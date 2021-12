There was plenty to be excited about Tuesday night at Milton High School as the Red Hawks hosted Elkhorn to lift the lid on the 2021-22 boys basketball season. Besides the fact that it was the first night of a new season, the Red Hawks were getting to play their first game in the new fieldhouse in front of a normal-sized crowd after playing for no fans or limited fans due to COVID-19 during the 2020 alternate season last winter.

ELKHORN, WI ・ 10 DAYS AGO