TOKYO, November 18, 2021 — Percussionist Kuniko Kato has been wowing audiences for years with her world-renown virtuosity on the marimba and other percussion instruments. After a 12-month hiatus from international touring due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Kato returned to the stage to premier her latest version of drumming by composer Steve Reich on Oct. 14th and 15th during her “Drumming 2021” concert series at the Art Center of Tokyo in Senju, Tokyo. Since it was a complex gig with huge video files fully synchronized to music, Kato brought a full suite of RME, including an RME Fireface UFX 24-bit/192kHz audio interface to ensure she had the lowest possible latency and the clearest audio quality for the performances.

