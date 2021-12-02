ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickens on The Square to Kick Off Friday Evening at the Gazebo in Chandler Park

By Sean Kernan
illinoisnewsnow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready for a holiday good time with Dickens on the Square this weekend with a lovely kick off Friday evening...

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

The West Alabama Watchman

Park lighting kicks off 50th Christmas on the River

With lights dancing in the trees and a jolly 32-foot Santa looking on, the 50th Christmas on the River opened Thursday in the Demopolis Public Square. After a year off because of the pandemic, the Lighting of the Park drew hundreds of Demopolis residents, many of them friends and families of the children involved and of those being honored.
DEMOPOLIS, AL
WATE

First Friday kicks off holiday events in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — This month’s First Friday event was just the beginning of holiday cheer coming to the Knoxville area. Some events include the World’s Fair 40th Anniversary Celebration Announcement this Sunday where you can see the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales. Other ways to get into the holiday spirit downtown...
KNOXVILLE, TN
KEPR

Festival of Lights kicks off Friday

RICHLAND, Wash. — The City of Richland is inviting people to join them on Friday, Dec. 3 for the countdown to the lighting of John Dam Plaza and the HAPO community stage. "Last year we had the light show all month long, but we skipped the countdown big event," Julie Jackson with the City of Richland said. "This year we're really excited to bring it back, bring folks to the park and be able to countdown together, have all of the lights come up in the park together and just really celebrate the season."
RICHLAND, WA
Sentinel-Echo

Town Center Park Tree Lighting kicks off Christmas season in London

Town Center Park was filled with people Tuesday night, anxious for the lighting of the Christmas tree to bring in the official Christmas season in downtown London. The evening began with musical performances from local schools while several vendors delved out hot chocolate on an unseasonably warm winter night. The...
LONDON, KY
thegazette.com

Santa arrives in Marion’s City Square Park on Friday

MARION — Santa and Mrs. Claus will return to City Square Park in Marion for Christmas in the Park and Peppermint Walk on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. This year, building on an idea first introduced last year, the Clauses will begin their journey to the park with a short Santa Wave parade through select parking lots in the community before arriving at City Square Park. They will be escorted by the Marion Fire Department and Police Department.
MARION, IA
bigrapidsnews.com

Photos: Bear Lake's Sparkle in the Park kicks off

BEAR LAKE — Anyone looking to get into the Christmas spirit need only drive through Hopkins Park in Bear Lake after sundown. Saturday marked the first day of the Bear Lake Promoters' 17th annual Sparkle in the Park, a holiday tradition showing no signs of slowing down. From 5-10 p.m....
BEAR LAKE, MI
News Break
Politics
KTUL

Utica Square kicks off holiday season with lights on ceremony

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Utica Square kicked off its holiday season Thanksgiving evening with its 54th Annual Lights On Ceremony. The Grady Nichols Band serenaded visitors with Christmas carols while they drank hot chocolate. Santa Claus even made a special appearance. The Christmas lights will stay on at Utica Square...
TULSA, OK
thejournalonline.com

Winter Wonderland and Park Lighting kicks off the holidays

Williamston’s new Winter Wonderland event will include a holiday market fair from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Christmas tree lighting, Lighting of the Christmas Park and opening of Deck the Halls and other holiday activities beginning at 6 p.m. The event will feature an opening night ceremony at 6...
WILLIAMSTON, SC
fox7austin.com

City of Kyle to kick off holidays at Mary Kyle Hartson Park

KYLE, Texas - The City of Kyle is inviting the community to kick off the holiday season at Mary Kyle Hartson Park in Kyle next week. The city is hosting a ribbon cutting and the arrival of Santa at the park on S. Burleson Street from 4:30 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1. Since 1999, the city has invited Santa to Mary Kyle Hartson Park to take part in the downtown tree lighting event.
KYLE, TX
Charles City Press

Charles City Central Park lighting attraction kicks off Saturday night

Charles City’s Central Park will be awash in Christmas lights starting Saturday, Nov. 27. Business, organizations and individuals have set up displays for Santa’s Shining Lights in the park, coordinated by the Charles City Satellite Rotary Club and Main Street Charles City. The kick-off event on Nov. 27 is scheduled...
CHARLES CITY, IA
Daily Advance

Friday Holiday Celebration, Grand Illumination kick off holiday season

Elizabeth City’s holiday season kicks into high-gear on Friday when the switch is flipped to turn on the downtown holiday lights at the Downtown Illumination and Holiday Celebration. The event, which draws hundreds of people to the city’s downtown, is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and starts in front of the Pasquotank County Courthouse.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
977wmoi.com

Dickens on the Square Is Back and Bringing Holiday Cheer!

The 27TH annual Dickens on the Square will be held Friday, December 3rd and Saturday, December 4th in historic downtown Macomb. City officials have met with the McDonough County Health Department for guidance in making this year’s event safe and successful. Complete with all of your favorites, including horse-drawn trolley rides, living.
MACOMB, IL
tavares.org

Christmas Parade/Event Road closures

In preparation for Tavares Christmas Parade and Celebration. Saturday, December 4 @ 3:00 am the City will close the Wooton Parking lot, close Rockingham Ave between Main and Ruby, close public parking lots along with Ruby / Rockingham, and two lots off New Hampshire, barricades will be set in front of Chamber parking lot for crowd safety, signs have already been placed along the affected downtown streets. The Christmas Parade starts at 5:30 PM Saturday. The parade route begins going east on Ruby Street to St. Clair Abrams Ave. The parade route turns north and continues west on Main Street to the roundabout. At 7 PM Barricades will be removed to allow traffic to flow normally. The barricades closing off Ruby Street and Rockingham will remain until the conclusion of the event at approximately 9 PM.
TAVARES, FL
MLive

Get in the festive mood with these Washtenaw County Christmas holiday events

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- The snow is falling, the lights are twinkling – it’s the holiday season. Get in the holiday spirit with these events in Washtenaw County:. Theatre NOVA, 410 West Huron St., is performing “An Almost British Christmas” Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in December, starting with opening night at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3. In addition to the weekend performances, NOVA also is having performances on Dec. 22 and 23. There are no shows on Dec. 25 or Dec. 31. The theater is requiring patrons to provide proof of vaccination and wear a mask. Buy tickets online here.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
fox7austin.com

Georgetown kicks off holidays with annual Lighting of the Square

GEORGETOWN, Texas - The city of Georgetown is kicking off the holiday season with its annual Lighting of the Square ceremony. Mayor Josh Schroeder and Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell will be there to help Santa flip the switch and illuminate the "Most Beautiful Town Square in Texas" with tens of thousands of lights.
GEORGETOWN, TX

