ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Liverpool Deal Agreed For Wolves And Spain Winger Adama Traore As Mohamed Salah And Sadio Mane Leave For AFCON

By Damon Carr
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 1 day ago

Reports suggest that Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Wolves forward Adama Traore in January for a reported fee £20m. With both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane going to AFCON, the addition of the Spanish winger would be timely.

Adama Traore is a player that has had speculation surround him for a couple of years now. His speed and strength have been a huge problem for defenders to cope with in the Premier League, which has sparked interest from other clubs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JMz6F_0dCXDo0600

Liverpool have been one club heavily linked with the Spaniard recently, with Jurgen Klopp said to be a big fan of his. Since Klopp took over, Liverpool have signed many players with potential and have been developed by the coaching team.

Adama Traore fits the bill for this Liverpool team and would be ideal back up for Mane and Salah. With the winger starting to come up to his prime years as a footballer, it would be the ideal time for him to make a step up not only to a bigger but also to play under a manager like Jurgen Klopp.

According to recent reports, Traore will get that chance, as they report that the Spaniard has agreed to join the reds. Jurgen Klopp is well known to develop players with potential, which would be such an attraction for a player like Traore. The reports are from an unreliable source, however it could well be true.

Author Verdict

This transfer I would welcome with open arms. Adama Traore isn't the finished article, but he hasn't had a manager like Jurgen Klopp to learn from.

I think he suits Liverpool down to the ground and would give us a completely new option we don't have. To have him coming on later in the match when the opponents are tired after been ran around just sounds a dream.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
The Independent

Adama Traore is special but needs to produce more regularly, says Wolves boss Bruno Lage

Wolves boss Bruno Lage has called for Adama Traore to be more consistent.The 25-year-old winger made a promising start to the season but his form has dipped since, having to settle for a place on the bench in recent weeks.Traore said this week we are yet to see the best of him, admitting he has not made the impact he would have liked so far this campaign.Lage recognises the Spain internationals’ undoubted talent, as the pair work together to find the best way to harness it.“I would like to see from Adama what he did in the first three games,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool Deal Agreed For#Wolves#Spanish#The Premier League#Spaniard#Reds#Liverpool Coverage Follow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Drogba tells Salah: You need to leave Liverpool and return to Chelsea

Chelsea great Didier Drogba has urged Mohamed Salah to leave Liverpool and return to Stamford Bridge. Drogba and Liverpool star Salah were teammates at Chelsea in 2014. And Ivorian great Drogba admits he'd like to see the Egyptian return to his former club amid speculation over his future at Anfield.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

FSG Fail Jurgen Klopp Once Again As Liverpool Are Unlikely To Buy In January Despite Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane And Naby Keita Off To AFCON

Liverpool look unlikely to add to the injury hit squad in January despite Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita leaving for AFCON, which will be another let down by FSG. Let's be honest, Jurgen Klopp has worked miracles to not only assemble the team he has but also to be successful with the backing he has had since joining the Reds.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Liverpool report: Adama Traore given green light for cut-price transfer

Liverpool target Adama Traore could end up leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers for Anfield as soon as January, if reports over the Spaniard's future are to be believed. At the height of his form, Traore was believed to be valued by Wolves at around £70m. With the winger stalling over a new contract and new manager Bruno Lage favouring a permanent deal for Hwang Hee-Chan over keeping Traore, however, the door has opened for a possible move.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane strike as Liverpool bounce back to thrash Arsenal

Liverpool returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion as they put Arsenal to the sword with a 4-0 victory which halted the Gunners’ 10-match unbeaten run.Having seen their unbeaten start to the season ended at West Ham before the international break, Jurgen Klopp’s side responded in style with a comprehensive dismantling of their opponents, who had arrived looking to leapfrog their hosts into the top four.But for all Arsenal’s recent improvement Liverpool’s quality shone through as they eased back into second place, four points behind Chelsea, after a 15th consecutive game in which they scored more than twice – the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
288
Followers
2K+
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy