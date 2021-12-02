ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden administration will restart Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy

MSNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration will restart a policy created by the Trump...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Sparks fly in 'View' clash over 'broken' Biden campaign promise concerning 'Remain in Mexico' policy

Sparks flew on the set of ABC's "The View" Friday as co-hosts clashed over President Biden's decision to restart the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy. During a segment discussing Biden's decision, co-host Ana Navarro butted heads with Sunny Hostin and guest host America Ferrera over the policy, with the latter two excoriating Biden for breaking his campaign promise to end it, and the former arguing that the policy discouraged people from attempting to make the dangerous journey to the southern U.S. border.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Post and Courier

Letter: Biden administration can't be for real

Can there be a more incompetent group of people than the advisors surrounding Biden, who is the most incompetent of them all. I thought Vice President Kamala Harris was in the witness protection program until she surfaced in Paris laughing with a fake accent. Attorney General Merrick Garland has the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Biden is right that global democracy is at risk. But the threat isn’t China.

If the Biden administration has a foreign policy doctrine, it’s surely the president’s oft-stated vision that democracies are locked in a must-win historic battle with autocracies. “I predict to you your children or grandchildren are going to be doing their doctoral thesis on the issue of who succeeded, autocracy or democracy, because that is what is at stake,”Joe Biden intoned in his first news conference as president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
kyma.com

Arizona Rep. Grijalva responds to reinstated ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - President Biden recently announced the reinstatement of the 'Remain in Mexico' policy, which Representative Raúl M. Grijalva (D-AZ) responded to in a statement. “While the federal courts have mandated the reimplementation of this inhumane and illegal policy, the Biden administration must end the MPP as...
ARIZONA STATE
Journal Record

Free Market Friday: Biden agenda – illegal and/or unpopular

The Biden administration’s agenda falls into one of two categories – and sometimes both. The president’s priorities are either illegal or deeply unpopular, and are consistently out of touch with the needs of the average citizen. On the legal front, the Biden administration is racking up a steady stream of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Jobs report paints a ‘mixed picture’ for Biden

JOBS REPORT BREAKDOWN — What’s the big takeaway from the November jobs report? Well, it’s a bit of a “mixed picture,” per the AP. — The topline numbers: “The government reported Friday that private businesses and other employers added just 210,000 jobs in November, the weakest monthly gain in nearly a year and less than half of October’s gain of 546,000,” AP’s Christopher Rugaber writes. “But other data from the Labor Department’s report painted a much brighter picture. The unemployment rate plummeted from 4.6% to 4.2% as a substantial 1.1 million Americans said they found jobs last month.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Mexican#Telemundo News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
foxlexington.com

Mexican border shelters prepare for migrant influx as U.S. restarts ‘Remain in Mexico’

“I think it will be better this time. I think they will treat (asylum-seekers) with more humanity and respect,” the Methodist pastor and director of Good Samaritan migrant shelter in Juarez said. “The last time they just put your name on a list, called you three months later and told you to come back in another six. This caused stress, it made people ill.”
IMMIGRATION
Washington Examiner

Is Biden embracing Trump’s border policies?

On Wednesday, I noted reports that the Biden administration had significantly increased deportation flights of recent illegal immigrants to their home countries. This was a break from President Joe Biden’s early commitment to policies supporting open borders and a step toward a law enforcement approach. Today, it is being reported...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy