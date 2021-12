Detroit (CNN) — As Michael Lundy cradles her newborn son, she's mentally preparing to pack up and leave her Detroit home again. She just got a shutoff notice from the power company, owes more than $2,400 and her debt has grown throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. And she's been trying to stay afloat after being out of work while also taking care of her 11-year-old daughter.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 16 HOURS AGO