There’s A Christmas-Themed Airbnb In Arkansas And It’s The Perfect Little Hideout

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, ALL YEAR, at The Candy Cane Lane, a Christmas-themed Airbnb in Arkansas. That’s right; you can escape the real world and experience the magic of the Christmas season any time of year. All it takes is a visit to The Candy Cane Lane.

You’ll have a holly jolly time when staying at The Candy Cane Lane in Prairie Grove.

A vintage travel trailer turned holiday wonderland, it’s decked out in yuletide décor from floor to ceiling.

Some might even say that there’s a tad too much décor – and that’s the point! It’s supposed to be delightfully tacky.

More specifically, it's made to look as if "your black-sheep uncle drank too much special eggnog and threw up vintage Christmas decorations all over this trailer."

The decorations aren’t the only features that help guests get into the holiday spirit, though. There’s also a typewriter for composing letters to Santa as well as a collection of classic Christmas movies and albums.

A stocking-adorned fireplace only adds to the seasonal vibes.

With a sofa that folds out into a full bed and two twin sofa beds, The Candy Cane Lane sleeps four guests.

It doesn’t have a bathroom or kitchen. However, both are just steps away, and that’s because The Candy Cane Lane is part of Flamingo Springs, a 1950s Palm Springs-inspired trailer resort.

The 50-acre wooded resort features six themed vintage travel trailers.

All guests share the bathroom and kitchen. The same goes for the on-site game room and pool.

Delightfully tacky, undeniably festive, and perfectly secluded, The Candy Cane Lane is the perfect little hideout!

