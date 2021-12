Thanksgiving is a time of abundant food preparation and appreciation, and a time to be thankful for family, home and much more that we too often take for granted. We have much to be grateful for here in Summit County: a diverse array of natural treasures and recreational activities, interesting businesses and towns, and an active community, drawing visitors from near and far. But our biggest attraction is our natural beauty: 80% of the county is on public land, mostly national forest land in Dillon Ranger District, and significant parcels of Summit County open space.

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO ・ 8 DAYS AGO