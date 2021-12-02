ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

There's A Christmas-Themed Airbnb In Arkansas And It's The Perfect Little Hideout

By Daniella DiRienzo
Only In Arkansas
Only In Arkansas
 2 days ago

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, ALL YEAR, at The Candy Cane Lane, a Christmas-themed Airbnb in Arkansas. That’s right; you can escape the real world and experience the magic of the Christmas season any time of year. All it takes is a visit to The Candy Cane Lane.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iIWQL_0dCXNwAm00
You’ll have a holly jolly time when staying at The Candy Cane Lane in Prairie Grove.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4asZRv_0dCXNwAm00
A vintage travel trailer turned holiday wonderland, it’s decked out in yuletide décor from floor to ceiling.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L8TWJ_0dCXNwAm00
Some might even say that there’s a tad too much décor – and that’s the point! It’s supposed to be delightfully tacky.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41weTt_0dCXNwAm00
More specifically, it's made to look as if "your black-sheep uncle drank too much special eggnog and threw up vintage Christmas decorations all over this trailer."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HuXGi_0dCXNwAm00
The decorations aren’t the only features that help guests get into the holiday spirit, though. There’s also a typewriter for composing letters to Santa as well as a collection of classic Christmas movies and albums.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3moUI5_0dCXNwAm00
A stocking-adorned fireplace only adds to the seasonal vibes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pzbXL_0dCXNwAm00
With a sofa that folds out into a full bed and two twin sofa beds, The Candy Cane Lane sleeps four guests.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SVJr6_0dCXNwAm00
It doesn’t have a bathroom or kitchen. However, both are just steps away, and that’s because The Candy Cane Lane is part of Flamingo Springs, a 1950s Palm Springs-inspired trailer resort.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cx4Ur_0dCXNwAm00
The 50-acre wooded resort features six themed vintage travel trailers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DtuaQ_0dCXNwAm00
All guests share the bathroom and kitchen. The same goes for the on-site game room and pool.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mQYVB_0dCXNwAm00
Delightfully tacky, undeniably festive, and perfectly secluded, The Candy Cane Lane is the perfect little hideout!

To learn more about The Candy Cane Lane, check out the listing on Airbnb. For more info on Flamingo Springs and its other rentals, click here.

So, did you know about this themed Airbnb in Arkansas? Ever stayed overnight at The Candy Cane Lane? If so, what’d you think? Tell us!

This is just one of the unique places to stay in Arkansas. Click here to read about a getaway that’s perfect for two.

