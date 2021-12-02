ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Ratings: ‘The Harder They Fall’ Gallops to No. 1 on Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10s, Powered by Multicultural Audiences

By Mónica Marie Zorrilla
 1 day ago
Fans of Black A-list actors and Jay-Z went hard for Netflix ’s revisionist Western banger “ The Harder They Fall ,” which shot up to No. 1 overall on Nielsen ’s streaming rankings and to No. 1 on Nielsen’s Top 10 SVOD Movies list in the first week of November.

“The Harder They Fall,” which debuted on the streamer Nov. 3 after a limited theatrical run, features memorable performances from Regina King , Zazie Beetz, Danielle Deadwyler, Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, RJ Cyler and LaKeith Stanfield. It had the most multicultural audience of any first-placer, with 70% of it fell under the “multicultural” demo umbrella, including 55% African American households.

And, no surprise here, “ Squid Game ,” the South Korean drama that has become a global phenomenon since its Sept. 17 debut on Netflix, is still going strong on Nielsen’s Top 10 lists. It landed in fourth place on regular SVOD programs and was second on original SVOD programs with 673 million viewing minutes (MM). Despite buzz about it, the massive, capitalist dystopia hit has yet to be greenlit for Season 2 by the streamer, but talks are still ongoing. “You,” the Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti-led psychological thriller about a seemingly normal couple who bond through their unceasing bloodlust, beat “Squid Game” on Top 10 SVOD Originals.

Other original programs to join “You” and “Squid Game” on that category’s list includes seven Netflix series (“Locke & Key,” “Maid,” “Narcos: Mexico,” “The Great British Baking Show,” “Big Mouth,” “Colin in Black & White,” “Maya and the Three”) and one Apple TV Plus entrant (the Emmy-sweeping comedy series “Ted Lasso”).

Apple TV Plus had two titles across Nielsen’s rankings for the first time, including the Tom Hanks-led post-apocalypse movie “Finch” on the Top 10 SVOD Movies list with 123 million viewing minutes. And although their debuts were weeks ago, “Coco,” “Luca” and “Black Widow” all held their ground in the movies category with 221 MM, 169 MM and 157 MM, respectively.

Another oldie still racking up watchers? “Seinfeld” on Netflix, which garnered 672 MM the first week of November, edged out by “Squid Game” on the overall programming list, but second to pre-school powerhouse “CoComelon” on the Top 10 SVOD Acquired Programs list, a frequent presence on Nielsen’s rankings. “Wentworth,” an Australian drama about a woman in prison for the attempted murder of her husband, also made it high on the acquired content list, gaining 419 million viewing minutes across its 97 episodes and eight seasons.

