As society continues to recover from the global COVID-19 pandemic and some semblance of normal starts to return, technology continues to move forward. The pandemic certainly changed what normal means and people, processes and technologies all have adapted and evolved to meet those challenges. The narrative that the pandemic caused of your organization’s digital transformation is true for many practitioners. With 2022 just around the corner, DevOps is on the cusp of maturation of previously bleeding-edge paradigms and a focus on engineering efficiency. Here are five DevOps evolutions you should keep an eye on going forward.

SOFTWARE ・ 9 DAYS AGO