Chainlink price analysis is bearish today. Price has decreased up to $19.4. Support at $19 still persists. The Chainlink price analysis is bearish for today as the LINK price also crashed in the bears market today. LINK also took the unexpected dip along with the broader crypto market. LINK was on a downtrend for the past few weeks, as a constant bearish pressure was there. A more intense downtrend was observed in the market today as the price moved down to $19 today while swinging as low as $16.8 at an instance.

STOCKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO