Biden administration will restart Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy

JOBS REPORT BREAKDOWN — What’s the big takeaway from the November jobs report? Well, it’s a bit of a “mixed picture,” per the AP. — The topline numbers: “The government reported Friday that private businesses and other employers added just 210,000 jobs in November, the weakest monthly gain in nearly a year and less than half of October’s gain of 546,000,” AP’s Christopher Rugaber writes. “But other data from the Labor Department’s report painted a much brighter picture. The unemployment rate plummeted from 4.6% to 4.2% as a substantial 1.1 million Americans said they found jobs last month.”
