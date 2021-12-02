ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Sandra Bullock reveals her daughter hid food, dealt with trauma after foster care

By Danielle Campoamor
TODAY.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSandra Bullock is opening up about what it was like to adopt a young, traumatized child from foster care. In the latest episode of the Facebook Watch show "Red Table Talk," Bullock spoke about caring for her 8-year-old daughter, Laila, whom she adopted in 2015. Laila had been in three separate...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Sandra Bullock 'Sometimes' Wishes She 'Matched' Her Kids' Skin: 'Easier on How People Approach Us'

Sandra Bullock is opening up about her experience parenting two Black children. In an exclusive clip from Wednesday's episode of Red Table Talk, the 57-year-old actress sits down with Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, for a candid conversation about motherhood, where she admits that she "sometimes" wishes she and her kids had the same skin color.
CELEBRITIES
People

Sandra Bullock Recalls Moment She Told Longtime Partner Bryan Randall About Adopting Daughter Laila

Sandra Bullock is raving about her longtime partner's involvement with raising their children. During Wednesday's episode of Red Table Talk, the 57-year-old actress sat down with Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, for a candid conversation about motherhood, where she opened up about the moment she told her partner, photographer Bryan Randall, about her decision to adopt their daughter Laila.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandra Bullock
E! News

Sandra Bullock Gives a Rare Peek Into Family Life With Bryan Randall and 2 Kids

Watch: Sandra Bullock Gushes Over Motherhood and Son Louis. When it comes to parenting, Sandra Bullock is glad to have her longtime partner, Bryan Randall, by her side. On the Dec. 1 episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk, the Unforgivable star, 57, shared details about life with her two children—son Louis, 11, and daughter Laila, 8—and how Bryan, 55, has been "the right human being" for the family.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Closer Weekly

Sandra Bullock Reveals If She and Keanu Reeves Were Ever More Than Friends

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock have starred in two blockbuster films together, cementing their status as a powerful onscreen duo. For over two decades, the pair have been photographed together and share nothing but kind things about each other with the public. Naturally, fans have always wondered if they actually ever took their relationship to the next level. Sandra has finally revealed the truth about their connection.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Parents#Foster Homes#Ifoster
HollywoodLife

Sandra Bullock Slays In A Sheer Sparkly Jumpsuit At ‘The Unforgivable’ Premiere — Photos

Sandra Bullock looked glam in a sparkly jumpsuit at the New York premiere of her drama film, ‘The Unforgivable.’. Sandra Bullock put her best fashion foot forward at the premiere of her film The Unforgivable in New York on Tuesday, Nov. 30. The Oscar winner, 57, stunned in a sheer sparkly jumpsuit as she arrived on the red carpet, finishing the look with a black blazer and clutch purse.
CELEBRITIES
People

Sandra Bullock's Son Louis Convinced Her Not to Take 'Unfortunate' Movie Role: 'He Was Actually Right'

Sandra Bullock's son seems to know what's best for her career. The 57-year-old actress appeared on Monday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live where she opened up about her 11-year-old son Louis and his spot-on career advice. Bullock explained that years ago, she passed on an "unfortunate" movie after her son convinced her that she should not take the role.
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Why Sandra Bullock won't marry the 'love of her life' after nearly 7 years together, more news

Why Sandra Bullock hasn't married the 'love of her life' Bryan Randall. Despite a few rumors to the contrary, Sandra Bullock and her partner, Bryan Randall, are not formally married — in fact, a marriage certificate sounds like the last thing she needs to prove her photographer beau is her Mr. Right. During a chat with Jada Pinkett Smith on the Dec. 1 edition of "Red Table Talk," Sandra, 57, explains that she's already been "through the divorce process," referring to her ex, Jesse James. "I found the love of my life," she explains, according to People. "We share two beautiful children — three children, his older daughter. It's the best thing ever. I don't wanna say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother." "The Unforgivable" star goes on to say she doesn't "need to be told to weather a storm with a good man," before advising the fan who called in with a question about marriage to think first "about the children" and how they'd fare if the couple were to split.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
PTSD
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Sandra Bullock Sheds Light on the Reality of Adopting Through Foster Care: 'You're in the Judgment Cage'

In her latest movie, The Unforgivable, Sandra Bullock plays a woman who is forced to confront the reality of life beyond a 20-year prison sentence. And while Bullock herself doesn’t have experience with handling such a markedly challenging transition in her own life, she hopes the film will help spark conversation about a topic that is close to her heart: adoption through the foster care system. Serving as a guest on the December 1 episode of Red Table Talk, Bullock spoke candidly about her experiences adopting her son, Louis, 11, when he was just three months old and her daughter Laila,...
CELEBRITIES
People

Sandra Bullock Details 'Dark' Moments During Foster Care Journey: 'I Can't Do This'

Sandra Bullock is reflecting on her "incredibly hard" experience with adoption and the foster care system. The actress, 57, appeared on Wednesday's episode of Red Table Talk alongside Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and opened up about the "dark" process she had to go through before welcoming her children Louis, 11, and Laila, 8.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

How Sandra Bullock’s Tattoo Reminds Her to Be a Better Parent

While doing research for her new film, The Unforgivable Sandra Bullock never dreamed she would gain valuable insight into becoming a better mother. The Oscar winner recently shared the heartwarming story — and the tattoo inspired by the moment. In the film (in theaters November 24 and on Netflix December...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Sandra Bullock Responds to Criticism She Faces for Adopting 2 Black Children

Sandra Bullock is opening up about the complexities surrounding raising her two children, 11-year-old Louis and 8-year-old Laila. The 57-year-old actress appeared on Wednesday's Red Table Talk and candidly discussed raising two Black children as a white woman. Bullock adopted Louis in 2010 and revealed she adopted Laila in 2015....
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Sandra Bullock details challenges of raising two Black children as a white woman

Sandra Bullock loves her children, Laila and Louis, so much that she plans to move to whatever city they choose to attend college in, she joked (or is she joking?) with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris in the newest episode of Red Table Talk. That doesn't mean she's unaware of the specific challenges they will face because they have her as a mother.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Sandra Bullock discusses rumours she was dating Keanu Reeves after Speed

Sandra Bullock has discussed speculation that she dated her Speed co-star Keanu Reeves in the Nineties.The pair, who starred together in Speed in 1994 and The Lake House in 2006, have both revealed in previous interviews that they used to have crushes on each other, but neither had been aware of the other’s feelings at the time.In a new profile of Reeves in Esquire magazine, Bullock was asked if they ever actually dated, to which she replied: “Nope.”The star added: “But who knows? Keanu’s a guy who, I feel like, is friends with every woman he’s ever dated. I...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy