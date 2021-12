Mo Amer returns home to Texas for his latest stand-up special, Mo Amer: Mohammed in Texas, which premieres on Netflix on Nov. 30. Here’s an exclusive look at the trailer right here at Paste. Amer was raised in Houston and is about as Texan as it gets, and in this clip points out how, despite the divisiveness and vitriol that has seeped through our society over the last 20 years, relationships between Arab-Americans and their white neighbors are friendlier than the media might make you think. As Amer says in the trailer, “They try to separate us, but the fact is, Mohammeds in Texas get along with Redneck Scotts all day.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO