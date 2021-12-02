7 Little Known Museums In Arkansas Where Admission Is Free

The best things in life are free – including some Arkansas museums! That’s right; there are several spectacular museums in the Natural State that don’t charge a dime for admission. (Of course, donations are accepted and appreciated.) Read on for a few little-known museums in Arkansas where admission is free.

1. Museum of Native American History (Bentonville)

2. Fordyce Bathhouse (Hot Springs)

3. Historic Arkansas Museum (Little Rock)

4. MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History (Little Rock)

5. AGFC Hillary Jones Wildlife Museum (Jasper)

6. Mark Martin Museum (Batesville)

7. Arkansas Museum of Natural Resources (Smackover)

So, did you know about these free museums in Arkansas? Ever visited any of them? Did we miss your favorite free museum? Whatever it is, tell us!

