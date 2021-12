Today will offer some of the most seasonable and calm weather this week, with clouds and sunshine and highs in the upper 40s. Much milder air moves in Monday ahead of a strong cold front, with highs topping out in the upper 50s and likely some areas breaking 60. Showers will move in during the afternoon, with rainfall amounts less than a half inch for most places before it wraps up by early-evening.

