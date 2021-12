The Education Minister has been forced to defend new rules on mask-wearing for primary school children, during an angry exchange in the Dail.Norma Foley also said there will be some “latitude” in the coming days, as schools start to deal with the new requirements.She faced questions from Labour TD Aodhan O Riordain in the Dail on Wednesday morning, hours after the Government asked schools to ensure that children in third class and above wear masks in primary schools and on school transport.Mr O Riordain blasted Ms Foley for what he labelled a lack of leadership that he said has left...

EDUCATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO