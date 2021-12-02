ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

President Biden unveils new strategy to tackle COVID-19 and the Omicron variant

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden unveiled amended travel restrictions, free at-home testing and an expansion of...

All Right
1d ago

Lockdowns. Martial Law and forced vaccinations. Along with food rationing and material allocations should fix the problems. Welcome to the Socialist States of America

65
Van -it Janet
1d ago

New ? . We have all been here before! Lockdowns, mandates, testing, quarantines, vacines and vacine passports! NOTHING NEW HERE! Why not we see how many deaths and financial disasters have increased under Biden leadership ! FJB and his whole communist regime !

49
Kyle612
1d ago

you see people. if the shot didn't work the first couple of times. it has to work now. we just need to believe. Thats the science.

33
