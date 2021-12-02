Person Stabbed Twice At Rio Linda Sandwich Shop; Search On For Suspect

RIO LINDA (CBS13) — Deputies are looking for the suspect who stabbed someone at a sandwich shop in Rio Linda on Thursday morning.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded around 8:30 a.m. to investigate a burglary alarm activation at Tummy’s Sub Shop along M Street.

There, deputies found someone who had been stabbed twice. The injuries are said to be not life-threatening.

It appears the stabbing happened during a possible attempted robbery, the sheriff’s office says.

The suspect had fled the scene by the time deputies arrived. No information about the suspect has been released at this point.