DWR, partners launch first desert bighorn sheep nursery in Utah

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bighorn sheep were absent from North Dakota for close to 50 years until reintroduction by the North Dakota Game and Fish Department in 1956. “Right now between the population managed by the Game and Fish Department, which totals about 330, and the Park Service about 40, then Three Affiliated Tribes have around 50 to 60, so we’re closing in now on, after this year, maybe potentially 500 bighorns. So it’s probably the most bighorns in North Dakota in 150 years, at least, so it’s been a real success story and restoration of a big game species,” said Brett Wiedmann, North Dakota Game and Fish big game biologist.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 14 DAYS AGO