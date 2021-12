Many of the Broncos will be wearing special footwear against the Chiefs on Sunday. As part of the NFL’s annual “My Cause My Cleats” campaign, the team on Monday unveiled the custom shoes 65 of its players will wear on Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The cleats, each adorned with unique artwork, are to help raise awareness for nonprofits and charitable causes that the players have selected to support.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO