Cancer

Isocitrate dehydrogenase mutations are associated with altered IL-1Î² responses in acute myeloid leukemia

By Kathryn I. Sunthankar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMutations in isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 (IDH2) have been noted to impact cellular differentiation in addition to DNA and histone methylation. However, little is known about the impact of IDH2 mutations on intracellular signaling. Using an isogenic cell line model, we investigated both differentiation and signaling responses in IDH2 mutant cells and...

Nature.com

Comparing cord blood transplantation and matched related donor transplantation in non-remission acute myeloid leukemia

Cord blood transplantation (CBT) is an alternative donor transplantation method and has the advantages of rapid availability and the possibility of inducing a more potent graft-versus-leukemia effect, leading to a lower relapse rate for patients with non-remission relapse and refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML). This study aimed to investigate the impact of CBT, compared to human leukocyte antigen-matched related donor transplantation (MRDT). This study included 2451 adult patients with non-remission R/R AML who received CBT (1738 patients) or MRDT (713 patients) between January 2009 and December 2018. Five-year progression-free survival (PFS) and the prognostic impact of CBT were evaluated using a propensity score (PS) matching analysis. After PS matching, the patient characteristics were well balanced between the groups. The five-year PFS was 25.2% (95% confidence interval [CI]: 21.2"“29.5%) in the CBT group and 18.1% (95% CI: 14.5"“22.0%) in the MRDT group (P"‰="‰0.009). The adjusted hazard ratio (HR) was 0.83 (95% CI: 0.69"“1.00, P"‰="‰0.045); this was due to a more pronounced decrease in the relapse rate (HR: 0.78, 95% CI: 0.69"“0.89, P"‰<"‰0.001) than an increase in the NRM (1.42, 1.15"“1.76, P"‰="‰0.001). In this population, CBT was associated with a better 5-year PFS than MRDT after allogeneic HSCT.
CANCER
Nature.com

Circulating miR-146a expression as a non-invasive predictive biomarker for acute lymphoblastic leukemia

Dysregulation of non-coding microRNAs during the course of tumor development, invasion and/or progression to the distant organs, makes them a promising candidate marker for the diagnosis of cancer and associated malignancies. This exploratory study aims at evaluating the usefulness of plasma concentration of circulating mir-146a as a non-invasive biomarker for acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Total RNA including miRNA was isolated from 110 plasma samples of patients (n"‰="‰66), healthy controls (n"‰="‰24) and follow up (n"‰="‰20) cases and reverse transcribed. Relative concentrations were assessed using real-time quantitative PCR and fold-change was calculated by 2âˆ’Î”Î”Ct method. Finally, relative concentrations were correlated to clinicopathological factors. Patients (n"‰="‰66) were analyzed to determine fold expression of miR-146a in plasma samples of ALL. Before chemotherapy, pediatric (n"‰="‰42) and adult (n"‰="‰24) showed overexpression of miR-146a compared with healthy controls (P"‰<"‰0.0001). There was no effect of age and gender on mir-146a expression in plasma. mirR-146a expression was independent of clinical and hematological features. Moreover, miR-146a levels in plasma of paired samples (n"‰="‰20) after treatment showed significant decrease in expression (P"‰<"‰0.001). Expression of plasma miR-146a may be utilized as non-invasive marker to diagnose and predict prognosis in pediatric and adult patients with ALL. Moreover predicted targets may be utilized for ALL therapy in future.
CANCER
healio.com

Quizartinib regimen extends OS for certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia

The addition of quizartinib to chemotherapy extended OS for certain adults with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia, according to topline data released by the agent’s manufacturer. AML accounts for about one-third of leukemia diagnoses. Five-year survival is approximately 29%; however, prognosis is poorer for patients with FMS-like tyrosine kinase 3...
CANCER
Nature.com

A human fetal liver-derived infant MLL-AF4 acute lymphoblastic leukemia model reveals a distinct fetal gene expression program

Although 90% of children with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) are now cured, the prognosis for infant-ALL remains dismal. Infant-ALL is usually caused by a single genetic hit that arises in utero: an MLL/KMT2A gene rearrangement (MLL-r). This is sufficient to induce a uniquely aggressive and treatment-refractory leukemia compared to older children. The reasons for disparate outcomes in patients of different ages with identical driver mutations are unknown. Using the most common MLL-r in infant-ALL, MLL-AF4, as a disease model, we show that fetal-specific gene expression programs are maintained in MLL-AF4 infant-ALL but not in MLL-AF4 childhood-ALL. We use CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing of primary human fetal liver hematopoietic cells to produce a t(4;11)/MLL-AF4 translocation, which replicates the clinical features of infant-ALL and drives infant-ALL-specific and fetal-specific gene expression programs. These data support the hypothesis that fetal-specific gene expression programs cooperate with MLL-AF4 to initiate and maintain the distinct biology of infant-ALL.
CANCER
Nature.com

Integrated RNAi screening identifies the NEDDylation pathway as a synergistic partner of azacytidine in acute myeloid leukemia

Treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) remains challenging and novel targets and synergistic therapies still need to be discovered. We performed a high-throughput RNAi screen in three different AML cell lines and primary human leukemic blasts to identify genes that synergize with common antileukemic therapies. We used a pooled shRNA library that covered 5043 different genes and combined transfection with exposure to either azacytidine or cytarabine analog to the concept of synthetic lethality. Suppression of the chemokine CXCL12 ranked highly among the candidates of the cytarabine group. Azacytidine in combination with suppression of genes within the neddylation pathway led to synergistic results. NEDD8 and RBX1 inhibition by the small molecule inhibitor pevonedistat inhibited leukemia cell growth. These findings establish an in vitro synergism between NEDD8 inhibition and azacytidine in AML. Taken together, neddylation constitutes a suitable target pathway for azacytidine combination strategies.
CANCER
Nature.com

TERT genetic variability and telomere length as factors affecting survival and risk in acute myeloid leukaemia

Acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) is a neoplasm of immature myeloid cells characterized by various cytogenetic alterations. The present study showed that in addition to the FLT3-ITD and NPM1 mutation status, telomere length (TL) and telomerase reverse transcriptase (TERT) gene polymorphisms may affect risk and overall survival (OS) in AML. TL was longer in healthy controls than in AML patients and positively correlated with age in the patients, but not in healthy subjects. TL was found to be independently affected by the presence of the FLT3-ITD mutation. As for the TERT gene polymorphism, AML patients with the TERT rs2853669 CC genotype were characterized by significantly shorter OS than patients carrying the T allele. Another observation in our study is the difference in TL and OS in patients belonging to various risk stratification groups related to the FLT3-ITD and NPM1 mutation status. Patients with adverse risk classification (mutation in FLT3-ITD and lack of mutation in NPM1) presented with the shortest telomeres and significantly worse OS. In conclusion, OS of AML patients appears to be affected by TERT gene variability and TL in addition to other well-established factors such as age, WBC count, or FLT3-ITD and NPM1 mutation status.
CANCER
Nature.com

Genomics and transcriptomics landscapes associated to changes in insulin sensitivity in response to endurance exercise training

Despite good adherence to supervised endurance exercise training (EET), some individuals experience no or little improvement in peripheral insulin sensitivity. The genetic and molecular mechanisms underlying this phenomenon are currently not understood. By investigating genome-wide variants associated with baseline and exercise-induced changes (âˆ†) in insulin sensitivity index (Si) in healthy volunteers, we have identified novel candidate genes whose mouse knockouts phenotypes were consistent with a causative effect on Si. An integrative analysis of functional genomic and transcriptomic profiles suggests genetic variants have an aggregate effect on baseline Si and âˆ†Si, focused around cholinergic signalling, including downstream calcium and chemokine signalling. The identification of calcium regulated MEF2A transcription factor as the most statistically significant candidate driving the transcriptional signature associated to âˆ†Si further strengthens the relevance of calcium signalling in EET mediated Si response.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Differentiation therapy for myeloid malignancies: beyond cytotoxicity

Blocked cellular differentiation is a central pathologic feature of the myeloid malignancies, myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Treatment regimens promoting differentiation have resulted in incredible cure rates in certain AML subtypes, such as acute promyelocytic leukemia. Over the past several years, we have seen many new therapies for MDS/AML enter clinical practice, including epigenetic therapies (e.g., 5-azacitidine), isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) inhibitors, fms-like kinase 3 (FLT3) inhibitors, and lenalidomide for deletion 5q (del5q) MDS. Despite not being developed with the intent of manipulating differentiation, induction of differentiation is a major mechanism by which several of these novel agents function. In this review, we examine the new therapeutic landscape for these diseases, focusing on the role of hematopoietic differentiation and the impact of inflammation and aging. We review how current therapies in MDS/AML promote differentiation as a part of their therapeutic effect, and the cellular mechanisms by which this occurs. We then outline potential novel avenues to achieve differentiation in the myeloid malignancies for therapeutic purposes. This emerging body of knowledge about the importance of relieving differentiation blockade with anti-neoplastic therapies is important to understand how current novel agents function and may open avenues to developing new treatments that explicitly target cellular differentiation. Moving beyond cytotoxic agents has the potential to open new and unexpected avenues in the treatment of myeloid malignancies, hopefully providing more efficacy with reduced toxicity.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Targeting ERK induced cell death and p53/ROS-dependent protective autophagy in colorectal cancer

In recent years, many studies have shown that autophagy plays a vital role in the resistance of tumor chemotherapy. However, the interaction between autophagy and cell death has not yet been clarified. In this study, a new specific ERK inhibitor CC90003 was found to suppress colorectal cancer growth by inducing cell death both in vitro and in vivo. Studies have confirmed that higher concentrations of ROS leads to autophagy or cell death. In this research, the role of CC90003-induced ROS was verified. But after inhibiting ROS by two kinds of ROS inhibitors NAC and SFN, the autophagy induced by CC90003 decreased, while cell death strengthened. In parallel, protective autophagy was also induced, while in a p53-dependent manner. After silencing p53 or using the p53 inhibitor PFTÎ±, the autophagy induced by CC90003 was weakened and the rate of cell death increases. Therefore, we confirmed that CC90003 could induce autophagy by activating ROS/p53. Furthermore, in the xenograft mouse model, the effect was obtained remarkably in the combinational treatment group of CC90003 plus CQ, comparing with that of the single treatment groups. In a word, our results demonstrated that targeting ERK leads to cell death and p53/ROS-dependent protective autophagy simultaneously in colorectal cancer, which offers new potential targets for clinical therapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Clonality assessment and detection of clonal diversity in classic Hodgkin lymphoma by next-generation sequencing of immunoglobulin gene rearrangements

Clonality analysis in classic Hodgkin lymphoma (cHL) is of added value for correctly diagnosing patients with atypical presentation or histology reminiscent of T cell lymphoma, and for establishing the clonal relationship in patients with recurrent disease. However, such analysis has been hampered by the sparsity of malignant Hodgkin and Reed-Sternberg (HRS) cells in a background of reactive immune cells. Recently, the EuroClonality-NGS Working Group developed a novel next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based assay and bioinformatics platform (ARResT/Interrogate) to detect immunoglobulin (IG) gene rearrangements for clonality testing in B-cell lymphoproliferations. Here, we demonstrate the improved performance of IG-NGS compared to conventional BIOMED-2/EuroClonality analysis to detect clonal gene rearrangements in 16 well-characterized primary cHL cases within the IG heavy chain (IGH) and kappa light chain (IGK) loci. This was most obvious in formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue specimens, where three times more clonal cases were detected with IG-NGS (9 cases) compared to BIOMED-2 (3 cases). In total, almost four times more clonal rearrangements were detected in FFPE with IG-NGS (N"‰="‰23) as compared to BIOMED-2/EuroClonality (N"‰="‰6) as judged on identical IGH and IGK targets. The same clonal rearrangements were also identified in paired fresh frozen cHL samples. To validate the neoplastic origin of the detected clonotypes, IG-NGS clonality analysis was performed on isolated HRS cells, demonstrating identical clonotypes as detected in cHL whole-tissue specimens. Interestingly, IG-NGS and HRS single-cell analysis after DEPArrayâ„¢ digital sorting revealed rearrangement patterns and copy number variation profiles indicating clonal diversity and intratumoral heterogeneity in cHL. Our data demonstrate improved performance of NGS-based detection of IG gene rearrangements in cHL whole-tissue specimens, providing a sensitive molecular diagnostic assay for clonality assessment in Hodgkin lymphoma.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Investigating genetically mimicked effects of statins via HMGCR inhibition on immune-related diseases in men and women using Mendelian randomization

Statins have been suggested as a potential treatment for immune-related diseases. Conversely, statins might trigger auto-immune conditions. To clarify the role of statins in allergic diseases and auto-immune diseases, we conducted a Mendelian randomization (MR) study. Using established genetic instruments to mimic statins via 3-hydroxy-3-methylglutaryl-coenzyme A reductase (HMGCR) inhibition, we assessed the effects of statins on asthma, eczema, allergic rhinitis, rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriasis, type 1 diabetes, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), multiple sclerosis (MS), Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis in the largest available genome wide association studies (GWAS). Genetically mimicked effects of statins via HMGCR inhibition were not associated with any immune-related diseases in either study after correcting for multiple testing; however, they were positively associated with the risk of asthma in East Asians (odds ratio (OR) 2.05 per standard deviation (SD) decrease in low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), 95% confidence interval (CI) 1.20 to 3.52, p value 0.009). These associations did not differ by sex and were robust to sensitivity analysis. These findings suggested that genetically mimicked effects of statins via HMGCR inhibition have little effect on allergic diseases or auto-immune diseases. However, we cannot exclude the possibility that genetically mimicked effects of statins via HMGCR inhibition might increase the risk of asthma in East Asians.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

NMDAR1 autoantibodies amplify behavioral phenotypes of genetic white matter inflammation: a mild encephalitis model with neuropsychiatric relevance

Encephalitis has an estimated prevalence of â‰¤0.01%. Even with extensive diagnostic work-up, an infectious etiology is identified or suspected in <50% of cases, suggesting a role for etiologically unclear, noninfectious processes. Mild encephalitis runs frequently unnoticed, despite slight neuroinflammation detectable postmortem in many neuropsychiatric illnesses. A widely unexplored field in humans, though clearly documented in rodents, is genetic brain inflammation, particularly that associated with myelin abnormalities, inducing primary white matter encephalitis. We hypothesized that "autoimmune encephalitides" may result from any brain inflammation concurring with the presence of brain antigen-directed autoantibodies, e.g., against N-methyl-D-aspartate-receptor NR1 (NMDAR1-AB), which are not causal of, but may considerably shape the encephalitis phenotype. We therefore immunized young female Cnpâˆ’/âˆ’ mice lacking the structural myelin protein 2"²-3"²-cyclic nucleotide 3"²-phosphodiesterase (Cnp) with a "cocktail" of NMDAR1 peptides. Cnpâˆ’/âˆ’ mice exhibit early low-grade inflammation of white matter tracts and blood"“brain barrier disruption. Our novel mental-time-travel test disclosed that Cnpâˆ’/âˆ’ mice are compromised in what"“where"“when orientation, but this episodic memory readout was not further deteriorated by NMDAR1-AB. In contrast, comparing wild-type and Cnpâˆ’/âˆ’ mice without/with NMDAR1-AB regarding hippocampal learning/memory and motor balance/coordination revealed distinct stair patterns of behavioral pathology. To elucidate a potential contribution of oligodendroglial NMDAR downregulation to NMDAR1-AB effects, we generated conditional NR1 knockout mice. These mice displayed normal Morris water maze and mental-time-travel, but beam balance performance was similar to immunized Cnpâˆ’/âˆ’. Immunohistochemistry confirmed neuroinflammation/neurodegeneration in Cnpâˆ’/âˆ’ mice, yet without add-on effect of NMDAR1-AB. To conclude, genetic brain inflammation may explain an encephalitic component underlying autoimmune conditions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Somatic mutations linked to osteoporosis

Acquired genetic mutations, known as somatic mutations, occur throughout the lifetime of a cell and tend to accumulate with increasing age. Interest has therefore been growing about the potential role of somatic mutations in diseases that are more common in older individuals. According to a new study published in The Journal of Experimental Medicine, somatic mutations are associated with osteoporosis in humans and can directly cause bone loss in mice, suggesting a potentially causal role for somatic mutations in osteoporosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

The Evolving Disease Managing Patterns in Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Rajneesh Nath provides an expert's take on the evolution of risk stratification, molecular testing, and treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. As more research around acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is conducted, oncologists have better ways of managing the disease in most patient subgroups. According to Rajneesh Nath, MD, treating AML today is much better for oncologists and their patients than it was just a decade prior.
CANCER
Nature.com

Insights into the changes in the proteome of Alzheimer disease elucidated by a meta-analysis

Mass spectrometry (MS)-based proteomics is a powerful tool to explore pathogenic changes of a disease in an unbiased manner and has been used extensively in Alzheimer disease (AD) research. Here, by performing a meta-analysis of high-quality proteomic studies, we address which pathological changes are observed consistently and therefore most likely are of great importance for AD pathogenesis. We retrieved datasets, comprising a total of 21,588 distinct proteins identified across 857 postmortem human samples, from ten studies using labeled or label-free MS approaches. Our meta-analysis findings showed significant alterations of 757 and 1,195 proteins in AD in the labeled and label-free datasets, respectively. Only 33 proteins, some of which were associated with synaptic signaling, had the same directional change across the individual studies. However, despite alterations in individual proteins being different between the labeled andÂ the label-free datasets, several pathways related to synaptic signaling, oxidative phosphorylation, immune response and extracellular matrix were commonly dysregulated in AD. These pathways represent robust changes in the human AD brain and warrant further investigation.
SCIENCE
FierceBiotech

FDA halts phase 1b Kura Oncology trial in acute myeloid leukemia following patient death

The FDA sidelined an early-stage cancer trial from Kura Oncology after a patient died due to a serious adverse event related to the oral treatment's mechanism of action. The partial clinical hold means no additional patients in the acute myeloid leukemia trial will be enrolled until the FDA gives the green light. The regulator's information request is "not complicated," and the hold should be "relatively short," Kura's management said in a conference call Wednesday morning.
HEALTH
Nature.com

The novel BET inhibitor UM-002 reduces glioblastoma cell proliferation and invasion

Bromodomain and extraterminal domain (BET) proteins have emerged as therapeutic targets in multiple cancers, including the most common primary adult brain tumor glioblastoma (GBM). Although several BET inhibitors have entered clinical trials, few are brain penetrant. We have generated UM-002, a novel brain penetrant BET inhibitor that reduces GBM cell proliferation in vitro and in a human cerebral brain organoid model. Since UM-002 is more potent than other BET inhibitors, it could potentially be developed for GBM treatment. Furthermore, UM-002 treatment reduces the expression of cell-cycle related genes in vivo and reduces the expression of invasion related genes within the non-proliferative cells present in tumors as measured by single cell RNA-sequencing. These studies suggest that BET inhibition alters the transcriptional landscape of GBM tumors, which has implications for designing combination therapies. Importantly, they also provide an integrated dataset that combines in vitro and ex vivo studies with in vivo single-cell RNA-sequencing to characterize a novel BET inhibitor in GBM.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Quinacrine-CASIN combination overcomes chemoresistance in human acute lymphoid leukemia

Chemoresistance posts a major hurdle for treatment of acute leukemia. There is increasing evidence that prolonged and intensive chemotherapy often fails to eradicate leukemic stem cells, which are protected by the bone marrow niche and can induce relapse. Thus, new therapeutic approaches to overcome chemoresistance are urgently needed. By conducting an ex vivo small molecule screen, here we have identified Quinacrine (QC) as a sensitizer for Cytarabine (AraC) in treating acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). We show that QC enhances AraC-mediated killing of ALL cells, and subsequently abrogates AraC resistance both in vitro and in an ALL-xenograft model. However, while combo AraC+QC treatment prolongs the survival of primary transplanted recipients, the combination exhibits limited efficacy in secondary transplanted recipients, consistent with the survival of niche-protected leukemia stem cells. Introduction of Cdc42 Activity Specific Inhibitor, CASIN, enhances the eradication of ALL leukemia stem cells by AraC+QC and prolongs the survival of both primary and secondary transplanted recipients without affecting normal long-term human hematopoiesis. Together, our findings identify a small-molecule regimen that sensitizes AraC-mediated leukemia eradication and provide a potential therapeutic approach for better ALL treatment.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

FDA Halts KOMET-001 Study for Acute Myeloid Leukemia Due to Safety

The phase 1b KOMET-001 has been suspended while the developer of KO-539 and FDA investigate a serious safety event. The FDA has placed a partial clinical hold on the phase 1b KOMET-00 study, which was evaluating treatment with KO-539 in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), according to a press release issued by Kura Oncology, Inc.1.
HEALTH

