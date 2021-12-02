ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The County with the Lowest Smoking Rate in Every State

By Samuel Stebbins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Kvpg_0dCXDW3u00 Cigаrette sales climbed in the U.S. in 2020 for the first time in two decades. Americans bought a total of 203.7 billion cigаrettes last year, up from 202.9 billion the year before, according to a Federal Trade Commission report. The uptick coincided with increased cigаrette promotional and ad spending by tobacco companies.

Smоking is the leading cause of preventable death in the United States, claiming nearly half a million American lives annually, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Another 16 million Americans are living with a serious illness caused by smоking.

Though the risks associated with smоking and tobacco use are well established, 42.4 million American adults -- or 16.6% of the adult population -- regularly smоke cigаrettes. In some parts of the country, however, residents are far more likely to take the dangers associated with smоking seriously.

Using data from County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute joint program, 24/7 Tempo identified the county with the fewest smоkers in each state. Counties and county equivalents are ranked on the adult smоking rate -- the share of the 18 and older population who smоke every day or most days and have smоked at least 100 cigаrettes in their lifetime.

Though each county on this list has the lowest smоking rate in its state, the share of adults who are smоkers varies considerably, from 7.1% to 21.0%.

Given the proven detrimental effects of smоking, it is perhaps not surprising that some important health outcome measures tend to be better than average in places with lower smоking rates. For example, in most counties on this list, the share of adults who report being in fair or poor health is below the share of adults statewide who do.

The correlation between smоking rates and life expectancy is also strong. In nearly every county on this list, average life expectancy at birth is above the comparable statewide average.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QvOtg_0dCXDW3u00

Alabama: Shelby County
> Smoking rate: 15.0% (Alabama: 20.0%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 14.8% (Alabama: 21.4%)
> Premature deaths per 100,000: 294.3 (Alabama: 471.6)
> Life expectancy at birth (years): 80.74 (Alabama: 75.55)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lRze0_0dCXDW3u00

Alaska: Juneau City and Borough
> Smoking rate: 15.9% (Alaska: 18.5%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 12.4% (Alaska: 15.6%)
> Premature deaths per 100,000: 307.2 (Alaska: 350.9)
> Life expectancy at birth (years): 81.05 (Alaska: 79.03)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xk50F_0dCXDW3u00

Arizona: Maricopa County
> Smoking rate: 15.4% (Arizona: 14.5%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 17.8% (Arizona: 18.6%)
> Premature deaths per 100,000: 304.8 (Arizona: 331.1)
> Life expectancy at birth (years): 80.48 (Arizona: 79.99)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AsO40_0dCXDW3u00

Arkansas: Benton County
> Smoking rate: 18.6% (Arkansas: 23.7%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 19.9% (Arkansas: 23.3%)
> Premature deaths per 100,000: 311.1 (Arkansas: 457.4)
> Life expectancy at birth (years): 79.91 (Arkansas: 76.05)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hoGJu_0dCXDW3u00

California: Santa Clara County
> Smoking rate: 9.6% (California: 11.5%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 14.3% (California: 17.6%)
> Premature deaths per 100,000: 185.7 (California: 268.4)
> Life expectancy at birth (years): 84.93 (California: 81.68)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xVf2p_0dCXDW3u00

Colorado: Douglas County
> Smoking rate: 10.7% (Colorado: 14.7%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 8.6% (Colorado: 13.8%)
> Premature deaths per 100,000: 162.0 (Colorado: 281.6)
> Life expectancy at birth (years): 84.02 (Colorado: 80.61)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WAlH1_0dCXDW3u00

Connecticut: Fairfield County
> Smoking rate: 11.7% (Connecticut: 12.5%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 11.9% (Connecticut: 13.0%)
> Premature deaths per 100,000: 216.2 (Connecticut: 278.1)
> Life expectancy at birth (years): 82.98 (Connecticut: 80.87)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gVV0N_0dCXDW3u00

Delaware: New Castle County
> Smoking rate: 18.4% (Delaware: 17.4%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 16.6% (Delaware: 16.3%)
> Premature deaths per 100,000: 363.4 (Delaware: 360.1)
> Life expectancy at birth (years): 78.41 (Delaware: 78.47)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ODNTy_0dCXDW3u00

Florida: Orange County
> Smoking rate: 15.8% (Florida: 14.9%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 20.2% (Florida: 19.5%)
> Premature deaths per 100,000: 299.3 (Florida: 336.7)
> Life expectancy at birth (years): 80.56 (Florida: 80.17)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06lq91_0dCXDW3u00

Georgia: Forsyth County
> Smoking rate: 12.2% (Georgia: 16.3%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 12.0% (Georgia: 18.4%)
> Premature deaths per 100,000: 202.7 (Georgia: 378.1)
> Life expectancy at birth (years): 82.31 (Georgia: 77.94)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LoN5b_0dCXDW3u00

Hawaii: Honolulu County
> Smoking rate: 14.9% (Hawaii: 14.4%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 17.0% (Hawaii: 15.4%)
> Premature deaths per 100,000: 277.9 (Hawaii: 283.2)
> Life expectancy at birth (years): 82.52 (Hawaii: 82.28)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bfQP3_0dCXDW3u00

Idaho: Teton County
> Smoking rate: 14.2% (Idaho: 15.0%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 14.0% (Idaho: 15.1%)
> Premature deaths per 100,000: 176.0 (Idaho: 303.7)
> Life expectancy at birth (years): 83.80 (Idaho: 79.44)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pNrm0_0dCXDW3u00

Illinois: DuPage County
> Smoking rate: 14.2% (Illinois: 15.9%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 12.0% (Illinois: 15.9%)
> Premature deaths per 100,000: 214.5 (Illinois: 328.1)
> Life expectancy at birth (years): 82.53 (Illinois: 79.38)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fASJU_0dCXDW3u00

Indiana: Hamilton County
> Smoking rate: 13.9% (Indiana: 21.7%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 12.0% (Indiana: 18.2%)
> Premature deaths per 100,000: 210.4 (Indiana: 400.8)
> Life expectancy at birth (years): 81.98 (Indiana: 77.11)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cUTbO_0dCXDW3u00

Iowa: Dallas County
> Smoking rate: 13.2% (Iowa: 17.4%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 10.1% (Iowa: 13.5%)
> Premature deaths per 100,000: 241.0 (Iowa: 321.7)
> Life expectancy at birth (years): 82.33 (Iowa: 79.36)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vVQnz_0dCXDW3u00

Kansas: Johnson County
> Smoking rate: 12.5% (Kansas: 17.9%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 10.6% (Kansas: 16.3%)
> Premature deaths per 100,000: 223.8 (Kansas: 354.3)
> Life expectancy at birth (years): 81.72 (Kansas: 78.45)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UlXSe_0dCXDW3u00

Kentucky: Oldham County
> Smoking rate: 16.4% (Kentucky: 24.1%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 14.8% (Kentucky: 21.8%)
> Premature deaths per 100,000: 287.5 (Kentucky: 469.6)
> Life expectancy at birth (years): 79.81 (Kentucky: 75.63)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3scIYp_0dCXDW3u00

Louisiana: St. Tammany Parish
> Smoking rate: 19.1% (Louisiana: 21.1%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 16.2% (Louisiana: 21.4%)
> Premature deaths per 100,000: 341.7 (Louisiana: 452.9)
> Life expectancy at birth (years): 78.35 (Louisiana: 76.14)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sLgmI_0dCXDW3u00

Maine: Cumberland County
> Smoking rate: 14.3% (Maine: 19.4%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 11.7% (Maine: 17.1%)
> Premature deaths per 100,000: 278.1 (Maine: 338.4)
> Life expectancy at birth (years): 80.23 (Maine: 78.69)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jUlnH_0dCXDW3u00

Maryland: Howard County
> Smoking rate: 9.1% (Maryland: 12.6%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 11.1% (Maryland: 15.2%)
> Premature deaths per 100,000: 197.0 (Maryland: 338.8)
> Life expectancy at birth (years): 83.15 (Maryland: 79.22)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11NVAm_0dCXDW3u00

Massachusetts: Middlesex County
> Smoking rate: 12.3% (Massachusetts: 13.7%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 11.1% (Massachusetts: 13.5%)
> Premature deaths per 100,000: 222.6 (Massachusetts: 279.4)
> Life expectancy at birth (years): 82.37 (Massachusetts: 80.62)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J8GHU_0dCXDW3u00

Michigan: Washtenaw County
> Smoking rate: 14.8% (Michigan: 20.1%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 14.4% (Michigan: 18.3%)
> Premature deaths per 100,000: 250.8 (Michigan: 364.5)
> Life expectancy at birth (years): 81.39 (Michigan: 78.14)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CoUC3_0dCXDW3u00

Minnesota: Carver County
> Smoking rate: 12.9% (Minnesota: 15.5%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 9.9% (Minnesota: 12.9%)
> Premature deaths per 100,000: 180.2 (Minnesota: 266.7)
> Life expectancy at birth (years): 83.30 (Minnesota: 80.92)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GhkOD_0dCXDW3u00

Mississippi: Madison County
> Smoking rate: 14.3% (Mississippi: 21.0%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 15.8% (Mississippi: 22.1%)
> Premature deaths per 100,000: 352.4 (Mississippi: 501.8)
> Life expectancy at birth (years): 76.46 (Mississippi: 74.88)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KWfKs_0dCXDW3u00

Missouri: Platte County
> Smoking rate: 15.6% (Missouri: 20.1%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 14.3% (Missouri: 19.5%)
> Premature deaths per 100,000: 283.5 (Missouri: 403.6)
> Life expectancy at birth (years): 80.25 (Missouri: 77.30)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=014PMH_0dCXDW3u00

Montana: Gallatin County
> Smoking rate: 15.2% (Montana: 18.9%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 11.3% (Montana: 14.1%)
> Premature deaths per 100,000: 191.6 (Montana: 333.8)
> Life expectancy at birth (years): 82.64 (Montana: 78.91)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fWyso_0dCXDW3u00

Nebraska: Sarpy County
> Smoking rate: 14.0% (Nebraska: 16.6%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 10.3% (Nebraska: 13.8%)
> Premature deaths per 100,000: 239.8 (Nebraska: 312.9)
> Life expectancy at birth (years): 81.32 (Nebraska: 79.57)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pGlE8_0dCXDW3u00

Nevada: Douglas County
> Smoking rate: 16.7% (Nevada: 15.7%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 15.8% (Nevada: 19.1%)
> Premature deaths per 100,000: 292.6 (Nevada: 359.9)
> Life expectancy at birth (years): 80.71 (Nevada: 78.67)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IQbv7_0dCXDW3u00

New Hampshire: Rockingham County
> Smoking rate: 14.2% (New Hampshire: 16.6%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 11.5% (New Hampshire: 12.8%)
> Premature deaths per 100,000: 263.4 (New Hampshire: 304.9)
> Life expectancy at birth (years): 80.89 (New Hampshire: 79.69)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VuXct_0dCXDW3u00

New Jersey: Somerset County
> Smoking rate: 11.9% (New Jersey: 13.2%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 12.2% (New Jersey: 15.5%)
> Premature deaths per 100,000: 214.6 (New Jersey: 292.0)
> Life expectancy at birth (years): 82.55 (New Jersey: 80.49)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PgQ6y_0dCXDW3u00

New Mexico: Los Alamos County
> Smoking rate: 9.6% (New Mexico: 15.9%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 9.4% (New Mexico: 20.3%)
> Premature deaths per 100,000: 196.1 (New Mexico: 399.5)
> Life expectancy at birth (years): 83.80 (New Mexico: 77.98)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SrE9l_0dCXDW3u00

New York: New York County
> Smoking rate: 11.9% (New York: 13.0%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 15.6% (New York: 16.3%)
> Premature deaths per 100,000: 210.6 (New York: 276.3)
> Life expectancy at birth (years): 85.27 (New York: 81.44)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fk9vq_0dCXDW3u00

North Carolina: Wake County
> Smoking rate: 14.3% (North Carolina: 17.9%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 13.6% (North Carolina: 18.0%)
> Premature deaths per 100,000: 233.0 (North Carolina: 369.6)
> Life expectancy at birth (years): 81.81 (North Carolina: 78.13)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ObAe9_0dCXDW3u00

North Dakota: Burleigh County
> Smoking rate: 16.3% (North Dakota: 19.7%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 12.4% (North Dakota: 13.6%)
> Premature deaths per 100,000: 267.8 (North Dakota: 319.7)
> Life expectancy at birth (years): 81.62 (North Dakota: 79.72)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UebDH_0dCXDW3u00

Ohio: Delaware County
> Smoking rate: 15.3% (Ohio: 21.4%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 11.8% (Ohio: 17.8%)
> Premature deaths per 100,000: 208.8 (Ohio: 406.8)
> Life expectancy at birth (years): 82.27 (Ohio: 76.98)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IBqTu_0dCXDW3u00

Oklahoma: Cleveland County
> Smoking rate: 17.8% (Oklahoma: 19.9%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 17.3% (Oklahoma: 20.9%)
> Premature deaths per 100,000: 351.5 (Oklahoma: 456.6)
> Life expectancy at birth (years): 78.73 (Oklahoma: 76.05)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZZ3P3_0dCXDW3u00

Oregon: Washington County
> Smoking rate: 13.1% (Oregon: 15.7%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 14.7% (Oregon: 18.2%)
> Premature deaths per 100,000: 215.6 (Oregon: 303.0)
> Life expectancy at birth (years): 82.73 (Oregon: 79.88)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GpLeS_0dCXDW3u00

Pennsylvania: Montgomery County
> Smoking rate: 14.2% (Pennsylvania: 17.9%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 13.6% (Pennsylvania: 17.6%)
> Premature deaths per 100,000: 262.7 (Pennsylvania: 354.5)
> Life expectancy at birth (years): 80.90 (Pennsylvania: 78.45)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NNdsx_0dCXDW3u00

Rhode Island: Bristol County
> Smoking rate: 14.4% (Rhode Island: 15.2%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 12.5% (Rhode Island: 16.5%)
> Premature deaths per 100,000: 230.6 (Rhode Island: 304.4)
> Life expectancy at birth (years): 81.48 (Rhode Island: 79.84)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y8r1T_0dCXDW3u00

South Carolina: Charleston County
> Smoking rate: 14.3% (South Carolina: 18.7%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 14.4% (South Carolina: 17.8%)
> Premature deaths per 100,000: 339.5 (South Carolina: 410.6)
> Life expectancy at birth (years): 79.05 (South Carolina: 77.12)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L86aT_0dCXDW3u00

South Dakota: Lincoln County
> Smoking rate: 14.9% (South Dakota: 20.2%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 10.9% (South Dakota: 13.4%)
> Premature deaths per 100,000: 204.3 (South Dakota: 335.4)
> Life expectancy at birth (years): 84.29 (South Dakota: 78.91)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41iEBg_0dCXDW3u00

Tennessee: Williamson County
> Smoking rate: 13.9% (Tennessee: 20.8%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 12.2% (Tennessee: 21.2%)
> Premature deaths per 100,000: 216.5 (Tennessee: 453.1)
> Life expectancy at birth (years): 81.73 (Tennessee: 75.98)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZCBEz_0dCXDW3u00

Texas: Collin County
> Smoking rate: 11.5% (Texas: 14.2%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 13.5% (Texas: 18.7%)
> Premature deaths per 100,000: 208.5 (Texas: 338.6)
> Life expectancy at birth (years): 82.68 (Texas: 79.17)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LpO11_0dCXDW3u00

Utah: Utah County
> Smoking rate: 7.1% (Utah: 9.1%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 13.2% (Utah: 14.8%)
> Premature deaths per 100,000: 252.5 (Utah: 282.4)
> Life expectancy at birth (years): 80.63 (Utah: 80.07)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CNcGw_0dCXDW3u00

Vermont: Chittenden County
> Smoking rate: 12.5% (Vermont: 14.7%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 11.2% (Vermont: 12.8%)
> Premature deaths per 100,000: 249.6 (Vermont: 302.2)
> Life expectancy at birth (years): 81.76 (Vermont: 79.83)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oBc4v_0dCXDW3u00

Virginia: Falls Church city
> Smoking rate: 9.3% (Virginia: 15.1%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 9.0% (Virginia: 16.6%)
> Premature deaths per 100,000: 224.9 (Virginia: 320.0)
> Life expectancy at birth (years): 80.70 (Virginia: 79.55)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fF6Wl_0dCXDW3u00

Washington: King County
> Smoking rate: 10.7% (Washington: 12.1%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 12.4% (Washington: 15.0%)
> Premature deaths per 100,000: 233.6 (Washington: 288.1)
> Life expectancy at birth (years): 82.44 (Washington: 80.42)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HfMBb_0dCXDW3u00

West Virginia: Monongalia County
> Smoking rate: 21.0% (West Virginia: 26.9%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 19.9% (West Virginia: 23.6%)
> Premature deaths per 100,000: 310.9 (West Virginia: 504.8)
> Life expectancy at birth (years): 79.55 (West Virginia: 74.79)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mqigL_0dCXDW3u00

Wisconsin: Ozaukee County
> Smoking rate: 14.1% (Wisconsin: 17.2%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 10.9% (Wisconsin: 14.8%)
> Premature deaths per 100,000: 213.4 (Wisconsin: 308.2)
> Life expectancy at birth (years): 82.14 (Wisconsin: 79.46)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TZOnM_0dCXDW3u00

Wyoming: Teton County
> Smoking rate: 12.9% (Wyoming: 19.2%)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 11.4% (Wyoming: 15.3%)
> Premature deaths per 100,000: 128.7 (Wyoming: 344.2)
> Life expectancy at birth (years): 87.47 (Wyoming: 78.91)

Methodology

To determine the county with the fewest smоkers in every state, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the share of adults that are current smоkers from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute joint program’s 2021 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps report. While the CHR report is from 2021, adult smоking rates are from 2018.

Of the 3,220 counties or county equivalents, 3,141 had boundaries that fell within one of the 50 states, while the rest were in the District of Columbia or Puerto Rico. Counties with a 2019 five-year population estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau of less than 1,000 were excluded.

The remaining 3,105 places were ranked within their state based on the adult smоking rate. Additional information on the share of adults reporting poor or fair health, the number of deaths among residents under age 75 per 100,000 (premature death rate), and life expectancy are also from the 2021 CHR.

24/7 Wall St.

