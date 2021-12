A student who began sewing reusable sanitary products for refugees during lockdown is now running a global network of 1,000 volunteers.University of Bristol student Ella Lambert, 21, learned to stitch using YouTube videos during the first national lockdown, and has since launched the Pachamama Project, which aims to end period poverty.The languages student, from Chelmsford in Essex set up the not-for-profit group with university friend Oliwia Geisler in August last year.Miss Lambert had wanted to work in refugee camps abroad in summer 2020, but when coronavirus restrictions forced her to stay at home she started sewing sustainable period products...

