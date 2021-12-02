HR Advisor-Part time
HR Advisor- Part time
Place of work: Central London/hybrid
Time: Part time (2-3 dpw)
Contract Length: Permanent
Salary:£55,000 - £60,000 FTE
Harris Hill is recruiting for a HR Advisor for an environmental charity based in London. A generalist HR position, the role will support line managers and the senior management team with all aspects of recruitment and provide a professional HR service to all staff. By ensuring effective processes are in place that are relevant to the changing size of the organisation, the successful candidate will also safeguard legal compliance and risk management.
Person specification
- Previous experience within a HR Advisor and/or Manager role
- Up to date knowledge in employment law
- Performance appraisals
- Diversity and inclusion
- Employee retention will be required and ideally you will have operated in smaller environments
Closing Date: 13th December 2021
