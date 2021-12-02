ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Linda, CA

Person Stabbed Twice At Rio Linda Sandwich Shop; Search On For Suspect

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BGVoI_0dCXRMGU00

RIO LINDA (CBS13) — Deputies are looking for the suspect who stabbed someone at a sandwich shop in Rio Linda on Thursday morning.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded around 8:30 a.m. to investigate a burglary alarm activation at Tummy’s Sub Shop along M Street.

There, deputies found someone who had been stabbed twice. The injuries are said to be not life-threatening.

It appears the stabbing happened during a possible attempted robbery, the sheriff’s office says.

The suspect had fled the scene by the time deputies arrived. No information about the suspect has been released at this point.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Armed Robbers Steal $300K Worth Of Items From Jeweler In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Robbers targeted a jewelry store in South Sacramento, taking around $300,000 worth of merchandise. On Friday afternoon, two people went into the store on Florin Road, pulled out guns, and took all of the merchandise. The owner, who doesn’t want to be named, says the two stole about $300,000 worth of jewelry. He released surveillance video of the suspects in hopes that someone might recognize him.    
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Police Investigate Multiple Thursday Robberies

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police on Thursday were investigating two robberies, one of which left an elderly man hospitalized. The first incident was reported just after 9:45 a.m. from the 400 block of South Stanislaus Street. According to the Stockton Police Department, a man, 87, and a woman, 57, were at their home when they spotted a man stealing property from outside the home. The 87-year-old man attempted to confront the suspect and was pushed to the ground. The woman attempted to intervene and was also pushed. Stockton police said the suspect was described as a Black man around the age of 60...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Reported Shooting In Neighborhood Near Lodi’s Parade Of Lights Leads To Arrest Of Teen With Loaded Gun

LODI (CBS13) — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after gunshots were fired in a Lodi neighborhood near the city’s Parade of Lights on Thursday night. Lodi police say officers assigned to the Parade of Lights responded to the area of Oak and Sacramento streets just before 7:30 p.m. to investigate a report of gunshots being heard. At the scene, officers spotted a teenage boy who was trying to run away from the area. He was detained and a loaded 9mm handgun with an extended magazine was found in his waistband, officers say. Officers searched the area and soon discovered that both a business along W. Oak Street and a parked car along S. Sacramento Street had been hit by bullets. No injuries have been reported, and police say no intended victims have come forward. The 17-year-old boy has since been arrested and booked into juvenile hall. He is facing felony weapons and gang-related charges.
LODI, CA
CBS Sacramento

Jewelry Store Owner Says Suspects Stole 300K Worth of Merchandise

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two armed suspects burglarized a South Sacramento Jewelry store Friday afternoon. The store owner tells CBS13 that the suspects made off with roughly $300,000 in merchandise. The owner, not comfortable sharing the name of the store or showing his face, fearing for his safety and concerned the suspects may come back. The brazen burglary happened in broad daylight. Police can be heard over the radio scanner saying, “They were armed with guns and took 300 grand from the business. The suspects are two male white adults.” In a video obtained by CBS13, two hooded men in masks can be seen entering...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sacramento County, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Rio Linda, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Rio Linda, CA
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Boxer Nathan Sharp Arrested At Turlock Home In Connection With Road Rage Incident

TURLOCK (CBS13) – Police have arrested a professional boxer from Turlock who is suspected of beating someone unconscious following a road rage incident in November. The initial incident happed in the parking lot of a gas station on Geer Road on November 16.  Police say Sharp’s alleged victim, who had been facing potential life-threatening injuries during the assault, is now recovering. Police say Nathan “The Tank” Sharp, 31, was arrested at his Turlock home on Wednesday afternoon following a standoff with authorities that lasted about an hour, say police. He was then booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on charges of battery, causing great bodily injury, and aggravated assault. He has since posted bail of $100,000. Based on evidence located during the search, police say Sharp may be facing additional charges although they didn’t provide details on what that evidence might be. The Turlock Police Department asks that anyone who may have information about this incident or others related to Sharp to contact Detective Gina Giovacchini at (209) 668-6539. You can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at (209) 668-5550 extension 6780 or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.  
TURLOCK, CA
CBS Sacramento

Motorcyclist In Critical Condition After Crashing In Stockton; Officers Had Called Off Chase Earlier

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A motorcycle rider who originally got away from officers after a chase in Stockton was later involved in a crash and is now in critical condition, police say. The incident happened Wednesday afternoon. Stockton police say officers initially tried to pull over a motorcyclist near Pershing Avenue and Lincoln Road for a traffic violation, but the rider kept on going. A short chase ensued that was quickly called off for safety reasons, police say. However, a short time later, police say that same motorcyclist was involved in a crash involving another vehicle along the 2700 block of West Benjamin Holt Drive. The motorcyclist suffered critical injuries and had to be rushed to the hospital, police say. No other injuries were reported. The name of the motorcyclist has not been released at this point.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Arrested After Car Chase In Downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A suspect is behind bars after a car chase and crash in Downtown Sacramento. After racing after the driver through the streets of downtown near Q Street, the chase continued on foot through Crocker Park. The suspect then took off running into a nearby apartment complex, where he was apprehended. The suspect was then arrested and is currently behind bars.      
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sonora Teen Arrested For Allegedly Threating To Carry Out School Shooting

SONORA (CBS13) – Police have arrested a student in Sonora for allegedly making threats against other students at the school. At approximately 12:24 p.m. Friday, the Sonora Police Department was told by Cassina High School administrators that a 17-year-old student had made threats to commit a shooting on campus, according to a Police Department statement. Police responded to the call, and following a preliminary investigation, arrested the suspect on suspicion of felony criminal threats. No weapons were found on the student during a search. The student’s motives for making the threats are not clear at this point, and we will not be releasing further details.
SONORA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rio Linda Sandwich Shop#Tummy S Sub Shop
CBS Sacramento

Man, 38, Indicted For 7 Bank Robberies Across Northern California

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Mammoth Lakes man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for alleged bank robberies across five Northern California counties earlier in the year. The US Attorney’s Office for the East District of California announced the indictment against 38-year-old John William Boland on Friday. Prosecutors allege Boland either robbed or tried to rob seven banks over the course of five weeks. Boland reportedly demanded that the teller give him money from the “second” drawer in each of the robberies. He also allegedly warned the teller to make sure the money didn’t have any dye packs or tracking devices. In at least one robbery, prosecutors say Boland indicated that he was armed. The robberies all happened between March 29 and May 4. Banks in Sutter Creek, South Lake Tahoe, Truckee, Redding, Placerville, El Dorado Hills and Rancho Cordova were hit. Boland was arrested after the final attempted robbery at the Wells Fargo bank in Rancho Cordova thanks to a good description of him and his car from witnesses. If convicted, prosecutors say Boland is facing 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each county.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Wanted Attempted Homicide Suspect In Custody After Chase, Crash In Roseville

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A suspect wanted for an attempted homicide case has been arrested after a collision in Roseville late Thursday morning. Roseville police say officers were involved in a chase with the suspect before the crash. Exactly where the chase started is unclear, but the collision happened at the intersection of Pleasant Grove and Sun City boulevards and involved several other cars. The suspect was taken into custody at that scene, police say. Westbound Pleasant Grove Boulevard at Sun City was closed due to the incident. The name of the suspect has not been released at this point.
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Alleged Catalytic Converter Thief Caught In Roseville By Deputies

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A suspect has been arrested in Roseville after deputies allegedly caught him with a sawed-off catalytic converter and other stolen items. The arrest happened back in the early morning hours of Nov. 29. According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to investigate an alarm at a business along Viking Place but didn’t initially find anything out of place. However, a sergeant later drove through the area and noticed a suspicious vehicle. Deputies and the sergeant went to investigate and soon encountered a man walking towards them. He had several objects in his hands, deputies say, and was ordered to drop them. Turns out, the items were an electric saw and a sawed-off catalytic converter. Deputies say the catalytic converter had just been taken from an SUV behind a locked gate at the business. Deputies also say two leaf blowers stolen from another nearby business were also later found in the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect, 41-year-old Clarence Wayne Anderson, was promptly arrested and is now facing charges of burglary, vandalism, tampering with a vehicle, receiving stolen property, and a probation violation.
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect In Custody Hours After Barricading Himself In Elk Grove Home After Car Chase

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A man who led law enforcement on a car chase from Sacramento to Elk Grove Wednesday night and then barricaded himself in a home is now in custody, police say. According to the Elk Grove Police Department, the scene was in the area of Ammolite Way near Tusk Way. Authorities were attempting to get the man to surrender peacefully as of early Thursday morning. Update- While SWAT was searching the house, we received several calls of a person going through backyards eastbound on Ammolite. The suspect was located not far from the area and taken into custody. — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) December 2, 2021 Officers made several attempts to communicate with the suspect but got no response. A SWAT team responded and then started searching the house. Then, around 8:30 a.m. while the SWAT team was searching, police say they got a report about someone going through backyards in the area of Ammolite Way. The suspect was then located near the area and taken into custody. Police have not released the name of the suspect.
ELK GROVE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

Person In Custody After Woman Found Dead In Rio Linda Home

RIO LINDA (CBS13) — One person is in custody after a woman was found dead in a Rio Linda home early Wednesday, authorities said. The woman, whose identity was not yet released, was found dead with severe trauma in a home along the 6500 block of Rio Linda Boulevard. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, it received a call shortly after 7:30 a.m. from a neighboring law enforcement agency that stated they were on a phone call with an adult in the home in question regarding an unrelated matter. The other agency contacted the sheriff’s office saying they were concerned a medical emergency happened in the home after speaking with the person. Metro Fire personnel responded to the scene and found the woman deceased. Homicide detectives searched the area for witnesses and collected evidence. According to the sheriff’s office, detectives detained who they believe to be responsible for the woman’s death. The suspect’s identity was not released.
RIO LINDA, CA
CBS Sacramento

3 Arrested On Drug Charges In Grass Valley

GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — Three people were arrested in Grass Valley on Thursday for Fentanyl, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia said the Grass Valley Police Department. The detectives served a search warrant to a residence on Brighton Street where they arrested the 37-year-old homeowner, Taylor Muendel, his girlfriend, 32-year-old Lindsay Gaydos, along with 33-year-old Jennifer Blanchard. The first two were charged with felony controlled substance violations, along with committing a felony while out on bail and maintaining a residence for controlled substance use. Blanchard was cited and released on misdemeanor drug paraphernalia and marijuana charges. The Grass Valley Police Department reported that this is one of four Fentanyl-related search warrant searches that have netted over a quarter pound of Fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, drug paraphernalia, 50 firearms, all possessed by convicted felons, high capacity magazines, and several thousand rounds of ammunition.
CBS Sacramento

Sheriff: 1 Dead After Experimental Aircraft Crashes Along Shore Of Clear Lake

LAKE COUNTY (CBS13) — One person has died after an experimental aircraft crashed on the shore of Clear Lake late Thursday morning, authorities say. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office first reported the crash a little before noon. The plane was believed to be in or near the water near South Lakeport. First responders soon found the plane along the shoreline in the South Lakeport area. The aircraft operator was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office says. The NTSB says an experimental Vortex Gyropcopter was involved in the crash. An investigation is now underway by the NTSB.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Professional Boxer Nathan Sharp Identified As Suspect Wanted For Turlock Road Rage That Left Person Unconscious

UPDATE: Sharp was arrested Wednesday following a standoff with police at his Turlock home. TURLOCK (CBS13) — Detectives say the suspect wanted in an apparent case of road rage that ended with a person unconscious is a professional boxer from Turlock. Cops say Nathan “The Tank” Sharp used his fists to settle a score in a road rage incident in November that left his alleged victim knocked unconscious and with a broken jaw. Turlock police posted pictures of Sharp on their Facebook page asking the public to help them track Sharp down. Police identified Sharp as the man who knocked out a victim...
TURLOCK, CA
CBS Sacramento

Citrus Heights Veteran’s Missing Service Dog Found Safe

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – A Citrus Heights veteran’s missing dog has been found safe. On Thursday, we reported that Marine Corps vet Jeff Landay was driving, suffered a seizure, and crashed. Witnesses told Jeff that Jasmine was spooked and jumped out of the car window. Jeff says our story helped to reconnect him with Jasmine Friday afternoon in a Citrus Heights neighborhood, where she was found. She had been missing around four days. Jeff says Jasmine is important to him, not just because of their companionship, but because of the service she provides for his PTSD and anxiety. Landay was in the Third Battalion Fifth Marines and enlisted in 2004. By 2006, he was in Iraq serving at the start of Operation Iraqi Freedom. Through this dedicated service, he was injured and received three Purple Hearts.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man, 64, Dies After Car Crashes Into Building On Broadway In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A 64-year-old man has died after a car crashed into a building in Sacramento early Tuesday morning. Sacramento police say, just after 1 a.m., officers responded to a crash near Broadway and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and found that a vehicle had hit a building. Officers say the driver was found dead inside the car. He has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as 64-year-old Larry Horton. No other injuries were reported. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear at this point in the investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Toddler Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Being Struck By Car In Turlock

TURLOCK (CBS13) — A young boy suffered life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a passing car in Turlock on Wednesday. Turlock police say, a little after 6 p.m., a toddler had run into the road along the 900 block of Pioneer Avenue and was struck by a car. The driver of the car stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The toddler was taken by air ambulance to a hospital. He’s still in critical condition but his status has stabilized, police say. Investigators believe the young boy ran into the roadway as his family’s friends were getting into a car to leave. Police say one person saw the boy run into the street but didn’t get to him fast enough. Neither drugs nor alcohol appears to be factors in the incident, police say. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Turlock Police Department Officer John-Paul Beech (209) 669-2108. You can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at (209) 668-5550 extension 6780 or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.
TURLOCK, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘If Alcohol Crosses Your Lips, Do Not Drive,’ Says Attorney For 4-Year-old Survivor In Sierra Wrong-Way Crash

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An attorney for the North Highlands family killed in a wrong-way crash in the Sierra says Julian Montano, the 4-year-old sole survivor in that crash, is out of the hospital. Chelsea Monahan, the family attorney, said Julian is with extended family, his aunt and uncle Michelle and Anthony Gonzalez, who will continue to raise him moving forward. Monahan said Julian will continue down the road of recovery and that his “injuries include but are not limited to multiple fractures and head trauma.” Less than a month since this tragedy, Monahan said the family’s North Highlands home was burglarized. “The Montano’s...
NORTH HIGHLANDS, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
52K+
Followers
15K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy