Sandra Bullock reveals her daughter hid food, dealt with trauma after foster care

Why Sandra Bullock hasn't married the 'love of her life' Bryan Randall. Despite a few rumors to the contrary, Sandra Bullock and her partner, Bryan Randall, are not formally married — in fact, a marriage certificate sounds like the last thing she needs to prove her photographer beau is her Mr. Right. During a chat with Jada Pinkett Smith on the Dec. 1 edition of "Red Table Talk," Sandra, 57, explains that she's already been "through the divorce process," referring to her ex, Jesse James. "I found the love of my life," she explains, according to People. "We share two beautiful children — three children, his older daughter. It's the best thing ever. I don't wanna say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother." "The Unforgivable" star goes on to say she doesn't "need to be told to weather a storm with a good man," before advising the fan who called in with a question about marriage to think first "about the children" and how they'd fare if the couple were to split.

