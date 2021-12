Demand for international travel has plunged in the week since the omicron Covid-19 variant emerged as a global concern. According to data provided by Kayak, international flight searches initiated within the U.S. were 21% below the 2019 level on Nov. 24, when travel restrictions and headlines related to omicron took hold. But as of Nov. 30, U.S.-based international travel searches on the metasearch engine were down 41% compared with 2019.

