great turnout, and the discussion was enhanced by the many participants who asked thoughtful and pertinent questions. My hope for the upcoming webinar is the same.
BUSINESS
CSO

A “Total Experience” Approach Can Transform the Customer Experience

A cohesive customer interaction strategy is crucial for companies, especially during times of economic uncertainty. The problem? Many organizations do not have a cohesive strategy based on best-in-class technology, according to a new study from IDG and Avaya. This white paper explores the benefits of providing customers with a “total experience,” or a comprehensive approach that ties together the customer experience (CX), employee experience (EX), digital experience (UX), and multiexperience (MX).
BUSINESS

Community Policy