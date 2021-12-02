ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawthorne, NJ

Police: Fleeing Route 208 Driver Dumps Sports Car In Stranger's Driveway

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UFnKV_0dCXN5us00

A North Haledon driver was captured after he led Wyckoff police on a chase off Route 208, pulled into a driveway and bailed out, authorities said.

Arben Alimi, 52, was with other occupants of his Mustang when police found them walking on nearby Goffle Hill Road in Hawthorne, Police Lt. Joseph Soto said.

A short time earlier, Officer Kevin Oldewurtel tried to stop the speeding sports car on southbound Route 208, Soto said.

Alimi kept going, however, pulling off the highway and into a driveway on nearby Robertson Road, he said.

The unoccupied Mustang was found in the driveway of a home whose residents didn’t know where it came from, the lieutenant said.

Hawthorne and Midland Park police joined the search, which ended soon after.

Alimi was taken to headquarters, charged with reckless driving, failing to yield to an emergency vehicle, eluding and possession of a weapon – a knife that Soto said was found in the vehicle.

Sgt. Michael DeMaio and Officer Michael Flim assisted with the investigation and arrest, he said.

Daily Voice

