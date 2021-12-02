ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Muzzleloader Deer Hunting Numbers Down

By Jay Caldwell
96.7 The River
96.7 The River
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Last weekend was the first weekend of muzzleloader deer hunting in the state of Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON today. He says the DNR is reporting that nearly 1,800 deer were shot this past weekend which is down about 100 deer from last year. Schmitt says...

river967.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
City
Brainerd, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
City
Bemidji, MN
City
Saint Paul, MN
96.7 The River

Minnesota DNR Lifting Deer Importation Ban

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is lifting the ban on the importation and movement of farmed deer in Minnesota. The temporary emergency rule was put into place on October 11th after discovering a Wisconsin farm that tested positive for chronic wasting disease had shipped 387 white-tailed deer to farms in seven states, including Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

More At-Home Rapid Tests Available for Minnesota’s School-Age Children

According to news on Governor Walz's website, the current numbers for children vaccinated against COVID-19 show that 24% of Minnesota children between the ages of 5 and 11 have had at least one shot, 4% are fully vaccinated, and around 56% of 12 to 15-year-olds are fully vaccinated. 61% of 16-17-year-olds are also fully vaccinated, according to the latest numbers as of December 3rd, 2021.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer Hunting#Deer Season#Hunting Season#Outdoor News#Dnr
96.7 The River

This Is The Best Wing Sauce In All Of St. Cloud

I readily admit that I am probably late to this party, but I had my first Lily's Wings mobile restuarant experience at The Waters on Wednesday night and I am now a changed man. They brought the bus to an event and, hoo boy, did they deliver. Lily's features a...
RESTAURANTS
96.7 The River

Is “Ships Across the Ocean” a Uniquely Minnesotan Childhood Game?

When I was in elementary school, my friends and I made up our own schoolyard game. Swing Soccer Kickball, we called it. The game was exactly what it sounded like -- a combination of soccer and kickball played on the swingset. Like in kickball, players were divided into two teams. One team would start at the swings, where they would try to kick a soccer ball that was pitched (or rolled) to them from a pitcher's mound. If they missed the ball as it rolled underneath them, that was considered a strike; three strikes and they were out. If the kicker successfully kicked the ball then they had to jump off the swing and run to first base and round all the bases if they could. The next kicker would take a turn until the pitcher had struck out three kickers. Team would then swap infield and outfield. Considering we were only in third or fourth grade, I still think the idea was pretty ingenious of us, and even all these years later I'm surprised it hasn't become an officially-recognized sport yet.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Follow Up: Your Favorite Minnesota Craft Brews May Not Be Available In The Near Future

Darin Dorholt of Westside Liquor in Waite Park informed me over the weekend of the announcement that Ball Corporation, a major supplier of aluminum cans for the brewery industry, announced suddenly that they were raising their rates and minimum orders for their non-contract customers; many of which include the smaller craft breweries across the country as well as here in Minnesota. He recognized immediately what that COULD mean for the breweries, liquor stores, and consumers who enjoy the many varieties of craft beers offered here in central Minnesota. Higher prices and possibly fewer options.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Ice Fishing
96.7 The River

Are You Working One Of The Four Deadliest Jobs In Minnesota?

I was pretty surprised to not find some of the occupations not in the top 4 most dangerous jobs. Occupations like police, first responders, high rise window washers, etc. I have on occasion watched the tower behind our station being painted. No way could I deal or function at that kind of height. One tower guy once told me that once you reach the lethal height, every foot after that has no added danger. That really wouldn't comfort me much.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
865K+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy