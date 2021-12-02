ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

A tumour-resident Lgr5 stem-cell-like pool drives the establishment and progression of advanced gastric cancers

By A. Fatehullah
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGastric cancer is among the most prevalent and deadliest of cancers globally. To derive mechanistic insight into the pathways governing this disease, we generated a Claudin18-IRES-CreERT2 allele to selectively drive conditional dysregulation of the Wnt, Receptor Tyrosine Kinase and Trp53 pathways within the gastric epithelium. This resulted in highly reproducible metastatic,...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Effect of vitamin D on cognitive decline: results from two ancillary studies of the VITAL randomized trial

Low vitamin D levels have been associated with cognitive decline; however, few randomized trials have been conducted. In a trial, we evaluated vitamin D3 supplementation on cognitive decline. We included participants aged 60+ years (mean[SD]"‰="‰70.9[5.8]Â years) free of cardiovascular disease and cancer in two substudies in the VITAL 2"‰Ã—"‰2 randomized trial of vitamin D3 (2000Â IU/day of cholecalciferol) and fish oil supplements: 3424 had cognitive assessments by phone (eight neuropsychologic tests; 2.8Â years follow-up) and 794 had in-person assessments (nine tests; 2.0Â years follow-up). The primary, pre-specified outcome was decline over two assessments in global composite score (average z-scores of all tests); substudy-specific results were meta-analyzed. The pooled mean difference in annual rate of decline (MD) for vitamin D3 versus placebo was 0.01 (95% CI âˆ’"‰0.01, 0.02; p"‰="‰0.39). We observed no interaction with baseline 25-hydroxyvitamin-D levels (p-interaction"‰="‰0.84) and a significant interaction with self-reported race (p-interaction"‰="‰0.01). Among Black participants (19%), those assigned vitamin D3 versus placebo had better cognitive maintenance (MD"‰="‰0.04, 95% CI 0.01, 0.08, similar to that observed for Black participants 1.2Â years apart in age). Thus, vitamin D3 (2000Â IU/day cholecalciferol) supplementation was not associated with cognitive decline over 2"“3Â years among community-dwelling older participants but may provide modest cognitive benefits in older Black adults, although these results need confirmation.
HEALTH
Nature.com

A nomogram to predict risk of lymph node metastasis in early gastric cancer

Lymph node (LN) metastasis is known as one of the most important prognostic factors for early gastric cancer (EGC) patients. Patients without LNM normally have better prognosis. However, there is no evaluation criteria to accurately assess the possibility of LN metastasis. Therefore, this study aims to establish an effective nomogram for prognosis prediction. In this study, 285 EGC patients from January 2010 to December 2015 were enrolled. Pearson's Chi-Square (Ï‡2) test (including continuity correction when appropriate) and logistics regression analyses was used to identify the risk factors for LN metastasis. The independent risk factors identified were then incorporated in a nomogram model. The predictive accuracy and discriminative ability of the nomogram were evaluated by receiver operating characteristic curve (ROC) and calibration curve. LN metastasis occurred in 59 (20.7%) EGC patients. And most of these patients were submucosal cancers (48/59). Chi-square test indicated lymphovascular emboli, carbohydrate antigen 19-9 (CA19-9), ulcer, tumor size, tumor infiltration and histological grade were the risk factors, and multivariate logistics analyses confirmed all these six factors were independent risk factors of LN metastasis, which were selected to construct the nomogram. The nomogram proved well calibrated and had good discriminative ability (C-index value: 0.842). The proposed nomogram could result in more-accurate risk prediction for EGC patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

Detecting immunotherapy-sensitive subtype in gastric cancer using histologic image-based deep learning

Immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) therapy is widely used but effective only in a subset of gastric cancers. Epstein"“Barr virus (EBV)-positive and microsatellite instability (MSI) / mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) tumors have been reported to be highly responsive to ICIs. However, detecting these subtypes requires costly techniques, such as immunohistochemistry and molecular testing. In the present study, we constructed a histology-based deep learning model that aimed to screen this immunotherapy-sensitive subgroup efficiently. We processed whole slide images of 408 cases of gastric adenocarcinoma, including 108 EBV, 58 MSI/dMMR, and 242 other subtypes. Many images generated by data augmentation of the learning set were used for training convolutional neural networks to establish an automatic detection platform for EBV and MSI/dMMR subtypes, and the test sets of images were used to verify the learning outcome. Our model detected the subgroup (EBV"‰+"‰MSI/dMMR tumors) with high accuracy in test cases with an area under the curve of 0.947 (0.901"“0.992). This result was slightly better than when EBV and MSI/dMMR tumors were detected separately. In an external validation cohort including 244 gastric cancers from The Cancer Genome Atlas database, our model showed a favorable result for detecting the "EBV"‰+"‰MSI/dMMR" subgroup with an AUC of 0.870 (0.809"“0.931). In addition, a visualization of the trained neural network highlighted intraepithelial lymphocytosis as the ground for prediction, suggesting that this feature is a discriminative characteristic shared by EBV and MSI/dMMR tumors. Histology-based deep learning models are expected to be used for detecting EBV and MSI/dMMR gastric cancers as economical and less time-consuming alternatives, which may help to effectively stratify patients who respond to ICIs.
CANCER
Nature.com

PhosphatidylcholineÂ restores neuronal plasticityÂ of neural stem cells under inflammatory stress

The balances between NSCs growth and differentiation, and between glial and neuronal differentiation play a key role in brain regeneration after any pathological conditions. It is well known that the nervous tissue shows a poor recovery after injury due to the factors present in the wounded microenvironment, particularly inflammatory factors, that prevent neuronal differentiation. Thus, it is essential to generate a favourable condition for NSCs and conduct them to differentiate towards functional neurons. Here, we show that neuroinflammation has no effect on NSCs proliferation but induces an aberrant neuronal differentiation that gives rise to dystrophic, non-functional neurons. This is perhaps the initial step of brain failure associated to many neurological disorders. Interestingly, we demonstrate that phosphatidylcholine (PtdCho)-enriched media enhances neuronal differentiation even under inflammatory stress by modifying the commitment of post-mitotic cells. The pro-neurogenic effect of PtdCho increases the population of healthy normal neurons. In addition, we provide evidences that this phospholipid ameliorates the damage of neurons and, in consequence, modulates neuronal plasticity. These results contribute to our understanding of NSCs behaviour under inflammatory conditions, opening up new venues to improve neurogenic capacity in the brain.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lung Cancer#Cancer Research#Breast Cancer#Ovarian Cancer#Access Options#Rna#Tcga
Nature.com

Current progress of rehabilitative strategies in stem cell therapy for spinal cord injury: a review

Stem cell-based regenerative therapy has opened an avenue for functional recovery of patients with spinal cord injury (SCI). Regenerative rehabilitation is attracting wide attention owing to its synergistic effects, feasibility, non-invasiveness, and diverse and systemic properties. In this review article, we summarize the features of rehabilitation, describe the mechanism of combinatorial treatment, and discuss regenerative rehabilitation in the context of SCI. Although conventional rehabilitative methods have commonly been implemented alone, especially in studies of acute-to-subacute SCI, the combinatorial effects of intensive and advanced methods, including various neurorehabilitative approaches, have also been reported. Separating the concept of combined rehabilitation from regenerative rehabilitation, we suggest that the main roles of regenerative rehabilitation can be categorized as conditioning/reconditioning, functional training, and physical exercise, all of which are indispensable for enhancing functional recovery achieved using stem cell therapies.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The keratin 17/YAP/IL6 axis contributes to E-cadherin loss and aggressiveness of diffuse gastric cancer

DGC is a particular aggressive malignancy with poor prognosis. Recent omics studies characterized DGC with CDH1/E-cadherin loss and EMT-signatures. However, the underlying mechanisms for maintaining the aggressive behavior and molecular features of DGC remain unclear. Here, we find that intermediate filaments KRT17 is significantly lower in DGC tissues than that in intestinal gastric cancer tissues and associated with poor prognosis of DGC. We demonstrate that downregulation of KRT17 induces E-cadherin loss, EMT changes, and metastasis behaviors of GC cells. Mechanistically, the loss of intermediate filaments KRT17 induces reorganization of cytoskeleton, further activates YAP signaling, and increases IL6 expression, which contributes to the enhanced metastasis ability of GC cells. Together, these results indicate that KRT17/YAP/IL6 axis contributes to maintaining E-cadherin loss, EMT feature, and metastasis of DGC, providing a new insight into the role of aberrant intermediate filaments in DGC malignancy.
CANCER
Nature.com

First-line osimertinib in elderly patients with epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated advanced non-small cell lung cancer: a retrospective multicenter study (HOT2002)

Osimertinib is a standard of care therapy for previously untreated epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer. However, limited data exist regarding the efficacy and safety of osimertinib as a first-line therapy for elderly patients aged 75Â years or older. To assess the potential clinical benefits of osimertinib in this population, this retrospective multi-institutional observational study included 132 patients with non-small cell lung cancer (age"‰â‰¥"‰75Â years), who received osimertinib as first-line treatment. The proportion of patients with 1-year progression-free survival was 65.8% (95% confidence interval 57.1"“73.5). The median progression-free survival was 19.4 (95% confidence interval 15.9"“23.9) months. The median overall survival was not reached (95% confidence interval 24.6"“not reached). The frequency of pneumonitis was 17.4%, with a grade 3 or higher rate of 9.1%. More than two-thirds of treatment discontinuations due to pneumonitis occurred within 3Â months of starting osimertinib, and the prognosis of patients with pneumonitis was unsatisfactory. Osimertinib is one of the effective first-line therapeutic options for patients aged 75Â years or older; however, special caution should be exercised due to the potential development of pneumonitis.
CANCER
Nature.com

Generation and characterization of stable pig pregastrulation epiblast stem cell lines

Pig epiblast-derived pluripotent stem cells are considered to have great potential and broad prospects for human therapeutic model development and livestock breeding. Despite ongoing attempts since the 1990s, no stably defined pig epiblast-derived stem cell line has been established. Here, guided by insights from a large-scale single-cell transcriptome analysis of pig embryos from embryonic day (E) 0 to E14, specifically, the tracing of pluripotency changes during epiblast development, we developed an in vitro culture medium for establishing and maintaining stable pluripotent stem cell lines from pig E10 pregastrulation epiblasts (pgEpiSCs). Enabled by chemical inhibition of WNT-related signaling in combination with growth factors in the FGF/ERK, JAK/STAT3, and Activin/Nodal pathways, pgEpiSCs maintain their pluripotency transcriptome features, similar to those of E10 epiblast cells, and normal karyotypes after more than 240 passages and have the potential to differentiate into three germ layers. Strikingly, ultradeep in situ Hi-C analysis revealed functional impacts of chromatin 3D-spatial associations on the transcriptional regulation of pluripotency marker genes in pgEpiSCs. In practice, we confirmed that pgEpiSCs readily tolerate at least three rounds of successive gene editing and generated cloned gene-edited live piglets. Our findings deliver on the long-anticipated promise of pig pluripotent stem cells and open new avenues for biological research, animal husbandry, and regenerative biomedicine.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Nature.com

Progressive modulation of resting-state brain activity during neurofeedback of positive-social emotion regulation networks

Neurofeedback allows for the self-regulation of brain circuits implicated in specific maladaptive behaviors, leading to persistent changes in brain activity and connectivity. Positive-social emotion regulation neurofeedback enhances emotion regulation capabilities, which is critical for reducing the severity of various psychiatric disorders. Training dorsomedial prefrontal cortex (dmPFC) to exert a top-down influence on bilateral amygdala during positive-social emotion regulation progressivelyÂ (linearly) modulates connectivity within the trained network and induces positive mood. However, the processes during rest that interleave the neurofeedback training remain poorly understood. We hypothesized that short resting periods at the end of training sessions of positive-social emotion regulation neurofeedback would show alterations within emotion regulation and neurofeedback learning networks. We used complementary model-based and data-driven approaches to assess how resting-state connectivity relates to neurofeedback changes at the end of training sessions. In the experimental group, we found lower progressive dmPFC self-inhibition and an increase of connectivity in networks engaged in emotion regulation, neurofeedback learning, visuospatial processing, and memory. Our findings highlight a large-scale synergy between neurofeedback and resting-state brain activity and connectivity changes within the target network and beyond. This work contributes to our understanding of concomitant learning mechanisms post training and facilitates development of efficient neurofeedback training.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Insights into the changes in the proteome of Alzheimer disease elucidated by a meta-analysis

Mass spectrometry (MS)-based proteomics is a powerful tool to explore pathogenic changes of a disease in an unbiased manner and has been used extensively in Alzheimer disease (AD) research. Here, by performing a meta-analysis of high-quality proteomic studies, we address which pathological changes are observed consistently and therefore most likely are of great importance for AD pathogenesis. We retrieved datasets, comprising a total of 21,588 distinct proteins identified across 857 postmortem human samples, from ten studies using labeled or label-free MS approaches. Our meta-analysis findings showed significant alterations of 757 and 1,195 proteins in AD in the labeled and label-free datasets, respectively. Only 33 proteins, some of which were associated with synaptic signaling, had the same directional change across the individual studies. However, despite alterations in individual proteins being different between the labeled andÂ the label-free datasets, several pathways related to synaptic signaling, oxidative phosphorylation, immune response and extracellular matrix were commonly dysregulated in AD. These pathways represent robust changes in the human AD brain and warrant further investigation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Higher order genetic interactions switch cancer genes from two-hit to one-hit drivers

The classic two-hit model posits that both alleles of a tumor suppressor gene (TSG) must be inactivated to cause cancer. In contrast, for some oncogenes and haploinsufficient TSGs, a single genetic alteration can suffice to increase tumor fitness. Here, by quantifying the interactions between mutations and copy number alterations (CNAs) across 10,000 tumors, we show that many cancer genes actually switch between acting as one-hit or two-hit drivers. Third order genetic interactions identify the causes of some of these switches in dominance and dosage sensitivity as mutations in other genes in the same biological pathway. The correct genetic model for a gene thus depends on the other mutations in a genome, with a second hit in the same gene or an alteration in a different gene in the same pathway sometimesÂ representing alternative evolutionary paths to cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Berberine alleviates liver fibrosis through inducing ferrous redox to activate ROS-mediated hepatic stellate cells ferroptosis

Berberine (BBR) has been explored as a potential anti-liver fibrosis agent, but the underlying mechanisms are unknown. In the current study, we aimed to investigate the molecular mechanisms underlying the effect of BBR against liver fibrogenesis in thioacetamide (TAA) and carbon tetrachloride (CCl4) induced mouse liver fibrosis. In addition to i.p. injection with TAA or CCl4, mice in the treatment group received BBR intragastrically. Concurrently, combined with TAA and BBR treatment, mice in the inhibitor group were injected i.p. with ferrostatin-1 (Fer-1). Hepatic stellate cells (HSCs) were also used in the study. Our results showed that BBR obviously alleviated mouse liver fibrosis and restored mouse liver function; however, the pharmacological effects of BBR against liver fibrosis were significantly diminished by Fer-1 treatment. Mechanically, BBR impaired the autophagy"“lysosome pathway (ALP) and increased cell reactive oxygen species (ROS) production in HSCs. ROS accelerated the breakdown of the iron-storage protein ferritin and sped up iron release from ferritin, which resulted in redox-active iron accumulation in HSCs. Lipid peroxidation and glutathione (GSH) depletion triggered by the Fenton reaction promoted ferroptosis and attenuated liver fibrosis. Furthermore, impaired autophagy enhanced BBR-mediated ferritin proteolysis to increase cellular ferrous overload via the ubiquitin"“proteasome pathway (UPS) in HSCs and triggered HSC ferroptosis. Collectively, BBR alleviated liver fibrosis by inducing ferrous redox to activate ROS-mediated HSC ferroptosis. Our findings may be exploited clinically to provide a potential novel therapeutic strategy for liver fibrosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The NSP14/NSP10 RNA repair complex as a Pan-coronavirus therapeutic target

The risk of zoonotic coronavirus spillover into the human population, as highlighted by the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, demands the development of pan-coronavirus antivirals. The efficacy of existing antiviral ribonucleoside/ribonucleotide analogs, such as remdesivir, is decreased by the viral proofreading exonuclease NSP14-NSP10 complex. Here, using a novel assay and in silico modeling and screening, we identified NSP14-NSP10 inhibitors that increase remdesivir'sÂ potency. A model compound, sofalcone, both inhibits the exonuclease activity of SARS-CoV-2, SARS-CoV, and MERS-CoV in vitro, and synergistically enhances the antiviral effect of remdesivir, suppressing the replication of SARS-CoV-2 and the related human coronavirus OC43. The validation of top hits from our primary screenings using cellular systems provides proof-of-concept for the NSP14 complex as a therapeutic target.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Intrinsic cerebellar functional connectivity of social cognition and theory of mind in first-episode psychosis patients

Neuroimaging studies have revealed how intrinsic dysconnectivity among cortical regions of the mentalizing network (MENT) and the mirror neuron system (MNS) could explain the theory of mind (ToM) deficit in schizophrenia patients. However, despite the concurrent involvement of the cerebellum with the cortex in social cognition, the dysfunction in intrinsic interplay between the cerebellar nodes of MENT/MNS and the cortex in schizophrenia patients remains unknown. Thus, we aimed to investigate whether resting-state cerebello"“cortical dysconnectivity exists in first-episode psychosis (FEP) patients in relationship with their ToM deficit. A total of 37 FEP patients and 80 healthy controls (HCs) underwent resting-state functional magnetic resonance imaging. Using a priori-defined cerebellar seeds that functionally connect to the MENT (right crus II) and MNS (right crus I), we compared cerebello"“cortical functional connectivities (FCs) in FEP patients and HCs. Correlations between cerebello"“parietal connectivities and ToM performance were investigated in FEP patients. FEP patients showed hyperconnectivity between the right crus II and anterior cingulate gyrus and between the right crus I and supplementary motor area, bilateral postcentral gyrus, and right central/parietal operculum (CO/PO). Hypoconnectivity was found between the right crus II and left supramarginal gyrus (SMG) in FEP patients. FCs between the right crus II and left SMG and between the right crus I and right CO/PO were significantly correlated with ToM scores in FEP patients. In accordance with the "cognitive dysmetria" hypothesis, our results highlight the importance of cerbello-cortical dysconnectivities in understanding social cognitive deficits in schizophrenia patients.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Most myopathic lamin variants aggregate: a functional genomics approach for assessing variants of uncertain significance

Hundreds of LMNA variants have been associated with several distinct disease phenotypes. However, genotype"“phenotype relationships remain largely undefined and the impact for most variants remains unknown. We performed a functional analysis for 178 variants across five structural domains using two different overexpression models. We found that lamin A aggregation is a major determinant for skeletal and cardiac laminopathies. An in vitro solubility assay shows that aggregation-prone variants in the immunoglobulin-like domain correlate with domain destabilization. Finally, we demonstrate that myopathic-associated LMNA variants show aggregation patterns in induced pluripotent stem cell derived-cardiomyocytes (iPSC-CMs) in contrast to non-myopathic LMNA variants. Our data-driven approach (1) reveals that striated muscle laminopathies are predominantly protein misfolding diseases, (2) demonstrates an iPSC-CM experimental platform for characterizing laminopathic variants in human cardiomyocytes, and (3) supports a functional assay to aid in assessing pathogenicity for myopathic variants of uncertain significance.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Robust anticipation of continuous steering actions from electroencephalographic data during simulated driving

Driving a car requires high cognitive demands, from sustained attention to perception and action planning. Recent research investigated the neural processes reflecting the planning of driving actions, aiming to better understand the factors leading to driving errors and to devise methodologies to anticipate and prevent such errors by monitoring the driver's cognitive state and intention. While such anticipation was shown for discrete driving actions, such as emergency braking, there is no evidence for robust neural signatures of continuous action planning. This study aims to fill this gap by investigating continuous steering actions during a driving task in a car simulator with multimodal recordings of behavioural and electroencephalography (EEG) signals. System identification is used to assess whether robust neurophysiological signatures emerge before steering actions. Linear decoding models are then used to determine whether such cortical signals can predict continuous steering actions with progressively longer anticipation. Results point to significant EEG signatures of continuous action planning. Such neural signals show consistent dynamics across participants for anticipations up to 1Â s, while individual-subject neural activity could reliably decode steering actions and predict future actions for anticipations up to 1.8Â s. Finally, we use canonical correlation analysis to attempt disentangling brain and non-brain contributors to the EEG-based decoding. Our results suggest that low-frequency cortical dynamics are involved in the planning of steering actions and that EEG is sensitive to that neural activity. As a result, we propose a framework to investigate anticipatory neural activity in realistic continuous motor tasks.
Nature.com

Targeting ERK induced cell death and p53/ROS-dependent protective autophagy in colorectal cancer

In recent years, many studies have shown that autophagy plays a vital role in the resistance of tumor chemotherapy. However, the interaction between autophagy and cell death has not yet been clarified. In this study, a new specific ERK inhibitor CC90003 was found to suppress colorectal cancer growth by inducing cell death both in vitro and in vivo. Studies have confirmed that higher concentrations of ROS leads to autophagy or cell death. In this research, the role of CC90003-induced ROS was verified. But after inhibiting ROS by two kinds of ROS inhibitors NAC and SFN, the autophagy induced by CC90003 decreased, while cell death strengthened. In parallel, protective autophagy was also induced, while in a p53-dependent manner. After silencing p53 or using the p53 inhibitor PFTÎ±, the autophagy induced by CC90003 was weakened and the rate of cell death increases. Therefore, we confirmed that CC90003 could induce autophagy by activating ROS/p53. Furthermore, in the xenograft mouse model, the effect was obtained remarkably in the combinational treatment group of CC90003 plus CQ, comparing with that of the single treatment groups. In a word, our results demonstrated that targeting ERK leads to cell death and p53/ROS-dependent protective autophagy simultaneously in colorectal cancer, which offers new potential targets for clinical therapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Low NCOR2 levels in multiple myeloma patients drive multidrug resistance via MYC upregulation

MYC upregulation is associated with multidrug refractory disease in patients with multiple myeloma (MM). We, isolated patient-derived MM cells with high MYC expression and discovered that NCOR2 was down-regulated in these cells. NCOR2 is a transcriptional coregulatory protein and its role in MM remains unknown. To define the role of NCOR2 in MM, we created NCOR2 knockout human myeloma cell lines and demonstrated that NCOR2 knockout led to high MYC expression. Furthermore, NCOR2 knockout conferred resistance to pomalidomide, BET and HDAC inhibitors, independent of Cereblon (CRBN), indicating high MYC expression as a cause of multidrug resistance. Moreover, NCOR2 interacted with the nucleosome remodeling and deacetylase (NuRD) complex and repressed the expression of CD180 by directly binding to its promoter and inducing MYC expression. Next, we generated lenalidomide-resistant and pomalidomide-resistant human myeloma cell lines. Whole-exome sequencing revealed that these cell lines acquired the same exonic mutations of NCOR2. These cell lines showed NCOR2 downregulation and MYC upregulation independent of CRBN and demonstrated resistance to BET and HDAC inhibitors. Our findings reveal a novel CRBN independent molecular mechanism associated with drug resistance. Low NCOR2 expression can serve as a potential biomarker for drug resistance and needs further validation in larger prospective studies.
CANCER
Nature.com

Structural basis of reactivation of oncogenic p53 mutants by a small molecule: methylene quinuclidinone (MQ)

In response to genotoxic stress, the tumor suppressor p53 acts as a transcription factor by regulating the expression of genes critical for cancer prevention. Mutations in the gene encoding p53 are associated with cancer development. PRIMA-1 and eprenetapopt (APR-246/PRIMA-1MET) are small molecules that are converted into the biologically active compound, methylene quinuclidinone (MQ), shown to reactivate mutant p53 by binding covalently to cysteine residues. Here, we investigate the structural basis of mutant p53 reactivation by MQ based on a series of high-resolution crystal structures of cancer-related and wild-type p53 core domains bound to MQ in their free state and in complexes with their DNA response elements. Our data demonstrate that MQ binds to several cysteine residues located at the surface of the core domain. The structures reveal a large diversity in MQ interaction modes that stabilize p53 and its complexes with DNA, leading to a common global effect that is pertinent to the restoration of non-functional p53 proteins.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Clonality assessment and detection of clonal diversity in classic Hodgkin lymphoma by next-generation sequencing of immunoglobulin gene rearrangements

Clonality analysis in classic Hodgkin lymphoma (cHL) is of added value for correctly diagnosing patients with atypical presentation or histology reminiscent of T cell lymphoma, and for establishing the clonal relationship in patients with recurrent disease. However, such analysis has been hampered by the sparsity of malignant Hodgkin and Reed-Sternberg (HRS) cells in a background of reactive immune cells. Recently, the EuroClonality-NGS Working Group developed a novel next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based assay and bioinformatics platform (ARResT/Interrogate) to detect immunoglobulin (IG) gene rearrangements for clonality testing in B-cell lymphoproliferations. Here, we demonstrate the improved performance of IG-NGS compared to conventional BIOMED-2/EuroClonality analysis to detect clonal gene rearrangements in 16 well-characterized primary cHL cases within the IG heavy chain (IGH) and kappa light chain (IGK) loci. This was most obvious in formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue specimens, where three times more clonal cases were detected with IG-NGS (9 cases) compared to BIOMED-2 (3 cases). In total, almost four times more clonal rearrangements were detected in FFPE with IG-NGS (N"‰="‰23) as compared to BIOMED-2/EuroClonality (N"‰="‰6) as judged on identical IGH and IGK targets. The same clonal rearrangements were also identified in paired fresh frozen cHL samples. To validate the neoplastic origin of the detected clonotypes, IG-NGS clonality analysis was performed on isolated HRS cells, demonstrating identical clonotypes as detected in cHL whole-tissue specimens. Interestingly, IG-NGS and HRS single-cell analysis after DEPArrayâ„¢ digital sorting revealed rearrangement patterns and copy number variation profiles indicating clonal diversity and intratumoral heterogeneity in cHL. Our data demonstrate improved performance of NGS-based detection of IG gene rearrangements in cHL whole-tissue specimens, providing a sensitive molecular diagnostic assay for clonality assessment in Hodgkin lymphoma.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy