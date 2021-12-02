A news digest that far-right media fans may have missed (commentary)

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.———————————————NEW/DEVELOPING———————————————Adds: SUPREME COURT; CHRISTMAS PARADE-SUV; ELECTION 2020-TRUMP LAWYERS; WATER-INFRASTRUCTURE; CYBERSECURITY-TRANSPORTATION-REGULATIONS; INDIGENOUS-GAMERS; VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH AFRICA; INFANT DEATH-SENTENCING; MEXICO-US-ELECTRIC CARS; CHINA-PENG-SHUAI-WTA-FALLOUT; ART BASEL-MIAMI; BEVERLY HILLS-SHOOTING; US-ABORTION-TENNESSEE; FEDERAL PRISONS; INCAPACITATED WOMAN-SEXUAL ASSAULT.SUPREME COURT-ABORTION-CONGRESS, listed on the 6 p.m. digest, will not move this cycle. —————————ONLY ON AP—————————AWOL-WEAPONS-EXPLOSIVES — An Associated Press investigation has found that the U.S. military has a missing explosives problem. Hundreds of pounds of plastic explosives have vanished over the past decade, as have...
Comments / 0