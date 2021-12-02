ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
S&P 500 Breaks Important Technical Levels As VIX Spikes To March Highs

Cover picture for the articleStock index futures are mixed ahead of the open while investors try to digest yesterday’s selloff. Heavy selling into the close is often seen as a bad sign for stocks, so some positive movement is good if it can hold. The S&P 500 broke support yesterday by trading below its August...

Entrepreneur

4 Recent IPOs Wall Street Analysts Predict Will Rally 80% or More

Bullish market sentiment and a low-interest-rate environment have coaxed many IPOs to market this year. And more IPOs are lined up this month despite COVID-19-omicron-related concerns. Wall Street analysts expect recently listed stocks Robinhood Markets (HOOD), DLocal (DLO), ironSource (IS), and Sprinklr (CXM) to rally by more than 80% in price in the near term. So, we think it could be wise to add these names to one’s watchlist now.
MarketWatch

Dow scores biggest point gain in more than a year, while S&P 500 ends 1.2% higher as omicron worries take a break

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - DECEMBER 02: The passenger of a flight from South Africa is tested for the Coronavirus at Amsterdam Schiphol airport on December 2, 2021 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The Netherlands and other nations worldwide temporarily banned most travellers from South Africa after a new variant of Covid-19 named Omicron was discovered. Omicron has sparked worries around the world that it could resist vaccinations and prolong the nearly two-year Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Pierre Crom/Getty Images) By Pierre Crom/Getty Images MARKET SNAPSHOT.
investing.com

AutoZone, Toll Brothers, Stitch Fix: 3 Things to Watch

Investing.com -- Stocks roared back on Monday after comments from public health officials that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 might be milder than feared, setting off cyclical and tech stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was headed to one of its best days of the year with about half-hour of...
investing.com

S&P 500 Jumps As Cyclicals, Tech Bounce Amid Easing Omicron Worries

Investing.com – The S&P 500 climbed Monday, led by a surge in cyclical stocks and turnaround in tech as positive updates on the Omicron variant of Covid-19 renewed investor optimism about the economic recovery. The S&P 500 rose 1.5%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 2.2%, or 744 points, the...
investing.com

U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.87%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the Consumer Services, Utilities and Basic Materials sectors led shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.87%, while the S&P 500 index added 1.17%, and the NASDAQ Composite index added 0.93%.
kitco.com

Bitcoin Technical Analysis: Support levels in focus

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin has a rough weekend the price of the cryptocurrency fell 25% at one stage. As the price dropped there was some major support at the $42,333 level. There was a decent amount of buying volume at this level and BTC popped back up to around $49,241. There was also the confluencing 200 simple moving average at the zone that helped to provide support at the area.
investing.com

3 Meme Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Continue to Fall

Meme stocks gain based solely on retail investors' sentiments, rather than on micro- or macroeconomic factors. Earlier this year, speculative trading on platforms like Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) caused the prices of several fundamentally weak stocks to skyrocket. However, the gains were unsustainable. Moreover, with the COVID-19 omicron variant fostering volatility in the stock market, Wall Street analysts expect meme stocks Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), and GameStop (GME) to continue to decline in price in the near term. So, let’s discuss these names.The influence of social media on securities trading was exhibited when speculative trading by the online Reddit community r/WallStreetBets and popular trading platforms like Robinhood Markets , Inc. (HOOD) caused several short squeezes in fundamentally weak stocks earlier this year.
investing.com

Litecoin Falls 10.42% In Bearish Trade

Investing.com - Litecoin was trading at $143.500 by 11:34 (09:34 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, down 10.42% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since Saturday, December 4, 2021. The move downwards pushed Litecoin's market cap down to $9.992B, or 0.45% of the total cryptocurrency...
investing.com

S&P 500 Rides Cyclicals, Tech Turnaround Higher as Omicron Fears Ease

Investing.com – The S&P 500 closed higher Monday, as easing fears about the impact of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 renewed investor bets on cyclical stocks, while a intraday rebound in tech also pushed the broader market higher. The S&P 500 rose 1.2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.9%,...
investing.com

U.S. Stock Futures Mixed as Investors Weigh Omicron Threat

Investing.com - U.S. stock futures traded mixed in early APAC deals on Tuesday, with major benchmark indices rebounding during Monday’s regular trade amid easing fears around the coronavirus Omicron variant as President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci noted encouraging early data that may suggest the strain is less deadly than previously feared.
MarketWatch

Dow industrials rally surge on Monday puts blue-chip, stock-market index on track for best day in over a year

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday afternoon was on track for its best point and percentage gain in more than a year, as investors bought a recent dip in stocks that has been at least partly precipitated by fears of the COVID omicron variant and worries about Federal Reserve policy. Monday's gains saw the Dow rise 2.1%, or 713 points, which would mark the sharpest percentage gain for the 30-stock index since Nov. 9, 2020 when it gained 834 points, or 2.95%, FactSet data show. The session's gain was being powered primarily by advances in UnitedHealth Group Inc. , Goldman Sachs Group Inc. , Home Depot and Visa Inc. . Only shares of Nike Inc. , salesforce.com and Verizon Communications Inc. were trading in negative territory among the Dow's components in afternoon trade.
