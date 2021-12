Selina, a London-based hotel and coworking company targeted at millennial and Gen Z travelers, has announced plans to go public via a SPAC. Publicly traded blank check firm BOA Acquisition Corp. has agreed to purchase Selina in a deal that values the combined firm at $1.2B. The transaction is slated to close in the first half of 2022, at which point Selina will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SLNA.

