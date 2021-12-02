S&P 500 Breaks Important Technical Levels As VIX Spikes To March Highs

Meme stocks gain based solely on retail investors' sentiments, rather than on micro- or macroeconomic factors. Earlier this year, speculative trading on platforms like Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) caused the prices of several fundamentally weak stocks to skyrocket. However, the gains were unsustainable. Moreover, with the COVID-19 omicron variant fostering volatility in the stock market, Wall Street analysts expect meme stocks Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), and GameStop (GME) to continue to decline in price in the near term. So, let’s discuss these names.The influence of social media on securities trading was exhibited when speculative trading by the online Reddit community r/WallStreetBets and popular trading platforms like Robinhood Markets , Inc. (HOOD) caused several short squeezes in fundamentally weak stocks earlier this year.
