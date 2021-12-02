Graduate Business Development Representative

£24K Base, Uncapped OTE £40K

Home Based

Yorkshire region

Our exciting new client have an immediate opening for a self-motivated Business Development Representative (BDR) to make an impact on growing their business in the UK.

Focused on opportunity discovery in a range of industries including Finance, Insurance, and Manufacturing, you will be generating qualified leads for their UK sales team. You will also work with professional services companies and integrators to identify opportunities for collaboration.

Company Profile:

Our client is a young, successful & funding backed enterprise software company focused on building THE Artificial Intelligence platform. Their software helps companies in various industries with AI-magic to make their business and processes more efficient & powerful.Businesses use their platform to automate the burdensome and costly task of comparing legal contracts, comparing requirements specifications, in any language!

Becoming a Business Development Representative can be the first step to a rewarding and lucrative career in software sales. Our client want to welcome passionate individuals who are recent University graduates or currently work as business development, sales development or customer service representatives who are looking to join a fast-growing startup AI company that’s about to make significant strides in the UK.

Why You will love our client:

Our clients employees are the heartbeat of everything they do, driven by the company’s guiding principles and a culture they passionately protect. They collaborate with respect and humility for one another and place great value on work/life balance and having fun while doing it!

Employee development and training is part of their DNA so the successful candidates can look forward to a great career path and growth . They are committed to the health and happiness of their employees and offer a great package.

Our clients customers already include well-known corporations from a wide range of industries – such as automotive, chemicals, insurance, legal, tax & auditing.

What You’ll Do:

Use email campaigns and social media to engage and connect with new prospects

Use lead generation tools such as LinkedIn to routinely build accurate targeted lists of prospects

Successfully handle and overcome prospect objections

Ask smart, targeted questions to knowledgeably engage with prospects

Understand and articulate how our clients product’s key differentiators align to the business pains of specific sectors and personas

Required Qualification & Skills: