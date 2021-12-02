Dickens on The Square to Kick Off Friday Evening at the Gazebo in Chandler Park

In preparation for Tavares Christmas Parade and Celebration. Saturday, December 4 @ 3:00 am the City will close the Wooton Parking lot, close Rockingham Ave between Main and Ruby, close public parking lots along with Ruby / Rockingham, and two lots off New Hampshire, barricades will be set in front of Chamber parking lot for crowd safety, signs have already been placed along the affected downtown streets. The Christmas Parade starts at 5:30 PM Saturday. The parade route begins going east on Ruby Street to St. Clair Abrams Ave. The parade route turns north and continues west on Main Street to the roundabout. At 7 PM Barricades will be removed to allow traffic to flow normally. The barricades closing off Ruby Street and Rockingham will remain until the conclusion of the event at approximately 9 PM.

TAVARES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO