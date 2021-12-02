ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devil May Cry 5 Runs Well on Steam Deck

By Editorials
nichegamer.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCapcom has curiously shared footage showing Devil May Cry 5 runs well on Steam Deck, Valve’s hotly anticipated portable gaming PC handheld. Despite the fact that Devil May Cry 5 runs well on Steam Deck, the handheld PC is still postponed until at least February 2022 – meaning fans of...

nichegamer.com

Comments / 0

ComicBook

Ubisoft Makes One of the Greatest Games of All Time Free For 24 Hours

One of the greatest games of all time is 100 percent and completely free, courtesy of Ubisoft, the developer and publisher best known for games and series like Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, The Division, and Ghost Recon. Over the years, Ubisoft has delivered several generational classics. You may not be able to tell by its recent releases like Far Cry 6 and Rider's Republic, but Ubisoft has greatly contributed to the list of best games of all time. One of its contributions include one of the best stealth games ever made, or in fewer words, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, which is not only one of the highest-rated games of its time, but a commercial success as well, and now it's 100 percent free to download, but you have to act quickly to take advantage of this offer.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong is Delayed to May 2022

Publisher Nacon and developer Big Bad Wolf Studio have announced Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong is delayed to May 2022, forgoing its previously planned release window. While Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong is delayed to May 19, 2022 from its previous February 2022 release, this is actually the second delay for the game from its original 2021 release window. Whenever the game does launch, it’ll be available for Windows PC (via the Epic Games Store), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Players slam New World's recent changes via Steam reviews

Amazon's MMO, New World, has seen its aggregate user reviews on Steam fall from "mostly positive" to "mixed" in the last 30 days. As spotted by TheGamer, feedback seems mostly to criticise the game's "grind" and its litany of bugs and issues. "It saddens me to have to write a...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

The best PC games to play on the Steam Deck

Valve is jumping into the handheld pool with a big splash. Earlier this year, the PC gaming giant announced its Steam Deck handheld platform, a competitor to the Nintendo Switch designed for PC players to be able to play any Steam game on a handheld device. The Steam Deck advertises...
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

This Android PS2 emulator can run 'Devil May Cry' on your phone

Thanks to backward compatibility initiatives from big gaming companies like Xbox, it's a lot easier to revisit your favorite childhood classics without having to delve into your local thrift store for a dusty CRT TV than it was a few years ago. (That is, assuming the game you want to play is popular or lucky enough to fall onto the limited list of eligible titles offered by Microsoft, but hey, it's better than nothing.) But if you're willing to try out the muddy waters of mobile emulation, this new PS2 emulator can bring you Ratchet & Clank on the go.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

Satan Might Cry 5 Showcased Operating on Steam Deck in New Video

Satan Might Cry 5 appears to look and run nice on the upcoming Steam Deck, judging from a brand new video that has been shared on-line. The Steam Deck Gameplay Video, which has been shared on the Devil May Cry official YouTube channel, exhibits the sport working on the brand new console from Valve off-screen, but it surely undoubtedly appears prefer it will not have any hassle working the most recent entry within the collection created by Capcom.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Bethesda reveals more details about new Starfield RPG game described as “Skyrim in space”

Bethesda has this week released more details about Starfield the highly anticipated action role-playing game currently being developed by Bethesda Game Studios and published by Bethesda Softworks for release in November 2022. Starfield will be available on the PC and Xbox platforms and is set in an area that extends outward from the Solar System for approximately 50 light years called The Settled Systems. This week Bethesda has released a new featurette revealing more details about what is going into creating the game and what you can expect from the storylines, characters and settings of the new space RPG. Starfield has been described by director Todd Howard as “Skyrim in space”.
VIDEO GAMES
notebookcheck.net

Valve unveils final Steam Deck packaging before it ships consoles to customers

Valve is not quite ready to begin shipping the Steam Deck, but it has finalised the console's packaging. The box contains quite a few jokes too, but not many accessories inside. Valve has revealed the final packaging of the Steam Deck, its first handheld games console. Due in February 2022,...
RETAIL
gamingideology.com

Surprise PlayStation 5 update is a PS5 download for a free PS4 game

Another popular PS4 game got the big PS5 upgrade treatment this week, adding a new title to its next-gen library. It’s been a busy week for Dauntless, with developers Phoenix Labs launching a brand new update that adds content and brings the game natively to next-gen consoles. So even if...
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

Valve On Steam Deck VR: ‘Technically’ Possible, But Not Optimized

A new FAQ page says that although it’s not optimized for it, VR on the Steam Deck is technically “possible”. The question, listed in the Steamworks documentation FAQ page for Steam Deck, says “Will Steam Deck Support VR?” Here’s Valves answer:. Technically it’s possible. We’ve seen people jury rig it,...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Capcom teases ‘Street Fighter’ franchise news for 2022

Capcom has teased that more news about the future of the Street Fighter franchise is coming in 2022. At the end of the Street Fighter 5 Fall update YouTube video, Street Fighter 5 director Takayuki Nakayama and producer Shuhei Matsumoto revealed a new downloadable content character, Luke, and suggested that he may also appear elsewhere within the franchise in future.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Monster Hunter Rise PC Port Includes All Post-Launch Content

Capcom has confirmed that the Monster Hunter Rise PC port includes all post-launch content, confirming both versions of the game will be synced in terms of content. The news that the Monster Hunter Rise PC port includes all post-launch content comes via a new Steam blog update, where Capcom noted the PC / Steam version will include all of the post-launch content leading up to the 3.6.1 release on Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

This gaming laptop is a powerful alternative to the delayed Steam Deck, and cheaper due to Black Friday

If you've been unlucky in your search for a Steam Deck so far, then you may be looking for a Black Friday gaming laptop deal this year. Of course, even though both types of hardware are portable gaming machines, they are very different bits of kit. Still, depending on your priorities, you may find that this version of the Dell G15 offers what you're looking for, now $599.99 after a $419 discount. Note: The deal goes live 6pm ET (3pm PT) on November 25. Not that I'd recommend this at anywhere close to its $1,018.99 original asking price, mind.
COMPUTERS
nichegamer.com

Ever Forward Launches for Consoles in December 2021

Publisher PM Studios and developer Pathea Games has announced Ever Forward launches for consoles in December 2021. Ever Forward launches for consoles on December 7th with a price point set at $14.99, across Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. A physical version will be available at retail for $39.99, which includes a digital voucher for the original soundtrack.
RETAIL
Digital Trends

The best RPGs for Xbox Series X

If there’s one genre the Xbox series of consoles has struggled to really break into in the past, it’s RPGs. Yes, each system had a standout title or two, like the original Xbox having Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and the 360 having Lost Odyssey, but this particular family of consoles was always seen as secondary to RPG fans compared to Sony, or even Nintendo, machines. With the release of the Xbox Series X, Microsoft has made a strong effort to fill that gap in their library and has already done a great job of publishing, or at least supporting, some of the best RPGs in recent memory.
VIDEO GAMES

