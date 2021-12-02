2021 Kids Holiday Gift Guide: Shop For Kids Who Love Golf

Callaway: Junior XJ Golf Club Set

> The XJ line is specifically designed to provide the best junior equipment for players from 42-inches tall in XJ1 to 57-inches in XJ3. ... Level one is a four-piece starter set and includes a fairway wood, 7-iron, sand wedge and putter. ... Clubs are ultra-light weight and easy to hit, giving beginners confidence to get into the game. ... XJ sets feature technologies designed for distance and forgiveness to make clean contact and hit solid shots. ... Bag included with room to add clubs as your junior golfer progresses.

> Price: $199.

> Shop: Latest deals on junior golf clubs in our store | Callawaygolf.com

Nike: Dri-Fit Girls Printed Golf Polo

> The Nike Dri-FIT Polo in trendy floral print brings new energy to a course classic with tonal colors and lightweight, stretchy fabric. … Dri-Fit technology helps keep young golfers dry and comfortable with a lightweight, stretchy jersey fabric that is machine washable for easy care. … V-neck design puts a modern twist on the classic polo and colorful floral prints looks fresh. … Fit is relaxed for comfort and hem vents make it easy to wear tucked or not. … Comes in two shades of floral and sizes XS to XL.

> Price: $35.

> Shop: Deals on junior apparel in our e-store | Nike.com

Asher Golf: Junior Golf Glove

> The Black Chuck junior golf glove was designed to deliver high-performance results at a budget-friendly price so you can get one to fill each stocking. … All-weather performance leather upper and AAA Cabretta leather palm inserts with Asher Precision-Fit technology provide quality and durability. … Size chart available on website for best fit — XS to XL, ages 3 to 13. … Comes in various popular colors.

> Price: $12.

> Shop: Junior golf gloves on sale in our e-store | AsherGolf.com

Pottery Barn Teen: Putting Green

Pottery Barn

> Putting Green game is ideal for indoor days. … Kids can invite friends over to play in the basement, family room or garage. … Crafted of a rubber base and synthetic polyester grass, the surface can withstand kid’s play. … Features three holes surrounded by three bunkers for a fun challenge. … Easy to roll up and store. … Suitable for a wide range of ages, young to adult. … Crafted in America. … Golf balls and clubs not included.

> Price: $129.

> Shop: PBTeen.com

Beats: Fit Pro True Wireless Earbuds

> A guaranteed gift pleaser, the Beats earbuds are compatible with Apple and Android. … Two distinct listening modes and active noise cancelling uses real-time audio calibration to continuously pinpoint unwanted external sounds and optimize sound output quality. … Up to six hours of listening time and a pocket-size charging case is included. … Flexible, secure-fit are comfortable and stable. … Sweat and water resistance make them able to stand up to an active youth. … Comes in Beats black, Beats white, stone purple and sage grey colors.

> Price: $199.

> Shop: beatsbydre.com

Puma Golf: Juniors CloudSpun Crewneck

> A proprietary fabric to Puma, CloudSpun delivers an ultra-soft feel with all the performance needed to play on the golf course or on the playground. … The easy-care polyester- and elastane-blend fabric is moisture wicking, UV 40 sun protectant and has comfortable four-way stretch. … Iconic cat logo appears on the left chest. … Three colors to choose from and available in sizes XS to XL.

> Price: $55.

> Shop: CobraGolf.com

Travis Mathew: J Heater Polo Shirt

> Classic Travis Mathew styling joins forces with Prestige Pure performance fabrication to make the J Heater polo a necessity for the boy on the move. … Subtle dots make up a striping pattern for a modern, cooler-than-cool look. … Lightweight with enhanced four-way stretch. … The cotton, polyester, elastane fabric is wrinkle resistant, quick drying and is easy wash and wear. … Available in vintage indigo/black color, sizes S to L.

> Price: $49.

> Shop: TravisMathew.com

Under Armour: Kids Rival Fleece Joggers

Under Armour

> These fleece joggers will quickly become a kid’s favorite warm-up for pretty much everything they do from golf range session to video game lounging … Lightweight, ultra-comfortable cotton-blend fleece has a soft, brushed interior that traps heat and provides warmth … An encased elastic waistband with external drawcord for size adjustments and easy wear … The ribbed cuff, tapered leg joggers also have open hand pockets in front and a secure snap back pocket … Available in four colors, sizes XS to XL.

> Price: $40.

> Shop: UnderArmour.com

U.S. Kids Golf: Yard Club

> The lightweight Y-Flex composite shaft helps first-time golfers learn to hit balls, have fun and see quick success. … Oversized head makes good golf shots easier and a molded grip promotes proper hand position. ... Comes packaged with three soft limited-flight balls to use in your yard or at the park. ... Club is designed to also hit real golf balls too. … Available models for right- and left-hand players in several lengths.

> Price: $44.99

> Shop: USkidsgolf.com

Adidas: Juniors Unisex CodeChaos Golf Shoe

> Young golfers will get the support they need from a golf shoe with performance features such as bounce midsole cushioning and sock liner. … The dial-based Boa lace system is micro-adjustable that ensures proper fit. ... Six-cleat durable Adiwear outsole and Thintech construction are durable and help keep the foot grounded through swinging. … Sizes 1.5 to 6.5 in a cool blue colorway and the three-stripe logo that appeals to both girls and boys.

> Price: $70.

> Shop: Latest deals on junior golf shoes in our e-store | Adidas.com

Disclaimer: All selections are independently chosen by our editorial team. If you buy a linked product, Morning Read and SI.com may earn a fee. Pricing may vary.