A time warp has opened in a popular Santa Fe retail store. The building housing the shop was the main office of The Manhattan Project during WWII in the 1940s. Only one person has witnessed the departure of two dangerous men through the dark doorway to the past–reporter Rachel Blackstone, the reluctant psychic. Although she is certain they are evil she has no idea how they left 2015 or where they landed on the other side, only that she saw them do it. But the office on the other side is certainly a very different place than the showroom with the neatly arranged inventory of gifts and Native American art. When Rachel uncovers the supernatural mystery of the room, threats are made and people die. But is it fantasy or fact? It becomes apparent at least one man is an alien force wearing a Nazi uniform—and intent on changing the balance of nuclear weapons in the world—thanks to Hitler’s belief in the occult and alien life forms.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 4 DAYS AGO