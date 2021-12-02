ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HR Advisor-Part time

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
HR Advisor- Part time

Place of work: Central London/hybrid

Time: Part time (2-3 dpw)

Contract Length: Permanent

Salary:£55,000 - £60,000 FTE

Harris Hill is recruiting for a HR Advisor for an environmental charity based in London. A generalist HR position, the role will support line managers and the senior management team with all aspects of recruitment and provide a professional HR service to all staff. By ensuring effective processes are in place that are relevant to the changing size of the organisation, the successful candidate will also safeguard legal compliance and risk management.

Person specification

  • Previous experience within a HR Advisor and/or Manager role
  • Up to date knowledge in employment law
  • Performance appraisals
  • Diversity and inclusion
  • Employee retention will be required and ideally you will have operated in smaller environments

Closing Date: 13th December 2021

