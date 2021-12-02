ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A news digest that far-right media fans may have missed (commentary)

bastropdemocrats.org
 4 days ago

I’ve always been a newshound. As a teen, I read the newspaper every evening. As an adult, I wrote for several reputable news publications over two decades. Even now, I regularly see a dozen national and local media outlets daily, including the Associated Press, with its history of fair-minded...

bastropdemocrats.org

Comments / 0

The Independent

AP News Digest 6 p.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.———————————————NEW/DEVELOPING———————————————Adds: SUPREME COURT; CHRISTMAS PARADE-SUV; ELECTION 2020-TRUMP LAWYERS; WATER-INFRASTRUCTURE; CYBERSECURITY-TRANSPORTATION-REGULATIONS; INDIGENOUS-GAMERS; VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH AFRICA; INFANT DEATH-SENTENCING; MEXICO-US-ELECTRIC CARS; CHINA-PENG-SHUAI-WTA-FALLOUT; ART BASEL-MIAMI; BEVERLY HILLS-SHOOTING; US-ABORTION-TENNESSEE; FEDERAL PRISONS; INCAPACITATED WOMAN-SEXUAL ASSAULT.SUPREME COURT-ABORTION-CONGRESS, listed on the 6 p.m. digest, will not move this cycle. —————————ONLY ON AP—————————AWOL-WEAPONS-EXPLOSIVES — An Associated Press investigation has found that the U.S. military has a missing explosives problem. Hundreds of pounds of plastic explosives have vanished over the past decade, as have...
The Guardian

Trump attacks media and Mark Milley in foul-mouthed Mar-a-Lago speech

In remarks to diners at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Saturday night, Donald Trump called the American media “crooked bastards” and Gen Mark Milley, the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, a “fucking idiot”. The meandering, foul-mouthed speech to Turning Point USA, a group for young conservatives, was...
mediaite.com

Fox News Disappears Lara Logan From the Air Following Fauci Attack

Following her comments about Dr. Anthony Fauci during a Fox News appearance on Monday, Lara Logan has been noticeably absent from the airwaves this week, having made zero appearances since. “Has Lara Logan been quietly benched by Fox News? All indications are yes,” CNN’s Oliver Darcy pointed out in the...
Washington Post

Seven days: Following Trump’s coronavirus trail

When he first learned he had tested positive for the coronavirus, President Donald Trump was already aboard Air Force One, en route to a massive rally in Middletown, Pa. With him on the plane that Saturday evening were dozens of people — senior aides, Air Force One personnel, junior staffers, journalists and other members of the large entourage typical for a presidential trip — all squeezed together in the recirculating air of a jetliner.
audacy.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene faces backlash for cancer tweets

When Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene compared cancer and COVID-19 in a series of tweets Saturday arguing against virus prevention protocols, others pointed out that cancer is not contagious. “Every single year more than 600,000 people in the US die from cancer,” said one of the Republican politician’s tweets. “Shutdowns,...
Variety

Bob Dole, Former Senate Majority Leader and Republican Presidential Candidate, Dies at 98

Bob Dole, the former Senate majority leader and the Republican presidential candidate in 1996, died in his sleep on Sunday morning. He was 98 years old. Dole’s death was announced by the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, an organization that supports military veteran caregivers founded by former U.S. senator Elizabeth Dole, his wife of 46 years. No location of death was confirmed. In February, Dole had announced that he had been diagnosed with Stage IV lung cancer and was beginning treatment. “It is with heavy hearts we announced that Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep,” reads the Foundation’s official...
healththoroughfare.com

The CDC Reveals Dire Possibility Regarding the Omicron Variant of COVID

The new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus immediately started to worry scientists. They still struggle to fully understand the danger behind the new strain, and among these experts, there is also Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Walensky spoke...
Washington Times

Elizabeth Warren sicced SEC on Trump’s social media start-up deal

Former President Trump’s social media start-up is in Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s crosshairs. The Massachusetts Democrat urged the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate the Trump Media & Technology Group’s merger agreement with Digital World Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company or SPAC. Ms. Warren is no fan of...
