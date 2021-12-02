ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Mixes It Up With A Cocktail Of Stories In “Choose To Live”

Cover picture for the articleStar Trek: Discovery Season 4, Episode 3 – Debuted Thursday, December 2, 2021. “Choose to Live” weaves together multiple disparate but engaging stories held together by some thematic elements. While each has noteworthy elements and strong performances, the episode doesn’t give any of the stories the full attention they...

StarTrek.com

Bringing Star Trek: Discovery To Life in Star Trek Online

Four years ago, the first Star Trek television show to air in twelve years came to our screens. Around the world, fans waited with bated breath to see what this new vision of the Final Frontier would bring. None more so than the developers of Star Trek Online. A narrative, free to play online roleplaying game, STO had been one of many Star Trek creators filling in the gaps those past shows had left behind. For almost a decade, folks like Design Director Al Rivera and Staff Writer Paul Reed had been picking up threads that were left dangling and weaving them into a larger picture of the Star Trek universe. And now, for the first time, they were going to get new content to play with.
FanSided

Star Trek: Discovery’s Anthony Rapp responds to international delay

Anthony Rapp portrays Star Trek: Discovery’s chief engineer, Paul Stamets. Shortly before Star Trek: Discovery was set to premiere on Paramount Plus, international viewers were made aware that the series was being pulled from Netflix. The streaming channel was the only way that viewers outside the United States and Canada could watch Discovery as it had always been on a one day delay, airing the next day on Netflix to enable international viewers to keep up with the current season. That all changed when Paramount bought out its deal with Netflix, enabling the studio to air Discovery exclusively on its own streaming service.
FanSided

Not all Star Trek: Discovery fans are happy with international roll-out

Star Trek: Discovery is coming to Pluto and Paramount+ for international viewers. As reported earlier, Paramount+ and Pluto TV will air the fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery beginning Friday, November 26. While this gives some international fans the chance to see the series provided its in their market, it leaves others still out in the cold. And fans are letting Star Trek know that it isn’t okay to pitch in a few countries and leave out fans of the others.
FanSided

Star Trek: Discovery connected itself to Picard with one simple plot-device

Star Trek’s Discovery and Picard are now linked thanks to one plot point. Star Trek: Discovery is airing their fourth season currently, exploring the mysteries of the 32nd century. Yet, even when the show was set in the 23rd century, as a precursor to Star Trek: The Original Series, the show was set some time away from the events of Star Trek’s The Next Generation or Picard.
TechRadar

Star Trek: Discovery leaves Netflix for Paramount Plus – and fans aren’t happy

Bad news, Trekkies: Netflix has officially lost the rights to Star Trek: Discovery, with the show now exclusive to Paramount Plus in every region. The popular sci-fi series has always been exclusive to ViacomCBS’ new streamer in the US, but international viewers had been able to enjoy seasons 1 to 3 on Netflix – under the Netflix original banner – given the absence of Paramount Plus overseas.
FanSided

Apparently the holodecks got even more bonkers thanks to Star Trek: Discovery

Star Trek: Discovery just made holodecks even more bonkers. Star Trek: Discovery may have just made holodecks even more bonkers. For those new to the franchise, holodecks, in theory, are a cool idea. In theory. In practicality, they would be an unmitigated mess with systems collapsing all the time due to the sheer strain of it all. Holodecks essentially work as a light and sound show on a treadmill, bending and folding things in a way that allows you to move about freely yet never obstructing views of anyone else who may be in there with you.
StarTrek.com

First Look: Star Trek: Discovery - "Anomaly"

Spoilers for season four, episode two of Star Trek: Discovery to follow!. Star Trek: Discovery currently streams exclusively on Paramount + in U.S. and is coming soon to Paramount+ internationally in 2022. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave. Star Trek: Discovery is distributed by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.
primetimer.com

ViacomCBS to make new Star Trek: Discovery episodes widely available internationally after backlash

Up until last week, Discovery fans could watch the Paramount+ show on Netflix. But ViacomCBS opted to make all episodes, including Season 4, available only on Paramount+, a streaming service that has launched in a small number of countries. To appease Discovery fans, ViacomCBS will make the new episodes available in many countries on Pluto TV and on select on-demand platforms. “To all of the international Star Trek: Discovery fans: we hear you. We love this series too,” a new statement released on the Star Trek official website and the franchise’s official social media channels this morning. “We love it for the incredible cast, the hardworking crew, the imaginative storytelling, the groundbreaking, diverse characters who bring the show to life and what it represents to so many people around the world. Star Trek has always put its fans first. We want to do the same.”
Collider

'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 4 Will Premiere This Week for International Viewers After All

In a turn of events only possible for the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery, it looks like international fans of Star Trek: Discovery will be getting access to the series’ fourth season earlier than anticipated. In a turnaround from their recent announcement that the Trek series would not return to international audiences until early 2022, as opposed to premiering day-and-date with its American airings, Paramount has announced that the fourth season will premiere internationally on November 26, just over a week after its American premiere.
Pocket-lint.com

Star Trek Discovery season 4 will be shown outside US, but no catch-up

(Pocket-lint) - There was uproar when Paramount pulled Star Trek: Discovery from Netflix in the UK and Europe. And, when it was revealed that season 4 wasn't to appear outside the US until 2022, Twitter had a meltdown. While US viewers would get to see it from its November release,...
