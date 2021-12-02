ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BEST QUICHE RECIPE

butterwithasideofbread.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBest Quiche recipe made with spinach, sausage, mushrooms and three kinds of cheese! Easy quiche recipe that is delicious!. I love quiche. Made with eggs, cheese and your favorite add-ins, this versatile dish is typically served for breakfast but we eat it for dinner all the time. You can leave out...

butterwithasideofbread.com

My 1053 WJLT

Massive Recall: If You Have These Drinks In Your Kitchen Throw Them Out Now

There has been a massive recall on several powdered drink mixes, and you are going to want to know about this. Kraft Heinz has announced a recall on several of their powdered drink mix products "due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass, that may have been introduced during production," according to The Food and Drug Administration. This recall covers select packages of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered beverages, and limited Kool-Aid powdered beverages with “Best When Used By” dates between May 10, 2023 and November 1, 2023.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Nearly 20% Agree This Is The Worst Store Bought Ice Cream Brand

How much do you love ice cream? If you're a fan of desserts in general, chances are you routinely crave this sweet, rich, frozen treat that always seems to hit the spot — whether it's enjoyed on a cone, buried under an avalanche of sundae toppings, or served straight up in a bowl. And while it's great fun to make your own homemade ice cream or grab some at your local scoop shop, virtually every supermarket features freezer cases chock full of a usually-staggering variety of brands and flavors to enjoy at home.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
thecountrycook.net

Grandma's Cornflake Cookies (No Bake)

Made with cornflake cereal, peanut butter and a couple of other ingredients, these Cornflake Cookies are no bake, tasty and super easy to make!. I can't remember when I first started making Cornflake Cookies, it has been so long ago. It was one of those recipes that was passed down to me and one that everyone looks forward to during the holidays. With the extra chocolate drizzle over the top, it gives it a nice contrast in flavor that we absolutely adore. This recipe makes a large batch of cookies so it's perfect for cookie exchanges! Trust me, they do not last long! If you are looking to add to your classic cookie collection then you need to make this Cornflake Cookie recipe!
RECIPES
FIRST For Women

How to Keep Bananas for Longer With a Simple Hack

Nobody likes to buy fresh produce only for it to go bad before you’ve had the chance to eat it. Bananas tend to fall into that group for me, and as much as I like to bake with them when they’re overripe, it’s frustrating when you’d rather have them for a quick on-the-go snack. With that in mind, I went searching for a hack to help keep my bananas longer, and I found one that actually works!
RECIPES
jamiesfeast.com

Quick Coconut Cream Pie

This coconut cream pie is so creamy, beautiful, and delicious! Plus, you will need just 15 minutes to prepare it! So do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this quick coconut cream pie for the weekend – they will definitely enjoy it, especially the coconut taste fans! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
WVNews

Corn Casserole

The holidays aren’t complete without my mom’s corn casserole. It is not a complicated dish, and it contains processed cheese. If you can get over the processed cheese, you might find that your family requests it every holiday, too. Many recipes exist that are similar, some of which even call...
RECIPES
AOL Corp

Is It Safe to Eat Expired Eggs?

There are two types of people: those who throw food away the minute it passes its expiration date, and those who proudly break open expired cans, polish off languishing leftovers, and chow takeout boxes with mysterious origins. I’m definitely in the former camp, except when it comes to one type of food: eggs.
AGRICULTURE
Mashed

The 2 Foods You Should Never Freeze, According To Andrew Zimmern - Exclusive

Andrew Zimmern is a big fan of freezing food. In fact, Zimmern, who hosted Travel Channel's "Bizarre Foods" for more than a dozen years, has been actively campaigning to get people to become "best friends" with their freezer, as part of his effort to reduce food waste. "People need to be cooking out of their freezer," Zimmern said in an exclusive interview with Mashed. "What we have to do is utilize the things inside of our freezer. That's number one, and use it as the friend that it was meant to be. Freezers are our friends."
FOOD & DRINKS
Fox11online.com

Million Dollar Spaghetti Casserole

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook pasta to al dente, drain well and return pasta to original pot. Toss hot pasta with butter. In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil over medium heat. Add onion and cook until it begins to soften, about 3 minutes. Add garlic and cook another 30 seconds. Add ground beef or sausage. Cook until crumbly and no longer pink. Add 2 teaspoons Italian and 2 teaspoons garlic salt. Drain any grease. Add both jars of spaghetti sauce and 1 cup water to skillet. Simmer 5 to 10 minutes.
RECIPES
tastywoo.com

Crunchy Pina Colada Cake

This crunchy Pina colada cake is so delicious! Creamy and crispy, this pineapple and coconut dessert is ideal for those who adore the taste of pina colada. Plus, you will get a beautiful treat in only 25 minutes. Try it:. Ingredients:. ½ cup melted butter. ½ cup shredded coconut, toasted...
RECIPES
Greyson F

New Spaghetti Restaurant Opening, Offering Cheap Eats

Grab yourself a big bucket of pasta.Tacyra Autrey/Unsplash. Dinner doesn’t prepare itself. And yet, when you have a hungry family and busy work schedule, it can be difficult to whip up something delicious at home, and yet stopping off at a fast-food restaurant can not only become repetitive, but surprisingly expensive when feeding a larger family. By the Bucket wants to change that.
EatThis

Costco Just Brought Back 2 Beloved Holiday Bakery Items

Several holiday food items are already on shelves at Costco warehouses across the country. Now, the beloved bakery section is starting to get in on the fun. What's popping up alongside the roster of fall favorites that includes apple crumb muffins, double-crust apple pie, and pumpkin streusel muffins? Not one but two holiday bakery items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
princesspinkygirl.com

Easy Peanut Butter Fudge

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. This creamy peanut butter fudge recipe is easy and quick, uses only a few simple ingredients, and can be prepared using a common kitchen appliance – the microwave. The perfect Christmas dessert or make it any time of the year!
RECIPES
myrecipes.com

I Changed One Ingredient in This Boxed Cake Mix Recipe and Won the Holidays

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As much as I love to explore vintage cookbooks and magazines and dive into the recipes, I must admit that sometimes I can be a bit quick to dismiss them as silly fluff, worthy of a good laugh but not an actual cooking project.
RECIPES
Mashed

Throw Your Avocado Away Immediately If You Notice This

Just like in fashion, the food world sees trends that come and go. Cronuts, rainbow bagels, and dalgona coffee are a few treats from the last decade that foodies went wild for, only to have the hype around them quickly die down. This cycle tends to be the narrative around trendy foods, though every so often, something is able to break the mold and get a good hold onto society, and we can't think of anything that has done that better in recent years than the avocado. According to Avocados From Mexico, avocado lovers in America alone consume an average of 8 pounds of Mexican-grown avocados a year, and if you're a proud part of that statistic, you've probably got a stash of them sitting in your kitchen right now.
BEAUTY & FASHION

