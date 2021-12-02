ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellator 272 video: Sergio Pettis, Kyoji Horiguchi face off before title showdown

By MMA Junkie Staff, Follow @MMAjunkie
 1 day ago
The stage is set for Friday’s Bellator 272 event following the ceremonial weigh-ins where the fighters on the card got one close look at each other.

In what will be the final Bellator event of 2021, the promotion put together an anticipated headliner with Sergio Pettis (21-5 MMA, 3-0 BMMA) making his first bantamweight title defense against Kyoji Horiguchi (29-3 MMA, 1-0 BMMA), the ex-champion who never lost the belt but was forced to vacate due to injury.

The build-up to the fight, which takes place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., is now over after the final faceoff between them.

Check out the video highlights above to see how the Pettis vs. Horiguchi staredown unfolded, as well as the other main card matchups at Bellator 272.

