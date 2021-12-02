ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Exclusive-Goldman Sachs planning new medium-term profitability targets early next year -sources

By Matt Scuffham
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CUqyM_0dCXHPJL00

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Goldman Sachs Group Inc plans to issue new profitability targets for the next three years, consistent with longer-term goals it set in 2020, thanks in part to the investment banking and trading boom during the pandemic, three sources at the bank told Reuters.

At its last investor day in January 2020, Goldman set three- and five-year targets for return-on-equity (RoE) and return-on-tangible-equity (RoTE), two measures of profitability, that analysts at the time said were ambitious.

Goldman has since benefited from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s stimulus measures pumping liquidity into capital markets, while the subsequent boom in the Wall Street firm’s main businesses has meant progress has been faster than anticipated, the three sources said.Still, the sources said executives understand that the favorable environment is likely to recede as the central bank tightens monetary policy. The bank is considering issuing a new set of profitability targets for the period through 2025 that would be in line with longer-term targets it set in 2020.

Specifically, the sources said the bank is planning to set new medium term return-on-equity (RoE) and return-on-tangible-equity (RoTE) targets of at least 15%. They cautioned that decisions relating to targets could still change between now and next year.

Asked for comment on the expected target, a spokesman for Goldman said: “At our Investor Day in January 2020, we disclosed a medium-term ROE target of 13 percent and longer-term ROE target of mid-teens.” The spokesman declined further comment.

The 2020 targets formed an important part of Chief Executive David Solomon’s plan to rejuvenate the bank, which had struggled to adapt to tougher regulations introduced after the 2007-09 financial crisis, which crimped profit margins at its core trading businesses. Since then, progress has been faster than anticipated across most of Goldman’s businesses, sources said.

Growing Goldman’s fledgling consumer business, Marcus, has proved more challenging. Earlier this year, management backed away from an earlier goal to turn Marcus profitable in 2021, saying it would take at least another year to turn a profit.

Goldman had only achieved an RoE of 10% and RoTE of 10.6% in 2019. Despite that, the bank is tracking well ahead of the mid-term goals so far this year. In the first nine months of 2021, it achieved an annualized RoE of 25.7% and an annualized RoTE of 27.2%. In 2020, the bank achieved a return on equity of 11.1% and return on tangible equity of 11.8%.

Return on equity is a key metric used globally to assess banks’ profitability. It tells investors how much profit banks generate from each dollar invested by shareholders. Return on tangible equity excludes intangible assets such as goodwill.

FASTER GROWTH

Goldman will update on the key targets early next year but is not planning on hosting a formal investor day where executives give extended briefings on different parts of the business, as it did in January 2020, one of the sources said.

Goldman last updated on progress against its targets in January this year when it maintained goals for efficiency and return-on-equity. In October it reported a surge in profits boosted by a wave of M&A activity and initial public offerings.

Goldman has benefited from a massive injection of liquidity into financial markets by the Fed since last March, because it makes a higher proportion of its revenues from investment banking and trading.

Its trading businesses have enjoyed their most successful period since the 2007-2009 financial crisis while its investment banking division has reaped rewards from record global deal making.

COST SAVINGS

Executives are also discussing whether to increase a target to achieve $1.3 billion in cost savings over the three years to end 2022, the three sources said. Chief Operating Officer John Waldron said at a conference in June that the bank had identified a further $400 million of potential savings.

The savings are an important factor behind improving the bank’s RoE and remain a top priority, one of the sources said. However, executives have yet to decide whether they want to set a new headline cost savings target, the three sources said.

Cost cutting measures have also helped the bank’s performance, along with Solomon’s client services initiative, One Goldman Sachs, which formed a key part of his vision after he became CEO in late 2018, the sources said.

By improving collaboration, Goldman hoped to gain more business from existing clients and improve its market share in a number of areas, those sources said. The strategy has enabled it to do more business with its biggest corporate clients and to serve more clients overall, the sources said.

The bank’s shares have risen by 47% in the year to date, outperforming the sector, reflecting increased confidence among analysts and investors in Solomon’s ability to deliver on his transformation plan.

Executives acknowledge current rates of return are unsustainable longer-term because they are driven largely by the unusually strong operating environment, the three sources said. However, they are confident the bank will continue to outperform the existing mid-term targets even when conditions normalize. Executives expect the bank will continue to benefit from cost savings and market share gains, the three sources said.

“They’ve delivered a tremendous performance throughout 2021,” said Devin Ryan, analyst at JMP Securities, part of Citizens Financial Group. “They’re gaining market share in sales & trading and investment banking, and they’re executing well on these new initiatives.”

Goldman shares, part of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, were up 3.2% at $388.59 in late trading.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Hawkish Fed boosts value stocks' appeal for some investors

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Some investors are preparing for a hawkish turn from the Federal Reserve by buying the cyclical, economically-sensitive names they gravitated to earlier this year, as expectations grow that the central bank is zeroing in on fighting inflation. The gap between growth stocks and their value-focused counterparts,...
STOCKS
Reuters

CVC picks Goldman Sachs for potential stock market listing - The Sunday Times

(Reuters) - Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners is working with Goldman Sachs on a possible float that could value it at more than $15 billion, The Sunday Times reported. CVC, which has $125 billion of assets under management, has been involved in a number of high-profile deals this year, including an attempt to buy La Liga, Spain’s premier football league.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Goldman Sachs launches green finance group with Beijing think tank

BEIJING (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc and the International Finance Forum (IFF), a Beijing-headquartered think tank, launched a green finance working group on Saturday, the two said. The working group will facilitate dialogue on climate action among senior executives from global corporations and researchers from leading institutions, according to...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Bitcoin falls by a fifth, cryptos see $1 bln worth liquidated

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Bitcoin shed a fifth of its value on Saturday as a combination of profit-taking and macro-economic concerns triggered nearly a billion dollars worth of selling across cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin was 12% down at 0920 GMT at $47,495. It fell as low as $41,967.5 during the session, taking...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goldman Sachs Group Inc
Reuters

Telecom Italia close to choosing advisers for KKR deal - sources

MILAN, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia is close to picking banks to advise it on a buyout offer approach from U.S. private equity group KKR and could even assign mandates this weekend, two sources said on Saturday. A special committee set up to study KKR’s non-binding bid approach, valued...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Vingroup plans U.S. IPO for automaking arm in late 2022

HANOI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Vingroup JSC (VIC.HM), Vietnam's largest conglomerate, said on Saturday it is planning to list its car unit on the U.S. stock market in the second half of next year, in an offering expected to raise at least $3 billion. Just last month, an official said...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Seekingalpha.com

Alllianz unveils increases EPS growth target in new three-year plan

Insurer and asset manager Allianz (OTCPK:ALIZF +1.1%) boosts its profitability targets as it focuses on bolstering scale in its 2022-'24 strategic outlook. The company targets annual EPS growth of 5-7%, up from the previous target of 5%, and aims for at least 13% return on equity. It also implements a new dividend policy that seeks to offer a dividend per share of a 50% payout ratio or a 5% increase from the previous year's dividend, whichever is higher.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Goldman Sachs Initiates Rating On This Electric Mobility Company

Goldman Sachs analyst Jerry Revich initiated Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) with a Neutral rating and a price target of $4.25, implying an upside of 23.5%. The analyst is positive on Xos's low-cost product strategy, underpinned by its vertically integrated battery pack and proprietary battery management system. Revich added that competitive intensity...
ECONOMY
Detroit News

Stocks slump after murky jobs report, as markets swing

New York – Wall Street closed out a bumpy week with more losses on Friday following a mixed reading on U.S. jobs markets that investors said was tough to parse. The S&P 500 gave up an early gain and closed 0.8% lower. The benchmark index is coming off a jolting stretch where it swerved by at least 1.2% in five straight days, pounded by uncertainty about how the newest coronavirus variant and about when the Federal Reserve will halt its support for markets.
STOCKS
OilPrice.com

Goldman Sachs: Oil Market Reaction To Omicron Is Excessive

The plunge in oil prices in recent days was excessive, and traders “far overshot” the potential impact of the Omicron Covid variant on global oil demand, pricing in a massive 7-million-bpd slump, Goldman Sachs said on Wednesday. Oil prices collapsed on Friday after the WHO qualified Omicron as a “variant...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
internationalinvestment.net

Industry reaction: abrdn and Interactive Investor deal 'a bold move'

The move by abrdn to acquire subscription-only investment platform, Interactive Investor, has been dubbed a "bold move" by the industry. The deal will see abrdn acquire 100% of the platform, including the majority stake currently held by JC Flowers IV LLP. "It is an interesting move by abrdn, especially as...
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. junk bond funds see biggest outflows in 8 months in November

(Reuters) - U.S. high-yield bond funds saw their biggest outflows in eight months in November, largely owing to the prospect of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates sooner than expected and, to some extent, the concerns over the Omicron coronavirus variant. According to Refinitiv Lipper data, U.S. high-yield bond funds...
MARKETS
Fortune

A top Goldman Sachs dealmaker says inflation isn’t likely to stop the IPO and M&A frenzy in 2022

This story is part of Fortune‘s 2022 Investor’s Guide. Frenzy. mania. turbocharged. All those words have been used to characterize the dealmaking environment in 2021. Regardless of the language, the numbers speak for themselves: In the first 10 months of this year, the total value of global mergers and acquisitions hit $4.7 trillion—a 72% increase from that period in 2020, and enough to make 2021 already the highest year on record, according to Refinitiv, a market data provider.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

237K+
Followers
249K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy