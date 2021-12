MEDIA– The Foundation For Delaware County recently announced the Housing Opportunities Program for Equity received a $100,000 grant from Boeing Philadelphia. “Housing stability is the first rung on the ladder of economic opportunity,” said Michele Hengey, Boeing Community Investor for Delaware County, “and Boeing recognizes the need for safe, stable and affordable housing for families throughout the underserved areas across Delaware County. Our partnership with The Foundation for Delaware County’s HOPE program addresses that need and provides direct assistance to women and families in our community.”

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO