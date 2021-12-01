ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Evolving from Messaging to Data in Motion

Infoworld
 6 days ago

It's true, there is a good chance as a technology leader, you have either undertaken or are looking to...

www.infoworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
High Point Enterprise

Building and evolving a data platform for advanced analytics in healthcare

In today’s business landscape, companies are overwhelmed with data. New data sources and types of analytics are constantly arriving, meaning the work of creating a data platform that allows data to be ingested, transformed, modeled, and delivered in a purpose-built form never ends. A challenge many organizations face is how...
HEALTH
CIO

To make industrial data actionable, evolve your data historian with an AIoT strategy

In my last article, I wrote about how industrial organizations, in the rush to implement new technologies like AI, the cloud, and the Industrial IoT, have found themselves with a technology stack packed with legacy, plumbed-together, on-premises solutions. The result is an environment with not only multiple siloed data sources, each storing, formatting, and securing data in their own unique ways, but also an equally siloed approach to understanding how to leverage that data into something actionable across the enterprise. Domain experts become not just go-to sources for understanding a certain process or workflow, but the only people with insight and meaningful context into different data sets tracked or generated by different sources.
SOFTWARE
Infoworld

Introduction to Event-Driven Microservices

The popularity of modern architectures based upon event-driven microservices comes from an industry move toward decoupling services into small, reusable components in order to simplify development of data systems. Rather than being tangled within a monolith of code, different functions within an application can operate independently and asynchronously which allows for reduced complexity, reduced risk, and a faster means to both launch and scale new apps. In this 20-minute session produced by Confluent, you’ll gain everything you need to get started with the development of your first app based event-driven microservices platform.
SOFTWARE
siliconangle.com

Data in motion: How one company is scaling wellness

Combining data with cloud computing is often a powerful tool to drive business innovation. What if this is used to improve people’s health on a global scale?. Insurer Generali S.P.A. and health management program Vitality Group have developed a data-driven online platform that actionizes data for insurance members to live a healthier lifestyle — and get rewarded for doing so.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Infoworld

A Blueprint to Build a Commanding, Cyber-Ready Workforce

Every company in today’s digital economy is a technology company. Whether the focus is on logistics and shipping or manufacturing, no business can excel in today’s environment without being reliant on technology in some capacity, especially while remote. But technology requires a host of different types of roles and responsibilities to create and deploy these new business models, and that inherently comes with risks and security concerns.
JOBS
cyberscoop.com

Combatting evolving cyberthreats from the network and out to the edge

As organizations evolve their networks, cybercriminals are adapting their attack tactics to take greater advantage of a fragmented perimeter, siloed teams and a larger attack surface. Derek Manky, chief of security insights and global threat alliances at Fortinet’s FortiGuard Labs, joins CyberScoop in an exclusive interview to discuss how threat...
TECHNOLOGY
Infoworld

An Expert Guide On SBOMS In Cybersecurity

The ever-increasing use of open source code combined with government requirements and recent high profile attacks are leading more organizations to adopt SBOMs as an integral part of their cybersecurity efforts. In this guide, you will learn:. How to use SBOMs. How to select the right SBOM standard. What components...
COMPUTERS
Infoworld

Optimizing enterprise hybrid cloud architectures

Risks abound in hybrid environments for obvious reasons: more platforms, multiple clouds, and lack of skills make managing the performance of databases and the workloads running against them extremely difficult. As organizations move to the cloud, they face challenges and complexities such as planning,. cost, business downtime, and managing multiple...
COMPUTERS
Infoworld

Automotive Cybersecurity Regulations and Guidelines

The automotive industry continues to be under pressure from cyberattacks targeting all business angles; from the parts they manufacture, to the customer data they house within connected cars and/or their processing systems. This treasure trove of PII, IP, and critical data is attractive to nefarious groups and puts the industry...
TECHNOLOGY
Infoworld

Where Finance and Technology Converge

If the past year taught finance and IT executives anything, it’s that their existing processes and technology were barriers to great customer outcomes, not enablers. It’s a common situation. For example, a company’s regional offices or business units might be doing things very differently from one another, making it impossible to achieve.
ECONOMY
Infoworld

The Evolving Ransomware Threat: What Business Leaders Should Know About Data Leakage

Ransomware continues to evolve at warp speed and is always a potential threat, regardless of your company’s size, location, or industry. Today’s ransomware threat is more advanced than attackers simply asking for a payment. Some threat actors care more about stealing your company’s data. At any given moment, threat actors are extracting companies’ data, posting it online, and selling it to the highest bidder.
ECONOMY
Infoworld

Red Hat plops Celonis EMS on AWS cloud

Red Hat, IBM, and data processing company Celonis have announced general availability of the Celonis Execution Management System (EMS) on Red Hat OpenShift on AWS (ROSA) as a managed cloud service. Celonis EMS applies real-time process intelligence to system data to diagnose inefficiencies in business processes (sales, customer operations, supply...
COMPUTERS
Infoworld

Streamlining App Development: 7 Steps to Build the Best CI/CD Pipeline

Continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD) is becoming a foundational part of DevOps. For tech giants like Amazon, Netflix, and Google, CI/CD allows their engineering team to make small changes in code and deploy those changes frequently, across all their platforms, without interrupting the user experience. Today, many smaller companies...
SOFTWARE
Infoworld

Why the cloud computing hangover?

A recent survey by Virtana of 350 IT and cloud decision-makers found that 82% have incurred unnecessary cloud costs, 56% lack tools to manage their spending using automation, and 86% can’t easily get a holistic view of all their operational cloud costs. Gartner predicts that 60% of infrastructure and operations...
COMPUTERS
Infoworld

JetBrains launches cross-platform UI framework for Kotlin

JetBrains has officially launched Compose Multiplatform 1.0, a tool that promises to speed the development of user interfaces for desktop, Android, and web applications, using the company’s Kotlin programming language. Compose Multiplatform has reached stable status and can be used for building production-level apps, the company said on December 2....
SOFTWARE
Infoworld

Forrester Report: The Total Economic Impact™ Of Conga Contracts

Conga provides contract management software solutions that help its customers improve contract management efficiency and reduce contract-related errors and missed business opportunities. Conga commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study and examine the potential return on investment (ROI) that enterprises may realize by deploying Conga Contracts for contract creation and management. The purpose of this study is to provide readers with a framework to evaluate the potential financial impact of Conga Contracts on their organizations.
SOFTWARE
Infoworld

Digital Without Disruption: Strategies to Handle Todays Top Banking Challenges

Join experts from nCino, with added perspective and research from Salesforce, as they discuss the some of the top digital challenges confronting the banking industry today, share real-life examples and approaches of banks who are successfully navigating these issues, and explain how to devise a plan for your institution to effectively tackle these hurdles.
ECONOMY
Infoworld

5 New Ideas to Extend DE&I Beyond a One-Time Training

Following the historic social unrest of this past year, many businesses have recommitted to prioritizing diversity, equity, and inclusivity. There’s been a palpable shift, in which the workplace has become a platform for social change, and indifference is an increasingly less viable option. In fact, a recent CNBC article notes “companies that don’t prioritize diversity could see investors ditch their stock.”
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Infoworld

A cure for complexity in software development

I recently read Scott Carey’s great InfoWorld article that focuses on application complexity as an agent for reducing developer productivity and livelihood. The article has some great ideas, including focusing on reining in complexity by using standardized third-party services and other techniques. This is a strategy that I agree has value to many organizations.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy