Review: ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Mixes It Up With A Cocktail Of Stories In “Choose To Live”

Up until last week, Discovery fans could watch the Paramount+ show on Netflix. But ViacomCBS opted to make all episodes, including Season 4, available only on Paramount+, a streaming service that has launched in a small number of countries. To appease Discovery fans, ViacomCBS will make the new episodes available in many countries on Pluto TV and on select on-demand platforms. “To all of the international Star Trek: Discovery fans: we hear you. We love this series too,” a new statement released on the Star Trek official website and the franchise’s official social media channels this morning. “We love it for the incredible cast, the hardworking crew, the imaginative storytelling, the groundbreaking, diverse characters who bring the show to life and what it represents to so many people around the world. Star Trek has always put its fans first. We want to do the same.”

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO