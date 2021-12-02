ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

DWR, partners launch first desert bighorn sheep nursery in Utah

moabtimes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis will be the first nursery area for desert...

www.moabtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

B-T cans plan to restock domestic sheep in Wyoming Range bighorn habitat

The Bridger-Teton National Forest will not imminently allow woolgrowers to herd domestic sheep back onto portions of the Wyoming Range near where a bighorn sheep herd roams, a mix that could endanger the wild sheep by introducing diseases. Restocking seven sheep allotments in the Wyoming Range had been requested by...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Industry
Local
Utah Business
State
Utah State
outsidemagazine

What You Missed: Teton Officials Mull Backcountry Ski Closure to Help Bighorn Sheep

For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today. Welcome to What You Missed, our daily digest of breaking news and topical perspectives from across the outdoor world. You can also get this news delivered to your email inbox six days a week by signing up for the What You Missed newsletter.
ANIMALS
KFYR-TV

ND Outdoors: bighorn sheep population update

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bighorn sheep were absent from North Dakota for close to 50 years until reintroduction by the North Dakota Game and Fish Department in 1956. “Right now between the population managed by the Game and Fish Department, which totals about 330, and the Park Service about 40, then Three Affiliated Tribes have around 50 to 60, so we’re closing in now on, after this year, maybe potentially 500 bighorns. So it’s probably the most bighorns in North Dakota in 150 years, at least, so it’s been a real success story and restoration of a big game species,” said Brett Wiedmann, North Dakota Game and Fish big game biologist.
BISMARCK, ND
The Atlantic

A Billion Sea Creatures Cooked to Death

This article was originally published by High Country News. During this summer’s stifling heat wave, Robin Fales patrolled the same sweep of shore on Washington’s San Juan Island every day at low tide. The stench of rotting sea life grew as temperatures edged toward triple digits—roughly 30 degrees above average—and Fales watched the beds of kelp she studies wilt and fade. “They were bleaching more than I had ever seen,” recalls Fales, a Ph.D. candidate and marine ecologist at the University of Washington. She didn’t know if they would make it.
WILDLIFE
travelawaits.com

3 Beautiful Desert National Parks To Visit During Winter

Some people actually choose to visit Death Valley in summer. No, really. People, often from Europe, want to experience the hottest place on earth at the hottest time of year. I’m a retired National Park Service ranger, and I spent several years working in the desert southwest. I remember days working outside in temperatures above 120 degrees as unpleasant, hellaciously so, and not something I’d want to do on vacation, or work. Ever again.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwr#Nursery#Desert Bighorn Sheep#The Times Independent
ABC4

First case of Omicron variant found in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health (UDOH) has confirmed the state’s first case of the omicron variant of COVID-19. UDOH announced on Friday that the case was discovered through ongoing genetic sequencing of positive COVID-19 samples at the Utah Public Health Library. The person who tested positive for the virus is an older […]
UTAH STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Ranch hopes to rename peak with derogatory name after Wyoming's Tetons

A Colorado mountain with a name recently declared derogatory could be renamed as an homage to Wyoming’s most recognizable peaks. Squaw Mountain, just over the Wyoming border, lies in the Little Snake River Valley. While the southern part of the mountain is owned by the Bureau of Land Management, the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
The Independent

‘Are they supposed to get this big’: Abnormally large black bear spotted on nature trail cam

A black bear in Minnesota has garnered attention on social media for its abnormal size and weight, with a nature trail cam capturing the animal walking with its stomach almost hitting the ground with each step. The bear was caught on film just south of the Voyageurs National Park in northern Minnesota on 7 October, Fox 9 reported. The Voyageurs Wolf Project installed the camera in the park running along the border between the US and Canada.“This might be THE fattest bear we have ever seen in our area!” the Facebook account for the project posted along with the...
ANIMALS
L.A. Weekly

Bye Bye Delta 8 – Delta 9 THC & HHC Are Legal In All 50 States & Quickly Taking Over The Legal Cannabinoid Space

Last year was a huge year for legal cannabinoids like delta 8 and delta 10 however many states caught on quickly to the legal high and banned the sale of these products. New legal restrictions didn’t stop clever scientists and formulators and hemp derived cannabis companies from skirting federal regulations and coming up with a solution. Delta 9 Hemp and HHC products are going to be the most popular products this upcoming year. Not only due to their legality, but also because they are more potent than delta 8.
PHARMACEUTICALS
rtfitchauthor.com

Wild Horses and Burros: Funding Failure – The ‘Donate’ Button

“It’s clear that more people than ever are on the same page as to the futility of the ‘donate button’ that funds wild horse non-profit activist groups...”. These ‘gold-plated’ non-profit activists have had decades of time and nearly $100-M in total donations… all of which has led-to and culminated with the largest roundups of wild horses in America in recent history. There is no logical or honest way to consider this sad result as any form of ‘success’… winning a few battles but losing the war, is a fail.
ANIMALS
Columbian

Horse Ridge is a great late-fall option for trail fun

BEND, Ore. — It’s the time of year when many outdoor enthusiasts in Central Oregon turn their attention to skiing and snowboarding. Mount Bachelor ski area was tentatively scheduled to open last Friday. Hoodoo and Willamette Pass are hoping to open ahead of the December holidays. In the meantime, it’s...
BEND, OR
mansionglobal.com

Colorado Home With Campground Included Hits the Market for $33.5 Million

In Colorado, a roughly 175-acre property with a campground included is hitting the market for $33.5 million. Located in Hesperus, Colo., the property contains a four-bedroom home with an indoor pool, as well as a campground with recreational vehicle hookups, a kitchen and a four-stall bathroom, according to listing agent Eric Roark of the Wells Group real-estate brokerage, who has the listing with his wife and colleague Constance Roark.
REAL ESTATE
Nevada Current

Milestone for Wild Horse and Burro Act comes amid record roundups

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The Bureau of Land Management will mark the 50th anniversary of the Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act on Dec. 15, as it’s engaged in “the biggest taxpayer-funded wild horse roundup in its history, aided by a year-long PR campaign promoting roundups as beneficial to wild horses, wildlife, public lands and public interests,” according to […] The post Milestone for Wild Horse and Burro Act comes amid record roundups  appeared first on Nevada Current.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy