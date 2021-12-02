Glastonbury considers creating new zone to preserve historic village center

Glastonbury officials could decide as early as next week whether to create a special district in the town center to preserve historic buildings.

The goal of the proposed “village center” zone is to restrain the spread of modern commercial construction styles that some residents view as detracting from the area’s historic appearance.

Dozens of residents attended the first public hearing on the proposal just before Thanksgiving, and the town council will resume it on Dec. 7. The council could vote as early as that evening, or postpone a decision until later in the winter.

The proposed Village District zone would include sections of Main Street, Welles Street, Grove Street, Hebron Avenue, Rankin Road, School Street and the New London Turnpike. Links to the proposal are on the town website at glastonburyct.gov .

The proposal came from a bipartisan initiative of the council, whose members have been hearing concerns from homeowners and local businesses in recent months.

“This area has several architecturally significant properties,” Democratic council member Mary LaChance said in a statement before the election. “Creating a village district will allow the town to preserve our history while incorporating new buildings in a cohesive design and with on eye on traffic.”

Minority Leader Kurt Cavanaugh, a Republican, and Chairman Thomas Gullotta, a Democrat, proposed the special district. If the council approves it, the basic zoning in the area would remain but properties within the new district would be subject to additional restrictions.

Several development proposals “threaten to forever change the New England character of Glastonbury,” Gullotta said in a statement.

”A Village District gives the planning and zoning commission the tools to ensure that neo-minimalism/brutalism do not become the dominant architectural designs that residents will live with for the decades to come,” Gullotta said.

Cavanaugh wants the new zoning regulations to control demolition of prominent historical buildings and strengthen the design standards for new construction.

“Past developments like the Main Street CVS and Walgreens, Somerset Square, and the Oak Street Stop & Shop demonstrate that you can have new development that blends with our history, but we must demand it,” he said in a statement.

The zoning language would give planners latitude to evaluate whether new projects are compatible with the landscape, architecture and general design of neighboring properties.

Everything from roof treatments, signs, lighting, doorways and building materials to exterior wall colors would be open to review.

“The removal or disruption of historic traditional or significant structures or architectural elements shall be minimized,” according to the text of the proposed zone.

“If we are not careful, the beautiful quaint center of town we all love could be gone forever,” Republican John Cavanna said in a campaign statement before his election in November. “I worry we already may be walking on the path to overcrowding and impossible parking in the center of town now.

“We need to approach things slowly, thoroughly and with an eye towards the future residents. The creation of a village district places a tool in the toolbox to help us maintain the Glastonbury center for generations.”

Don Stacom can be reached at dstacom.com .