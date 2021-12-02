ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Little Known Museums In Arkansas Where Admission Is Free

By Daniella DiRienzo
 2 days ago

The best things in life are free – including some Arkansas museums! That’s right; there are several spectacular museums in the Natural State that don’t charge a dime for admission. (Of course, donations are accepted and appreciated.) Read on for a few little-known museums in Arkansas where admission is free.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

1. Museum of Native American History (Bentonville)
2. Fordyce Bathhouse (Hot Springs)
3. Historic Arkansas Museum (Little Rock)
4. MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History (Little Rock)
5. AGFC Hillary Jones Wildlife Museum (Jasper)
6. Mark Martin Museum (Batesville)
7. Arkansas Museum of Natural Resources (Smackover)

So, did you know about these free museums in Arkansas? Ever visited any of them? Did we miss your favorite free museum? Whatever it is, tell us!

These aren’t the only must-visit museums in Arkansas. Click here to read about a quirky museum in Arkansas that many residents don’t know about.

Address: Museum of Native American History, 202 SW O St, Bentonville, AR 72712, USA

Address: Fordyce Bathhouse, 369 Central Ave, Hot Springs, AR 71901, USA

Address: Historic Arkansas Museum, 200 E 3rd St, Little Rock, AR 72201, USA

Address: MacArthur Museum of Arkansas, MacArthur Park Historic District, 503 E 9th St, Little Rock, AR 72202, USA

Address: AGFC Hillary Jones Wildlife Museum, 601 Court St, Jasper, AR 72641, USA

Address: 1601 Batesville Blvd, Batesville, AR 72501, USA

Address: Arkansas Museum of Natural Resources, 4087 Smackover Hwy, Smackover, AR 71762, USA

