The Washington state House and Senate have released their respective COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming legislative session, and they differ in key ways. In the House, only vaccinated representatives will be allowed on the chamber floor, which means representatives who have not provided proof of vaccination will not be allowed to vote or debate in person. Those representatives must also submit three negative tests per week to be allowed to work in their on-campus offices.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO