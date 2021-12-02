No. 20 Georgia women start 7-0 for second-straight season

Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson was charged with rape and booked at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday night, according to the Athens-Clarke County jail booking recap. Anderson, who maintains his innocence per his attorney, voluntarily surrendered per AJC.com. Anderson has been indefinitely suspended since Nov. 1, three days after a field case...
With so many coaching changes taking place in college football, Tom Herman’s name is starting to circulate in some rumors. On Wednesday, the former Texas head coach addressed his future. Herman, who is currently an offensive analyst for the Chicago Bears, told Andy Staples of The Athletic that his preference...
Lincoln Riley may be young, but he’s already one of college football‘s premier coaches. He proved his pedigree on the field by leading the Oklahoma Sooners to four-straight Big 12 championships and three-straight College Football Playoff semifinal appearances. Despite falling short in the Rose Bowl, Orange Bowl and Peach Bowl...
There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
Georgia football coach Kirby Smart suspended linebacker Adam Anderson amid a rape allegation against the NFL Draft prospect. Anderson is reportedly considered a future first-round NFL Draft pick. All was well in Athens until this week, with the Georgia Bulldogs ranked No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff rankings....
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young added a new NIL deal to his growing list, and this time it involves food. The Crimson Tide star announced he has partnered with Subway, and he now has his own sub. “The Tuscaloosa” is composed of steak, bacon, Monterey cheddar cheese and chipotle sauce. “A...
The Alabama Crimson Tide is walking into a rare situation on Saturday. For the first time since 2015, Nick Saban’s squad is playing the underdog. SEC analyst Paul Finebaum weighed in on the Tide’s chances versus No. 1 Georgia on the ESPN College Football Podcast. “I would be surprised (if...
On Saturday, college football fans will get the matchup they’ve been waiting for all year. Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide travel to Atlanta for an SEC championship bout against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia quickly asserted itself as the top team in the nation, thanks to an outstanding defense. But,...
While Ohio State’s College Football Playoff hopes took a significant hit following its 42-27 loss at Michigan on Saturday afternoon, the Buckeyes aren’t completely out of the running after coming in at No. 7 in the rankings released on Tuesday night. Ohio State certainly needs some help on conference championship...
Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln Top247 2023 linebacker Raylen Wilson is down to two schools and has a decision date. The blue-chipper favors Georgia and Michigan and will announce his college destination at 3pm (EST) on Dec. 8 on CBS Sports HQ. The 6-foot-2, 213-pound Wilson is tabbed by the Top247 as...
Oklahoma’s coaching search is winding down. Multiple sources close to the situation have confirmed to SI Sooners that plans are being made for OU athletic director Joe Castiglione to stage an introductory press conference on Sunday or possibly early Monday. It's unknown when an announcement could be made, although it...
AUBURN, Ala. – If you searched within the Iron Bowl for reason to believe Alabama will beat Georgia in the SEC Championship, you didn’t find any. The 2021 Alabama Crimson Tide consists of a group of flawed fighters. There’s value in that. Without Alabama’s stoicism (and Auburn’s offensive ineptitude), it...
Four-star Humble (Texas) Atascocita interior offensive lineman Kam Dewberry is down to three schools, he tells On3. Texas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma are three schools that the 6-foot-4, 325-pound Dewberry will focus on going forward. He also will announce his commitment on December 15, the first day of the Early Signing Period.
The Oregon Ducks had a disastrous first half in the Pac-12 Championship on Friday night, and it was punctuated by one of the worst throws of the entire season. The Ducks were already down 20-0 to Utah with 18 seconds left in the second quarter, leaving them with a huge hole to dig out of in the second half. Despite having the ball at their own 26-yard line and only 27 seconds to do something with it, Oregon decided to try to move the ball through the air with one timeout remaining.
It's one of the most interesting books to read each year it comes out. I'm talking about the Guinness Book of World Records of course. You find some REALLY strange things in there. How often is it though that someone from the city you live in holds a world record?...
Mark Turgeon was never the right fit as Maryland’s basketball coach. The Terrapins deserve better than a postgame whiner who couldn’t fix roster problems. It just took 10 years for the university and coach to admit it.
Maryland and Mark Turgeon have mutually agreed to part ways after 11 seasons. They are now in the market for a head coach. Here are five potential head coach candidates for the Maryland Terrapins. 1. Kim English. English is one of the newer head coaches on this list, as he...
The Oklahoma Sooners have lost yet another major recruit in the wake of Lincoln Riley’s departure from the program. On Thursday, five-star running back recruit Raleek Brown announced his decision to flip his commitment from Oklahoma and follow Riley to USC. “Momma I’m Staying Home… Los Angeles let’s turn it...
Comments / 0