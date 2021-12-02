ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Street sign, historical marker unveiled in west Louisville in honor of Darrell Griffith

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville basketball great received two big honors Thursday on the street where he grew up. A sign now stands on Hale Avenue. The street from Cecil Avenue to 40th Street is renamed "Darrell Griffith, AKA...

Darrell Griffith
