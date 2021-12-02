ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hartford, CT

Pratt & Whitney is building a new version of its next-generation jet engine as Airbus looks beyond COVID-19 and ramps up production

By Stephen Singer, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 1 day ago

Jet engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney said Thursday it’s launching a new version of its next-generation geared turbofan engine for Airbus, its largest commercial customer, as the French plane maker looks beyond COVID-19 and ramps up production.

The GTF Advantage builds on the geared turbofan engine that’s been in service for five years and pushes up fuel savings by 1%, to a 17% reduction in fuel consumption and CO2 emissions compared with earlier generation engines, the company told reporters at a media gathering at its East Hartford site.

Airlines are under pressure to reduce carbon emissions. Since its launch in 2016, GTF engines have saved more than 600 million gallons of fuel while cutting carbon emissions by more than 6 million metric tons, Pratt & Whitney said.

“This will just continue to multiply and the GTF Advantage is the next step for us,” said Tom Pelland, senior vice president of GTF Programs.

The engine, which will be available in January 2024, will be compatible with 100% sustainable aviation fuel when it begins service. The industry has set a 2050 timeline to achieve net zero emissions.

Global aviation generates about 2% of all human-induced carbon dioxide emissions, according to the Air Transport Action Group, an industry association. Aviation is responsible for 12% of CO2 emissions from all transport sources, compared with 74% from cars and trucks, the group said.

Airbus told suppliers in May it’s looking to produce 45 of its popular A320 narrow-body aircraft a month at the end of this year and called for a rate of 64 by mid-2023. It’s asking suppliers for 70 a month by early 2024.

“Longer term, Airbus is investigating opportunities for rates as high as 75 by 2025,” the Toulouse, France, manufacturer said.

“The aviation sector is beginning to recover from the COVID-19 crisis,” Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Faury said in May. “The message to our supplier community provides visibility to the entire industrial ecosystem to secure the necessary capabilities and be ready when market conditions call for it.”

United Technologies Corp., the previous parent company of Pratt & Whitney, invested $10 billion over 20 years to design and build the geared turbofan engine that was first installed on airline fleets in 2016. Christopher Calio, president of Pratt & Whitney, said the company is not disclosing how much has been spent to develop GTF Advantage.

United Technologies rebranded itself last year as Raytheon Technologies Corp., a Massachusetts-based aviation and defense manufacturer.

Pratt & Whitney competes with CFM International, co-owned by France’s Safran SA and General Electric Co., which leads in market share on the A320 program. Pratt & Whitney expects the GTF Advantage to help boost the manufacturer’s backlog and maintain or improve its delivery share, Chief Customer Officer Rick Deurloo said.

Pratt & Whitney does not anticipate commercial aviation returning to 2019 levels until 2023 or 2024. With widespread vaccinations and use of masks, that outlook has not changed despite the delta variant and the most recent omicron threat, Calio said.

“Regardless of the news on this variant and its virulence I do think we are in a much better place as an industry and society to manage our way through it,” he said.

Long-term, the global airline fleet is projected to grow annually by 4.5%, said Geoff Hunt, Pratt & Whitney’s chief engineer.

“The technology that we invest in today (is) going to be pivotal to how that fleet is performing come the middle of the next decade,” he said. “And of course that fleet will still be in service for 20 years beyond that so this is really important that we continue this progression of technology.”

Stephen Singer can be reached at ssinger@courant.com .

Pratt & Whitney announces new, more efficient jet engine for Airbus

Pratt & Whitney unveiled the next generation of its geared turbofan (GTF) engine for Airbus this week that the company said will set industry standards for fuel efficiency and sustainability. The East Hartford-based jet engine maker, a Raytheon Technologies Corp. business, showcased the new GTF Advantage engine Thursday. It described...
