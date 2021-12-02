ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concert featuring Chrissie Hynde performing Bob Dylan songs to premiere on Veeps.com this month

By Syndicated Content
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA streaming event focusing on a recent concert by Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde showcasing her 2021 Bob Dylan covers album Standing in the Doorway will premiere December 26 on the Veeps.com platform. The show, Chrissie Hynde & Co. Sing Bob Dylan (and Other Songs), was recorded during a three-night...

