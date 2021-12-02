ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

United Airlines Sees Threat to Transatlantic Travel From Omicron

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is a threat to translantic travel, United Airlines Holdings Inc said on Thursday, confirming its chief executive officer's comments to the Financial Times....

money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

With omicron variant, U.S. revises mask, testing rules; another new California airline is coming

In the latest air travel developments, the identification of the COVID omicron variant has shaken up travel planning once again. The Biden administration responded by revising its rules for in-flight mask wearing and for international pre-flight testing deadlines, and it faces new calls to impose a vaccination mandate for domestic air travel; the U.S. also bars entry from several southern Africa nations for non-U.S. citizens, while Japan and Israel shut down all international arrivals; United and Delta continue their South Africa flights anyway.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Interesting Engineering

United Airlines Makes History, Flies a Passenger Aircraft with 100% Sustainable Fuel

A United Airlines passenger aircraft touched down at the Reagan National Airport in Washington, DC on December 2, 2021, like any other Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft would. However, the flight that traveled 612 miles (984 km) on this trip made aviation history as it was the first commercial aircraft to be powered by 100 percent sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), CNET reported.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Kirby
WBEZ

United Airlines plans to take on climate change with jet fuels made from sugar water, corn and garbage

Sugar in your morning coffee or tea fuels your body. And, soon, it may power the next flight that you’re on. “This is a historic day, not only for United Airlines, not only for aviation, but for the globe, because this is an important milestone along the way to making aviation truly sustainable,” Scott Kirby, CEO of Chicago-based United, said Dec. 1st before boarding a plane using 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).
CHICAGO, IL
Robb Report

United Just Flew the First Passenger Flight Using 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Passenger planes with electric powertrains may still be only a speck on the horizon, but the use of emissions-lowering biofuel just took a giant step towards viability. United Airlines made history on Wednesday when it operated the first passenger flight using 100 percent sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The flight was the airline’s attempt to prove that there is no operational difference between SAF and the conventional fuel currently used by commercial planes. The plane used for Wednesday’s flight was one of United’s new Boeing 737 Max 8s. More than 100 passengers, including the company’s CEO Scott Kirby, were on board the demonstration...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
liveandletsfly.com

United Airlines Silently Extends MileagePlus Elite Status

Without fanfare or any sort of announcement at all, United Airlines has extended the elite status of some MileagePlus members for another full year and extended the validity of PlusPoints for 7-12 months. United Airlines Extends MileagePlus Elite Status Through January 31, 2023. Yesterday, I noticed that the expiration of...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Transatlantic#Reuters#The Financial Times
US News and World Report

Airline Swiss Suspends Flights to Hong Kong Given Quarantine Rules

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss International Air Lines has temporarily suspended flights to Hong Kong until Dec. 11 as a result of tightened quarantine restrictions for crew members, the Swiss unit of German group Lufthansa said on Saturday. The move affects four flights from Zurich in all, a spokesperson said, adding...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Breeze Airways Wants To Go Transatlantic With Its Airbus A220s

Breeze Airways is targeting beginning operations with its new A220s in the second quarter of next year. While the initial routes may well be closer to home, the range of the aircraft opens up possibilities much further afield. CEO David Neeleman told Simple Flying Europe is definitely on the cards for the future network of his fledgling airline.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Mental_Floss

The Best Airlines in the U.S. and the World

If you want to visit to a far-flung destination in a reasonable amount of time, flying is your only option. You may not be able to avoid taking a plane to your next vacation, but you do have a choice in which company will get you there. Below are the best airlines for traveling internationally and within the U.S.
LIFESTYLE
airwaysmag.com

Today in Aviation: The ATR-42 Enters Service With Air Littoral

MIAMI – Today in Aviation, The first ATR-42 was delivered to its Montpellier, France-based launch customer Air Littoral (FU) in 1985. The French-Italian plane maker ‘ATR’ set about designing a competitor to the British Aerospace HS.748 and Fokker F27 in 1981. The ATR prototype F-WEGA had taken to the skies for the first time on August 16, 1984.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
United Airlines
tripsavvy.com

These Are the Worst (and Best) Airlines in the World, Study Says

Everyone loves a good deal on airfare, but how low are you willing to go? According to a new study by luggage storage company Bounce, some of the worst airlines in the world are low-cost carriers, primarily in the Americas and Europe. To determine its rankings, Bounce took into consideration...
LIFESTYLE
Forbes

Why The Airbus A220 Is A Real Game Changer For Airlines

Years ago, turbo-prop, business jet, and regional jet manufacturer Bombardier made a critical company decision — to design the first new-from-scratch narrow-body airplane in the 120-160 seat category in over 40 years. The result was called the C-series, and despite the many favorable features of the plane it sold tepidly as Bombardier’s ability to support the jet worldwide was questioned. One lessor, explaining why they were not willing to buy the plane to lease with some smaller airlines, pointed out that it is the second lease that concerned them. Their point was that the worldwide fleet of this plane was still far from certain, and so they were concerned they would get a plane back from lease with no place to re-lease it. Lessors generally do not have this problem with an Airbus A320 or Boeing 737.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
liveandletsfly.com

Live Trip Report: Dignity Returns To United Airlines First Class

Greetings from 28,000 feet, as I travel back to Los Angeles from Las Vegas. In celebration of the return of glassware and ceramic cups onboard United Airlines, I took a brief trip to Las Vegas this morning. Dignity Returns To United Airlines First Class. In March 2020, citing fear COVID-19...
LIFESTYLE
simpleflying.com

2 Days To Go: British Airways Prepares To Send The A380 Long-Haul

British Airways is making the final preparations to send its Airbus A380 aircraft back into long-haul flying. From Friday, the aircraft will once again be used for the routes it was designed for, with its re-inaugural long-haul service heading from London to Dubai before other routes are slowly introduced. A...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WNYT

Airlines told to keep data on travelers from southern Africa

Federal health officials are requiring airlines to gather contact-tracing information on passengers heading to the U.S. who have been in southern Africa in the previous two weeks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday that it issued the latest requirement "to prevent the importation and spread of a...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy